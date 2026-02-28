ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Tailors' Day: Group Of Andhra Pradesh Tailors Hold On To Sewing Machines Amid Readymade Onslaught

Cherukupalli: In today's world of readymade garment boom, a group of over 100 tailors in Andhra Pradesh's Cherukupalli are holding firmly to their sewing machines with dignity. On World Tailors' Day 2026 being celebrated across the globe on February 28, the group in Andhra's coastal town formed 40 years ago, pay tribute to Elias Howe, the inventor of the world’s first sewing machine. The association has over 100 members and is officially recognised by the government.

As part of the celebrations, the tailors take out a small procession through the streets, showcasing their tools of trade with pride. They also distribute fruits and medicines to the poor and the sick, reflecting their belief that service to society is as important as earning a living.

For four decades, tailors from all castes, including women, have walked together in this profession. However, a growing concern troubles them: the lack of young people willing to take up tailoring and the fear that this age-old skill may slowly fade away.

Adapting To Changing Times

Chandram, a senior tailor from Cherukupalli, has spent four decades behind the sewing machine. Sharing his journey, Chandram said that he has been in the tailoring profession for forty years. "With this work, I earned my livelihood and married off my children. Times have changed, and we too must change with them.”

The Cherukupalli tailor believes that skill upgradation is the key to survival. “Tailors should learn new designs and technologies according to people’s needs. Unions and the government should support us. Pension facilities should be provided to senior tailors, and workshops must be organised to introduce modern sewing techniques,” he added.

Holding On To Dignity