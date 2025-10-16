ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Deepotsav, Ayodhya To Get World's First Ramayana-Themed Wax Museum

Ayodhya: Marking a major cultural milestone following the construction of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is set to inaugurate the world’s first Ramayana Wax Museum at Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The world's first Ramayana Wax Museum, which is a recreation of the Treta Yuga era, has been completed. The museum, which is built opposite Kashiram Colony on the 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg, will not only become a new centre of faith for devotees but also a major global attraction for tourists.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the museum during the ninth Deepotsav celebrations. Amid the grandeur of the festival, the Chief Minister will dedicate this gift to the public. Spread across 9,850 square feet, the fully air-conditioned museum has been constructed at a cost of Rs six crore.

A model made at the Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat)

The museum will showcase lifelike wax statues of 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, bringing the entire epic to life. Up to 100 visitors will be allowed inside at a time. As soon as one steps in, the atmosphere will echo with the fragrance of the Treta Yuga and the soothing sounds of "Ram Dhun". Continuous chants of "Ram Tarak Mantra" and devotional hymns will play through speakers installed in every corner, filling the surroundings with peace and devotion.

A model made at the Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya. (ETV Bharat)

Museum Built In South Indian Architectural Style

Constructed in South Indian architectural style, the museum showcases traditional southern Indian craftsmanship. The two-storey building features scenes from Lord Ram’s childhood to Sita's Swayamvar on the ground floor, and on the first floor, episodes from the exile, the burning of Lanka, and the battle between Ram and Ravan.