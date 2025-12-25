ETV Bharat / offbeat

Of Sticks And Glasses: Young Innovators From Odisha Create Low-Cost Third Eye For The Visually Impaired

By Sameer Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: For most people, crossing a road or walking alone is a matter of routine. But for the visually impaired, it can be a daily test of negotiating pathways with courage. At every step, they would be carrying the fear of an unseen obstacle, a sudden fall, or an accident waiting to happen.

Affected by the challenges the blind face, two Class IX students from Ganjam district decided to mitigate their problems - they designed low-cost assistive devices that could become a third eye for the visually impaired - smart glasses paired with a smart stick.

Young Innovators From Odisha Create Low-Cost Third Eye For The Visually Impaired (ETV Bharat)

Sridhar Patra from Shergarh block and Ashwani Kumar Padhi from Bhanjanagar, both studying in government schools under the PM Shri scheme independently developed smart mobility solutions using basic electronics, coding knowledge, and a strong sense of empathy.

Sridhar, a student of PM Shri Nateshwar Government High School in the Dhanantar area of Shergarh has created smart glasses integrated with a smart stick that uses sensors to detect obstacles ahead and alerts the user through a buzzer.

Speaking about his innovation, he explained, “Many visually impaired people fail to realise when an obstacle is right in front of them. The buzzer immediately alerts them and helps prevent accidents."