ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Youth Skills Day: Youngster Leverages AI and Digital Marketing To Take Rajasthan's Handicrafts Across The Globe

Jaipur: Demonstrating an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, a youngster from Jaipur has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) and digital marketing through online platforms to take traditional handicrafts to the international market. Krishna Agarwal has taken the online handicraft business started by his mother Ruchi Agarwal with an initial investment of a mere Rs 10,000, to an altogether different level.

His journey demonstrates that when family values, skills and technology converge, even small-town dreams can become global successes. Rajasthan is known for its handicrafts, woodcarvings, traditional home decor and handmade artifacts. For years, the market for these products remained limited to local customers and tourists, preventing the skilled artisans from gaining wider recognition. As shopping changed in the digital age, Krishna saw it as an opportunity.

It was his mother Ruchi who opened the doors of the global market for Rajasthani artisans, by integrating technology and e-commerce into the online platform SAARTHI. Through this platform, the intricate work of artisans is reaching the customers across the country and across 50 countries. It has provided small artisans with an opportunity to connect with the international market while increasing their income and giving Rajasthan's rich handicraft tradition a new global identity.

Krishna explained that his mother started SAARTHI from home with a mere Rs 10,000 in capital in 2015. “At that time, there was no large team, no inventory and no big plans for the future. The journey began with the receipt of the first order on September 30, 2015,” he said.

Krishna had been learning the intricacies of business alongside his parents. His interest in technology shaped the business over time. He has digitally transformed the traditional handicraft business by adopting modern technologies like e-commerce, digital marketing, AI and automation.

At a time when e-commerce was rapidly expanding in India, most traditional artisans remained isolated from the online marketplace. Ruchi began selling Rajasthani handmade home decor products online from home to generate additional income. She said, “While it was initially a home-based initiative, my son Krishna showed a keen interest in the craft since childhood. Along with his studies, he regularly engaged in business research, learning about new technologies and working on digital platforms.”

"What greater pride could a mother have than seeing her son achieve global and national recognition for his work at the age of 18," said the beaming mother.

SAARTHI has now expanded its reach with handmade home decor, traditional decorative items and other products reaching the customers worldwide through Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Walmart and the company's own website.