World’s Costliest Japanese Miyazaki Mango Finds Home In Bihar Farmer's Backyard Orchard
A rare Japanese mango, organic farming, and a Sheohar man’s passion are inspiring Bihar farmers to embrace high-value horticulture without adopting the usual traditional agriculture.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Sheohar: Not only in Bihar’s Sheohar district, but everywhere else, conventional farming continues to dominate the landscape. However, there are a few who choose the road less taken like the farmer from the district, who decided to to deviate through experimentation. Trying his hands at horticulture, he planted tree which proved to be an example of reaping rewards through innovation.
Ranvijay Kumar, a passionate horticulture enthusiast, has become the talk of the town after successfully growing Miyazaki mango, one of the world’s most expensive mango varieties, in his orchard. Though the variety is native to Japan, this ruby-red coloured fruit is celebrated globally for its exquisite sweetness, vibrant colour and a high market value.
Ranvijay decided to experiment with the variety three three years ago when he returned to his village to soil his hand for sustenance. Farming and gardening enticed him and he fetched a Miyazaki sapling from Haryana and carefully nurtured it on his farm. Today, the tree has borne fruit, drawing admiration and curiosity from across the region. Farmers from the neighbouring areas are reaching out to Ranvijay to understand the details.
Though this season heavy rains affected production, only four fruits matured in the tree. Still, the excitement around the fruits is unmatched.
“This year, mango production began. So these fruits will be for us only. Since it costs around Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram, tasting one is an experience in itself,” says Ranvijay Kumar.
His orchard also has other varieties of flower plants and fruit trees. "I have grown over 40 varieties of fragrant flowering plants including raat ki rani, champa and bela. Alongside them flourish guava, jamun, cherry, pear, chikoo, jackfruit, and even sandalwood trees," he says with pride.
Ranvijay has always remained committed to natural and organic farming. "We feed people so unless required, I am not in favour of using chemical fertilisers. Water, normal manure, a little care and patience are key to the flourishing orchard I have nurtured," he explains.
According to health expert Abhishek Kumar, Miyazaki mango is as nutritious as it is luxurious. Rich in antioxidants, dietary fibre, beta-carotene, and zeaxanthin, it supports eye health, aids digestion and promotes cellular repair. Vitamins A, B, C and E further enhance its health benefits, contributing to better immunity and skin health.
Agricultural expert Shivendra Pratap Rathore says Ranvijay’s initiative is a major step towards modern, market-oriented farming.
“Miyazaki mango, also known as the ‘Egg of the Sun’, is considered an exception for its deep red colour, high Brix value, and fibreless pulp. With proper temperature, sunlight and well-drained loamy soil, farmers can achieve excellent quality and premium prices,” he explains.
He adds that techniques such as grafting, drip irrigation, mulching and fruit bagging can further improve both yield and profitability.
In a district like Sheohar, Ranvijay's experiment is more than a personal success story. For him, what began as an exploration of high-value crops and niche markets, is today one of the reasons farmers are inspired and looking at alternative means to sustain themselves.
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