ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘You Will’: How A Mother’s Faith Took Rudransh Khandelwal From Amputation To Arjuna Award

Bharatpur: Whenever eight-year-old Rudransh Khandelwal wondered whether he would ever ride a bicycle, wear jeans and shoes or play like the other children again, his mother Vinita used to assertively say “You will.”

Eleven years after a devastating fireworks explosion cost him his left leg, that simple assurance has carried Rudransh far beyond the limits the accident once appeared to impose. Today, he is an international para shooter, a former world No. 1, a world record holder, an Asian Para Games medallist and a Paris Paralympian. Now, the young athlete from Bharatpur has been selected for the Arjuna Award.

Medals Rudransh has won (ETV Bharat)

For Vinita, however, even that prestigious honour is not the final destination. Her greatest dream is to see her son win a Paralympic gold medal and watch the Tricolour rise above the rest on the podium.

The accident that changed the family’s life occurred on January 24, 2015. They had gone to attend a wedding and moved towards the stage to watch a programme when fireworks stored at the venue suddenly exploded. “The blast was so frightening that, for some time, we could not understand how to get the children out,” Vinita recalled.

Rudransh was critically injured. The family rushed him to a private hospital, but no doctor was available there. They then took him to Bharatpur’s RBM Hospital, from where he was referred to Jaipur because of the severity of his injuries.

The family first reached Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, then moved him to a private facility before he was finally referred to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. By the time he reached Delhi on January 26, he had lost a considerable amount of blood and the infection had begun spreading rapidly. His O-negative blood group added to the family’s anxiety.

Doctors told them that amputating his leg was the only way to stop the infection. Rudransh was only eight when he lost his left leg below the knee.

Rudransh Khandelwal (ETV Bharat)

He lived in a joint family where five children grew up together, playing and spending most of their time with one another. After the amputation, Rudransh wanted to know whether he would still be able to do everything the others did.

“I kept telling him, ‘You will play too,’” Vinita said.

Once he got a prosthetic leg, Rudransh slowly learnt to walk again. He loved riding a bicycle and wanted to continue wearing jeans and shoes. When he asked his mother how he would ever cycle again, her response remained unchanged “You will.”