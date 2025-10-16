This Deepotsav, Ayodhya To Get World's First Ramayana-Themed Wax Museum
The wax museum is spread over an area of 9,850 square feet at a total cost of Rs 6 crore.
Ayodhya: Marking a major cultural milestone following the construction of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is set to inaugurate the world’s first Ramayana Wax Museum at Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The world's first Ramayana Wax Museum, which is a recreation of the Treta Yuga era, has been completed. The museum, which is built opposite Kashiram Colony on the 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg, will not only become a new centre of faith for devotees but also a major global attraction for tourists.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the museum during the ninth Deepotsav celebrations. Amid the grandeur of the festival, the Chief Minister will dedicate this gift to the public. Spread across 9,850 square feet, the fully air-conditioned museum has been constructed at a cost of Rs six crore.
The museum will showcase lifelike wax statues of 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, bringing the entire epic to life. Up to 100 visitors will be allowed inside at a time. As soon as one steps in, the atmosphere will echo with the fragrance of the Treta Yuga and the soothing sounds of "Ram Dhun". Continuous chants of "Ram Tarak Mantra" and devotional hymns will play through speakers installed in every corner, filling the surroundings with peace and devotion.
Museum Built In South Indian Architectural Style
Constructed in South Indian architectural style, the museum showcases traditional southern Indian craftsmanship. The two-storey building features scenes from Lord Ram’s childhood to Sita's Swayamvar on the ground floor, and on the first floor, episodes from the exile, the burning of Lanka, and the battle between Ram and Ravan.
Attractive Lighting For Every Statue
Each wax figure is illuminated with custom lighting that makes the characters appear lifelike. Visitors can feel the realism in Lord Ram’s attire, hair, and gentle smile. The first statue at the entrance is that of Lord Ganesha, symbolising the auspicious beginning of the journey. A special photo zone has been set up near the wax statue of young Ram (Ramlala) for devotees to take selfies.
Revenue for Municipal Corporation
The museum has been equipped with full security arrangements, including four emergency fire systems for immediate response in case of any incident. The project is being run with the support of the Municipal Corporation. Commissioner Jayendra Kumar stated that 12 per cent of the museum’s income will go directly to the Municipal Corporation, contributing to Ayodhya’s development.
Museum Built By Kerala-Based Company
Kerala’s acclaimed Sunil’s Wax Museum company crafted this world-class museum. Company head Sunil said, "We have earlier built celebrity wax museums in Lonavala, Maharashtra, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. But the Ramayana Museum in Ayodhya is unique. We have sculpted 50 characters from the Ramayana with such intricate detail that visitors will feel as though they have stepped into the Treta Yuga."
Sunil added that amenities, including parking, a studio coffee house, snack zone, and entertainment area, are also being developed outside the museum. Visitors can enjoy wax exhibits and savour both South and North Indian cuisine at the snack zone.
The first floor features exile-period sculptures, depicting forest scenes, Sita's abduction, and Ravan's death, all enhanced with 3D lighting. The wax statue of Hanuman setting Lanka ablaze is illuminated to achieve a realistic fire effect, adding excitement.
The state-of-the-art museum offers 24x7 CCTV surveillance, security guards, and an entry fee of Rs 100 per visitor.
