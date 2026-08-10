ETV Bharat / offbeat

Young Rajasthan Artist Rajat Ojha Revives 500-Year-Old Kaavad Storytelling Tradition

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s folk art and culture live not only in its colours, paintings and crafts, but also in stories passed down from one generation to another over centuries. Among these traditions is the nearly 500-year-old art of Kaavad, made from a series of small, door-like wooden panels painted with different scenes. A Kaavad is much more than an object created for display, for, within its folding structure lie stories, traditions, faith and the folk culture of Rajasthan. Every time one of its painted doors is opened, the narrative moves forward. And working to carry this tradition into the future is artist Rajat Ojha, from the Suthar community, currently studying at the Rajasthan School of Art in Jaipur.

Kaavad continues to be handcrafted by artisans of the Suthar community living in Bassi near Chittorgarh. Rajat, who comes from the same region and is pursuing his education in Jaipur, has been working with the art form for several years now.

Young Rajasthan Artist Revives 500-Year-Old Kaavad Storytelling Tradition (ETV Bharat)

He has so far created around 35 to 40 Kaavads, depicting subjects ranging from the Ramayana and Krishna Leela to contemporary themes.

“To call Kaavad merely an art form would be unfair. It is Rajasthan’s traditional method of storytelling,” Rajat said.

Its survival, he explained, has historically depended on the participation of three groups. The Suthar community constructs and paints the Kaavad, while members of the Bhat community narrate the stories illustrated on its panels. The yajman, or patron, arranges and supports the storytelling performance.

Together, they transform a painted wooden structure into a living cultural experience.

Rajasthan's travelling temple (ETV Bharat)

When Kaavad Told Stories Before Television And Mobile Phones

Contrary to the present day when entertainment and information are readily available through mobile phones, television and digital platforms, there was a time when folk traditions were the principal sources of entertainment, knowledge and cultural education in Rajasthan’s villages and small towns.

Traditions like Kaavad and Phad connected people with religious narratives, folk heroes, local histories and the culture of their communities. Kaavad performances were not limited to sacred stories. They also conveyed information about social life, customs and local traditions, allowing collective knowledge and memory to pass from one generation to the next.

Each wooden door of the Kaavad opened a different scene and a new chapter of the story began.

Materials required for Kaavad art (ETV Bharat)

How Kaavad Got Its Name

The word “Kaavad” is believed to be related to kivaad, the Rajasthani word for a door or shutter. Just as the doors of a house or temple open one after another, the wooden panels of a Kaavad unfold in sequence. Different characters and scenes are painted on each panel. As the doors are opened, the next stage of the narrative is revealed.

In a Kaavad based on the Ramayana, Rajat has depicted Lord Rama’s journey across a series of painted panels. As the Kaavad unfolds, the story of the epic progresses from one episode to another. So the audience gets to watch the narrative and not just listen to it.

A Temple That Travels From Door To Door

One of the most distinctive features of Kaavad is its temple-like form. It is often described as a “travelling temple” because it brings sacred narratives and images directly to people. A traditional Kaavad contains a sanctum or garbhagriha. The deity or folk god whose story is being narrated is depicted inside this innermost chamber.

Kaavad thus becomes a temple, a painting and a storytelling device - all at the same time. Its pictures are not merely decorative elements; each one carries the story forward.

Keeping Kaavad tradition alive (ETV Bharat)

Painted With Colours Drawn From Nature

The beauty of a Kaavad lies not only in its illustrations but also in the traditional techniques used to make it. “Kaavad has traditionally been painted with pure and natural colours. While vermilion is used to produce red, yellow ochre or yellow earth provides yellow, indigo is used for blue and chalk supplies white. The colours of the Kaavad are, therefore, closely connected with the natural world," Rajat said.