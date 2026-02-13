ETV Bharat / offbeat

Radio Village : Why Baida In Bihar Still Chooses Radio Over Smartphones And TV

World Radio Day: Why This Village In Bihar Still Chooses Radio Over Smartphones And TV ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: In an era dominated by smartphones, streaming apps and constant notification beeps, a few villagers of Baida in the Amas block of Gaya district in Bihar continue to gather around a device many consider obsolete in the present day. On World Radio Day, ETV Bharat team visited Baida village, also known as Radio Village, to find out the significance of the name where radio is not just alive but a daily ritual.

About 35 km from Gaya city, Baida village, at the first look, seemed connected to the past like none other. Usually villagers were found sitting together, listening intently to radio news bulletins.

World Radio Day: Why This Village In Bihar Still Chooses Radio Over Smartphones And TV (ETV Bharat)

Seventy-year-old Mohammad Sanaullah Ansari is one of the most avid listeners. His day begins with news from All India Radio Patna and ends with old songs till late in the night. "I have been listening to radio since I was 10 years old. “There was a time when radio was our only source of information and entertainment. We have memories from the 1971 war to India’s cricket victories, all the news which we accessed through the radio,” Sanaullah recalls.

In the early 1970s, Baida had barely 70 to 75 households and only one or two families had radio sets. Yet, the entire village depended on them. After working in the fields for the entire day, villagers would gather in the evening to listen to news, cricket commentary and songs.

World Radio Day: Why This Village In Bihar Still Chooses Radio Over Smartphones And TV (ETV Bharat)

Sanaullah vividly remembers December 3, 1971, when India and Pakistan went to war. “We were preparing for exams when the radio announced that war had begun. We prayed for the country’s victory and followed every update on radio. When my radio developed some technical snag during the war, I walked seven kilometres to Sherghati town just to listen to news at a roadside dhaba," he reminisces.

Eighty-two-year-old Mohammad Anees Ansari agrees. Recalling the atmosphere during the 1971 war when there was no electricity in the village, he says people relied entirely on radio for information.