Of Sticks And Glasses: Young Innovators From Odisha Create Low-Cost Third Eye For The Visually Impaired
Two Class IX students from Ganjam have designed smart glasses and a smart stick to help visually impaired people walk safely and independently.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
By Sameer Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: For most people, crossing a road or walking alone is a matter of routine. But for the visually impaired, it can be a daily test of negotiating pathways with courage. At every step, they would be carrying the fear of an unseen obstacle, a sudden fall, or an accident waiting to happen.
Affected by the challenges the blind face, two Class IX students from Ganjam district decided to mitigate their problems - they designed low-cost assistive devices that could become a third eye for the visually impaired - smart glasses paired with a smart stick.
Sridhar Patra from Shergarh block and Ashwani Kumar Padhi from Bhanjanagar, both studying in government schools under the PM Shri scheme independently developed smart mobility solutions using basic electronics, coding knowledge, and a strong sense of empathy.
Sridhar, a student of PM Shri Nateshwar Government High School in the Dhanantar area of Shergarh has created smart glasses integrated with a smart stick that uses sensors to detect obstacles ahead and alerts the user through a buzzer.
Speaking about his innovation, he explained, “Many visually impaired people fail to realise when an obstacle is right in front of them. The buzzer immediately alerts them and helps prevent accidents."
A smart stick also designed by him can detect stones, objects, or barriers placed 15 centimetres from the ground. The sensors respond quickly, allowing the user to change direction in time. The glasses and stick together act as a safety shield, whether the person is walking on roads, moving inside the house, or in market places.
On the other hand, Ashwani, a Class IX student of PM Shri Upendrabhanj S. Vidyalaya in Bhanjanagar, has also developed a smart blind stick which uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect obstacles and triggers an alarm to make the user alert.
“The visually impaired cannot see or gauge what lies ahead. But if they know in advance that something is blocking their path, they can move safely,” Ashwani explained.
His project is built using Arduino Uno, a breadboard, ultrasonic sensor, and a rechargeable battery, all of which are affordable components that make the innovation practical and scalable. Once commercialised, the stick will be priced affordably, the young innovator clarified.
Guiding these young minds to come up with such innovations is Rajesh Kumar Jena, a high school teacher and instructor at the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL). He said the projects were developed at a very low cost and each can be produced for as less as Rs 1,200.
“If the government supports such innovations, these devices can be distributed to visually impaired persons at a minimal cost,” he assured.
Jena credited the Atal Tinkering Lab for exposing students to coding, Arduino Uno, and problem-solving skills. "From gas-leak detection to safety devices, students are now innovating appliances as solutions rooted in real-life problems, something which was unthinkable in government schools a few years ago.
“These innovations can make visually impaired persons self-reliant, and help them move safely, study, work, shop, and live with dignity,” the teacher said.
Resources could be limited but with imagination limitless, school students like Sridhar and Ashwani are examples of how technology, when guided by compassion, can bring about a change in the lives of others.
