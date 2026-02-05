Young Sarpanch Of Madhya Pradesh Makes A Ratlam Village CCTV-Secured To Contain Crime
Once notorious for thefts, Semliya village in Madhya Pradesh has installed 25 CCTV cameras with night vision, turning community-led surveillance into a deterrent against crime.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Ratlam: A small village located just 18 kilometres from the Ratlam district headquarters has become a model of community-led security and digital governance, courtesy, its young sarpanch, Vishal Chauhan. Today, Semliya Gram Panchayat that was once troubled by frequent thefts and crime has transformed into a CCTV-surveilled village, making criminals wary and worry before unleashing any misdeed.
Bothered about the rising crimes, Chauhan decided to install 25 high-quality CCTV cameras across the village in consultation and with support from the Panchayat, district administration and local residents.
Semliya, perhaps is the first Gram Panchayat in Ratlam district to implement CCTV surveillance system, that too in such a largescale. Chauhan reveals that, the idea got seeded during a meeting of sarpanches where the possibility of installing CCTV cameras using government funds and public cooperation was discussed.
“After consultations with the Panchayat Secretary, District Panchayat officials and villagers, we installed 25 CCTV cameras covering all major roads and intersections. These cameras have night vision and high-resolution recording,” Chauhan said.
Deputy Sarpanch Fateh Singh said the village had earlier witnessed theft incidents in quick succession, where motorcycles and four-wheelers were stolen by miscreants, but identifying them was difficult.
“Now, every entry and exit point is under surveillance. The cameras record both audio and video, even at night, which helps us to keep tab of suspicious movement and monitoring,” he said.
All camera feeds are monitored from a single control room, allowing village representatives to keep watch over activities in real time.
The Khachrod-Nagda road, which passes through Semliya, witnesses heavy vehicular movement. Villagers said hit-and-run incidents and traffic violations often went untraced earlier.
“With CCTV coverage, even the vehicles involved in accidents are being identified. This itself discourages any kind of wrongdoing,” said local resident Madan Mali, adding that the presence of cameras has created fear among miscreants and given others a sense of accountability.
Chauhan also noted that while some villagers had installed private CCTV cameras earlier, the images usually were of poor quality. Thus they were not able check good footage.
“Police often visited to check footage, but faces or vehicle numbers were unclear. With high-quality cameras now installed, identification will be easier and investigations can be done faster,” he said.
Praising the initiative, Namli Police Station in-charge Gayatri Soni said the village has set a strong example of community self-reliance.
“This system will certainly help us prevent crime and identifying offenders. When villagers take responsibility for their own security, it strengthens law enforcement,” she said.
In addition to surveillance, the Gram Panchayat Bhawan has been equipped with free Wi-Fi and study spaces for students. “Students who do not have internet facilities at home can come to the Panchayat Bhawan and study here,” said Chauhan, adding that digital access is paramount in the present day.
