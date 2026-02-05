ETV Bharat / offbeat

Young Sarpanch Of Madhya Pradesh Makes A Ratlam Village CCTV-Secured To Contain Crime

Ratlam: A small village located just 18 kilometres from the Ratlam district headquarters has become a model of community-led security and digital governance, courtesy, its young sarpanch, Vishal Chauhan. Today, Semliya Gram Panchayat that was once troubled by frequent thefts and crime has transformed into a CCTV-surveilled village, making criminals wary and worry before unleashing any misdeed.

Bothered about the rising crimes, Chauhan decided to install 25 high-quality CCTV cameras across the village in consultation and with support from the Panchayat, district administration and local residents.

Semliya, perhaps is the first Gram Panchayat in Ratlam district to implement CCTV surveillance system, that too in such a largescale. Chauhan reveals that, the idea got seeded during a meeting of sarpanches where the possibility of installing CCTV cameras using government funds and public cooperation was discussed.

“After consultations with the Panchayat Secretary, District Panchayat officials and villagers, we installed 25 CCTV cameras covering all major roads and intersections. These cameras have night vision and high-resolution recording,” Chauhan said.

Deputy Sarpanch Fateh Singh said the village had earlier witnessed theft incidents in quick succession, where motorcycles and four-wheelers were stolen by miscreants, but identifying them was difficult.

“Now, every entry and exit point is under surveillance. The cameras record both audio and video, even at night, which helps us to keep tab of suspicious movement and monitoring,” he said.