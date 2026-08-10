Young Rajasthan Artist Rajat Ojha Revives 500-Year-Old Kaavad Storytelling Tradition
The Jaipur art student is reimagining Rajasthan’s Kaavad tradition, blending storytelling, natural craftsmanship and contemporary themes for younger audiences across India, reports Ankur Jakad.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan’s folk art and culture live not only in its colours, paintings and crafts, but also in stories passed down from one generation to another over centuries. Among these traditions is the nearly 500-year-old art of Kaavad, made from a series of small, door-like wooden panels painted with different scenes. A Kaavad is much more than an object created for display, for, within its folding structure lie stories, traditions, faith and the folk culture of Rajasthan. Every time one of its painted doors is opened, the narrative moves forward. And working to carry this tradition into the future is artist Rajat Ojha, from the Suthar community, currently studying at the Rajasthan School of Art in Jaipur.
Kaavad continues to be handcrafted by artisans of the Suthar community living in Bassi near Chittorgarh. Rajat, who comes from the same region and is pursuing his education in Jaipur, has been working with the art form for several years now.
He has so far created around 35 to 40 Kaavads, depicting subjects ranging from the Ramayana and Krishna Leela to contemporary themes.
“To call Kaavad merely an art form would be unfair. It is Rajasthan’s traditional method of storytelling,” Rajat said.
Its survival, he explained, has historically depended on the participation of three groups. The Suthar community constructs and paints the Kaavad, while members of the Bhat community narrate the stories illustrated on its panels. The yajman, or patron, arranges and supports the storytelling performance.
Together, they transform a painted wooden structure into a living cultural experience.
When Kaavad Told Stories Before Television And Mobile Phones
Contrary to the present day when entertainment and information are readily available through mobile phones, television and digital platforms, there was a time when folk traditions were the principal sources of entertainment, knowledge and cultural education in Rajasthan’s villages and small towns.
Traditions like Kaavad and Phad connected people with religious narratives, folk heroes, local histories and the culture of their communities. Kaavad performances were not limited to sacred stories. They also conveyed information about social life, customs and local traditions, allowing collective knowledge and memory to pass from one generation to the next.
Each wooden door of the Kaavad opened a different scene and a new chapter of the story began.
How Kaavad Got Its Name
The word “Kaavad” is believed to be related to kivaad, the Rajasthani word for a door or shutter. Just as the doors of a house or temple open one after another, the wooden panels of a Kaavad unfold in sequence. Different characters and scenes are painted on each panel. As the doors are opened, the next stage of the narrative is revealed.
In a Kaavad based on the Ramayana, Rajat has depicted Lord Rama’s journey across a series of painted panels. As the Kaavad unfolds, the story of the epic progresses from one episode to another. So the audience gets to watch the narrative and not just listen to it.
A Temple That Travels From Door To Door
One of the most distinctive features of Kaavad is its temple-like form. It is often described as a “travelling temple” because it brings sacred narratives and images directly to people. A traditional Kaavad contains a sanctum or garbhagriha. The deity or folk god whose story is being narrated is depicted inside this innermost chamber.
Kaavad thus becomes a temple, a painting and a storytelling device - all at the same time. Its pictures are not merely decorative elements; each one carries the story forward.
Painted With Colours Drawn From Nature
The beauty of a Kaavad lies not only in its illustrations but also in the traditional techniques used to make it. “Kaavad has traditionally been painted with pure and natural colours. While vermilion is used to produce red, yellow ochre or yellow earth provides yellow, indigo is used for blue and chalk supplies white. The colours of the Kaavad are, therefore, closely connected with the natural world," Rajat said.
"Even the containers and brushes traditionally used to prepare and apply these colours are made from natural materials. Colours are mixed in shells because the pigment does not stick easily to their surface," added Rajat.
Traditional brushes are made using mongoose and squirrel hair. Rajat said these brushes help artists spread colour evenly across the wooden surface, reducing visible patches and stains in the finished painting.
