‘You Will’: How A Mother’s Faith Took Rudransh Khandelwal From Amputation To Arjuna Award
A childhood explosion altered Rudransh’s life, but family support and determination helped him become a Paralympian, world record holder and national awardee, reports Shyamveer Singh.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Bharatpur: Whenever eight-year-old Rudransh Khandelwal wondered whether he would ever ride a bicycle, wear jeans and shoes or play like the other children again, his mother Vinita used to assertively say “You will.”
Eleven years after a devastating fireworks explosion cost him his left leg, that simple assurance has carried Rudransh far beyond the limits the accident once appeared to impose. Today, he is an international para shooter, a former world No. 1, a world record holder, an Asian Para Games medallist and a Paris Paralympian. Now, the young athlete from Bharatpur has been selected for the Arjuna Award.
For Vinita, however, even that prestigious honour is not the final destination. Her greatest dream is to see her son win a Paralympic gold medal and watch the Tricolour rise above the rest on the podium.
The accident that changed the family’s life occurred on January 24, 2015. They had gone to attend a wedding and moved towards the stage to watch a programme when fireworks stored at the venue suddenly exploded. “The blast was so frightening that, for some time, we could not understand how to get the children out,” Vinita recalled.
Rudransh was critically injured. The family rushed him to a private hospital, but no doctor was available there. They then took him to Bharatpur’s RBM Hospital, from where he was referred to Jaipur because of the severity of his injuries.
The family first reached Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, then moved him to a private facility before he was finally referred to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. By the time he reached Delhi on January 26, he had lost a considerable amount of blood and the infection had begun spreading rapidly. His O-negative blood group added to the family’s anxiety.
Doctors told them that amputating his leg was the only way to stop the infection. Rudransh was only eight when he lost his left leg below the knee.
He lived in a joint family where five children grew up together, playing and spending most of their time with one another. After the amputation, Rudransh wanted to know whether he would still be able to do everything the others did.
“I kept telling him, ‘You will play too,’” Vinita said.
Once he got a prosthetic leg, Rudransh slowly learnt to walk again. He loved riding a bicycle and wanted to continue wearing jeans and shoes. When he asked his mother how he would ever cycle again, her response remained unchanged “You will.”
And he did. With persistence, he learnt to cycle using his prosthetic leg and gradually returned to many of the activities he had feared losing forever.
The decisive turn came in 2016, when shooting entered his life.
Vinita, who works as a lecturer at a private college, said students from the institution would visit the shooting range run by Satyaprakash Luhach and his son Kartikeya. It was there that she met coach Sumit Rathi and asked him whether Rudransh could take up the sport.
“Why can’t he? Bring the child here; the rest is our responsibility,” the coach told her.
Vinita also remembers a prediction made by Luhach, who was then a sports officer. He told her that Rudransh would one day reach the Olympics and compete in the Paralympics. Years later, Rudransh represented India at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, making those words come true.
The journey was way too difficult. During his early training, Rudransh fell on the stairs several times. There were moments when even he wondered whether he would be able to continue. But with his family standing behind him and his own determination pushing him forward, he refused to stop.
A silver medal in one of his early state-level competitions gave him the confidence he needed. Recognition followed, and every medal strengthened his belief that shooting could take him to the highest level.
According to Vinita, Rudransh has won around 70 medals in national competitions and nearly 25 on the international circuit. His major achievements include two silver medals at the Asian Para Games and medals at World Shooting Para Sport events. He also set a world record in the P4 mixed 50-metre pistol SH1 event at the 2023 World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.
In 2024, he represented India at the Paris Paralympics, finishing ninth in the qualification round of the men’s 10-metre air pistol SH1 event, narrowly missing the final. He also competed in the mixed 50-metre pistol SH1 event.
Every overseas competition was an ordeal of a different kind for his mother. Time differences during tournaments in countries such as South Korea and China often meant she had to remain awake for hours. The events were not always available for live viewing. Results would be posted by coaches or team members in a group, leaving Vinita repeatedly checking her phone.
“Then, suddenly, a message would arrive from Rudransh, ‘Mummy, ho gaya mera - and this is the medal,’” she recalled.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced Rudransh’s selection for the Arjuna Award as part of the National Sports Awards on August 18. Vinita said she had earlier been informed by Paralympic Committee of India officials and later received confirmation from those who had supported Rudransh’s sporting journey.
“The Arjuna Award is the dream of every athlete. Players are chosen after their performances and achievements over several years are assessed. I am immensely proud that my son has been selected for this honour,” she said.
Rudransh is now preparing for his next major challenge - the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, scheduled for September. He competes across 10-metre and 50-metre pistol events, besides the P5 category, and will be looking to strengthen his position on the international circuit.
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