Radio Village : Why Baida In Bihar Still Chooses Radio Over Smartphones And TV
Nearly 40 households in Baida village still rely on radio daily and preserve a rare tradition of community listening even when others choose smart options.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Gaya: In an era dominated by smartphones, streaming apps and constant notification beeps, a few villagers of Baida in the Amas block of Gaya district in Bihar continue to gather around a device many consider obsolete in the present day. On World Radio Day, ETV Bharat team visited Baida village, also known as Radio Village, to find out the significance of the name where radio is not just alive but a daily ritual.
About 35 km from Gaya city, Baida village, at the first look, seemed connected to the past like none other. Usually villagers were found sitting together, listening intently to radio news bulletins.
Seventy-year-old Mohammad Sanaullah Ansari is one of the most avid listeners. His day begins with news from All India Radio Patna and ends with old songs till late in the night. "I have been listening to radio since I was 10 years old. “There was a time when radio was our only source of information and entertainment. We have memories from the 1971 war to India’s cricket victories, all the news which we accessed through the radio,” Sanaullah recalls.
In the early 1970s, Baida had barely 70 to 75 households and only one or two families had radio sets. Yet, the entire village depended on them. After working in the fields for the entire day, villagers would gather in the evening to listen to news, cricket commentary and songs.
Sanaullah vividly remembers December 3, 1971, when India and Pakistan went to war. “We were preparing for exams when the radio announced that war had begun. We prayed for the country’s victory and followed every update on radio. When my radio developed some technical snag during the war, I walked seven kilometres to Sherghati town just to listen to news at a roadside dhaba," he reminisces.
Eighty-two-year-old Mohammad Anees Ansari agrees. Recalling the atmosphere during the 1971 war when there was no electricity in the village, he says people relied entirely on radio for information.
“There was a blackout everywhere to prevent enemy detection. We heard about troop movements, war developments and safety instructions only on radio,” he says.
Radio continues to be the medium that is pocket-friendly too. So most people depended on it for any news of major events such as India’s naval strike on Karachi port during Operation Trident, government decisions and wartime announcements.
Unlike the present day social media rumours, radio was the most trusted and authoritative source of information. For villagers like Muneshwar Yadav, radio is also a symbol of pride. He recalls tying a radio to his bicycle and riding through the village while patriotic songs and cricket commentary played.
“People would gather around wherever the radio was playing. It was the means to unite people,” he says, adding that for the shared and consistent love for the device, the village was named Radio Village.
Villagers narrate why radio is close their heart. "It delivered historic moments, from election results to cricket matches and the 1999 Kargil War, keeping all of us connected to national events," adds Muneshwar.
The first radio reached Baida village in 1940, but its popularity grew in the 1970s. Today, even as television and smartphones are widely available, radio remains central to the life of many villagers. Of around 250 households, nearly 30 to 40 proudly possess radios. Many families deliberately choose radio over television like farmer Mohammad Hashmat.
He says radio remains his preferred medium. “It saves money and keeps the family together. A battery costing Rs 50 lasts for months, unlike expensive TV or mobile recharges,” he explains.
Teacher Imroz Ali adds that radio listening in Baida is not limited to the elderly, it spans across generations. “Young people also listen to radio here. It is not about affordability, but continuing a good habit and tradition.”
Villagers say one of radio’s greatest strengths is its simplicity. Unlike television debates or social media, radio delivers information calmly, without noise or distraction.
Nasimuddin, employee of a private organisation, says villagers still gather at a common point to listen to cricket commentary. “Watching the match on television is different fun but listening to the live commentary is matchless. It brings matches alive. It feels more personal,” he says.
Villagers also believe that radio cuts down mobile addiction as it provides entertainment without screens.
While the digital revolution has transformed media consumption worldwide, Baida village continues to hold on to radio, not out of necessity, but with a respect for the device and emotional connection. For Baida residents, radio is more than just a device. For many it is their medium of connect to history, for others, a trusted companion. But for the community the radio gives a reason and space to get together and enjoy, proving that at times the simplest medium can hold human bonding strongly in comparison to anything else.