Every Kaavad Contains A Donation Box
The Kaavad tradition also has a social dimension. It contains a small donation box or gullak. The tradition connects the Suthar artisan, the Bhat narrator and the service of cattle. "Donations placed in the box by the yajman are used for the care of cows. For this reason, the donation box usually carries images of Lord Krishna and a cow," Rajat explained.
Kaavad, therefore, is not confined to religious narration or visual art. It brings together folk faith, community participation and a sense of social responsibility.
From The Ramayana To Everyday Village Life
Rajat has created nearly 40 Kaavads so far. While many draw upon traditional religious narratives, others explore institutions, modern aspirations and everyday life. He has produced Kaavads based on the Ramayana and Krishna Leela. A student of Rajasthan School of Art, the young artist is now working on a contemporary Kaavad project documenting village life. Its panels will depict rural routines, personal experiences and scenes from the world around him.
Rajat has also created Kaavads for the Government of India on the themes of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat and presented them to the government.
Connecting An Old Art With New Audiences
The artist believes preserving a folk art exclusively as a relic of the past is not enough to keep it alive. It must also remain relevant to the generation experiencing it in the present. “A folk art cannot survive only by being preserved in the past. It must be made relevant to the present generation as well,” he said.
With this idea, he is attempting to connect Kaavad with modern and contemporary art. He wants young people to see it not merely as an old folk tradition but as a medium capable of telling stories about their own lives and surroundings.
Why The Turban And Peacock Feather Matter
Whenever Rajat presents and explains his Kaavads, he keeps a turban and peacock feather beside him. Both objects are associated with the traditional method of Kaavad narration.
“I belong to the Suthar community, which traditionally constructs the Kaavad, while its narration is performed by the Bhat community,” Rajat explained.
During a traditional performance, the Bhat storyteller wears a turban and uses a peacock feather as a pointer. He draws the audience’s attention to the characters and scenes painted on the different panels while narrating the story.
Crafted From Lightweight Wood
According to Rajasthan School of Art Principal Anil Khandelwal, Kaavad is deeply connected with Rajasthan’s culture. “The Suthar community traditionally creates Kaavads from lightweight woods such as mango and aadu wood and paints stories on their surfaces,” Khandelwal said expressing his happiness over Rajat's efforts. "He is working with this traditional art and attempting to take it forward in new contexts,” Khandelwal said.
Assistant Professor Pankaj Yadav of the Rajasthan School of Art said Kaavad has a particularly strong association with the Suthar community of Bassi in Chittorgarh. “The wooden structure is given the form of a temple, and paintings are then created across its temple-like panels,” Yadav said.
Some beliefs trace Kaavad’s history to the age of the Ramayana, although the tradition in its present form is generally considered to be around 500 years old. "There was also a period when certain communities faced social restrictions on entering temples. Traditions subsequently developed in which the temple could be taken to people’s homes. Temple-like structures were created from wood and painted with sacred images, giving devotees access to religious narratives and worship within their own surroundings," he explained.
Kaavad Enters The Art Curriculum
Efforts are also being made at the Rajasthan School of Art to preserve the tradition through formal education. “Kaavad art has been included as a folk-art subject in the curriculum for Master of Visual Arts students,” Yadav said.
The objective is to introduce students to Rajasthan’s traditional art and help prevent it from disappearing. Several postgraduate students are now conducting field research on Kaavad and the communities associated with it. The tradition is, therefore, no longer confined to a particular village or artisan community. It has also become a subject of art education and academic research.
Yadav said noted Rajasthan artist Vidyasagar Upadhyay received a national award for his work involving Kaavad art. He presented the form through the language of contemporary art.
Baroda-based artist Gulam Mohammed Sheikh has also experimented with the format on a much larger scale, creating Kaavad-inspired works measuring up to around 10 feet and displaying them at different venues.
These experiments demonstrate the flexibility of a tradition that can move from village storytelling performances to galleries and contemporary art spaces.
Also Read: