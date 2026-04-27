ETV Bharat / offbeat

World’s Costliest Japanese Miyazaki Mango Finds Home In Bihar Farmer's Backyard Orchard

Sheohar: Not only in Bihar’s Sheohar district, but everywhere else, conventional farming continues to dominate the landscape. However, there are a few who choose the road less taken like the farmer from the district, who decided to to deviate through experimentation. Trying his hands at horticulture, he planted tree which proved to be an example of reaping rewards through innovation.

Ranvijay Kumar, a passionate horticulture enthusiast, has become the talk of the town after successfully growing Miyazaki mango, one of the world’s most expensive mango varieties, in his orchard. Though the variety is native to Japan, this ruby-red coloured fruit is celebrated globally for its exquisite sweetness, vibrant colour and a high market value.

Ranvijay decided to experiment with the variety three three years ago when he returned to his village to soil his hand for sustenance. Farming and gardening enticed him and he fetched a Miyazaki sapling from Haryana and carefully nurtured it on his farm. Today, the tree has borne fruit, drawing admiration and curiosity from across the region. Farmers from the neighbouring areas are reaching out to Ranvijay to understand the details.

Though this season heavy rains affected production, only four fruits matured in the tree. Still, the excitement around the fruits is unmatched.

“This year, mango production began. So these fruits will be for us only. Since it costs around Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram, tasting one is an experience in itself,” says Ranvijay Kumar.

His orchard also has other varieties of flower plants and fruit trees. "I have grown over 40 varieties of fragrant flowering plants including raat ki rani, champa and bela. Alongside them flourish guava, jamun, cherry, pear, chikoo, jackfruit, and even sandalwood trees," he says with pride.