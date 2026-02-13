World Radio Day: 78-Year-Old Odisha Repairer Who Keeps Radio's Voice Alive, Preserves A Fading Legacy
After repairing 60 radios daily in earlier decades, Deshbandhu Rath now receives barely two, symbolising the dramatic decline of traditional radio culture.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST|
Updated : February 13, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: In the lanes of Kalipoi village of Banki in Cuttack district, 78-year-old Deshbandhu Rath carefully fixes wires and circuits of a radio. Bent with age, Rath gives his best to bring back silent radios into life. For him, radio is not just a device, he literally lives for the radios.
As the world celebrates World Radio Day, ETV Bharat speaks to Rath, who is considered a living bridge between generations, preserving a medium that once defined everyday life but is now fading in the glare of smartphones and streaming platforms.
Deshbandhu began repairing radios six decades ago. He started the work to earn a livelihood without realising that it would one day become his identity. Even when his eyes have started failing him due to age, he continues his work with dedication and feels he will continue repairing radio till he breathes his last.
His family, which includes two sons and two daughters, says his commitment has been unfailing. And this, when he is aware that the world around him has changed dramatically.
“Earlier, 50 to 60 radios would come for repair every day. But now, only one or two people come. The next generation does not know about the love for radio. So the instruments are disappearing,” Rath recalls.
Every day, he works with the forgotten devices and builds memories. "There was a time when radio was in every house and people used to play the instrument from morning news bulletins to late-night music. It was the only medium to get news also and that brought families together," he reminisces.
People oftentimes used to sleep with radios near their pillows, listening to songs, dramas, stories and voices that became part of their lives. "During floods, cyclones, fires or emergencies, radio was the only way to get timely warnings when other systems failed," he adds.
Today, despite technological advances, radio remains one of the most reliable communication tools during disasters.
Through FM stations, online streaming and podcasts, radio has got a few audiences among younger generations. Its presence has shifted from wooden cabinets to smartphones. Yet, the emotional connection associated with physical radio sets is fading.
Listener Adya Saiparna reflects on this loss. “Our grandparents and parents were deeply connected to radio. They listened to it from morning until bedtime. But our generation is disconnected from the radio. Maybe at times we hear FM while travelling. Radio is slowly becoming a memory,” she states.
Another listener, Sheetal Bhattacharya speaks on how digital habits have reshaped attention. "Today, everyone is glued to smartphones and social media. Children hardly know anything about how radio shaped sensibilities. Slowly, a part of our history is disappearing,” she says.
Similarly Rajendra Sahu feels radio is not nostalgia but a passion. The 47-year-old radio collector from Bhubaneswar has spent over 26 years gathering radios from across Odisha. His collection includes more than 1,000 radios from iconic brands such as Philips, Panasonic, Sony etc.
“I have loved radios since I was five. Collecting them gives me immense satisfaction. Each radio has a story," he says.
Despite declining usage, people like Rajendra are ensuring that radio’s legacy survives.
Efforts are also underway to revive public interest. A four-day Radio Fair is being held at Ekamra Haat in Bhubaneswar where radio lovers, collectors and broadcasters from across India are participating.
According to the fair organiser Subrata Pati, the fair has 40 stalls, rare radio models and a demo radio station where visitors can learn how radio broadcasting works. The fair also includes training sessions and career guidance programmes to attract youth to radio broadcasting.
Odisha currently has 50 community radio stations, eight private FM stations and 15 All India Radio centres. These platforms continue to play a vital role in information dissemination and community engagement.
In the age of reels, algorithms and endless scrolling, radio has become passe for many but for the elderly or collectors, it is integral to their shelves as much as their lives.
For Deshbandhu, every repaired radio defines revival, not just of a machine, but of memories, emotions and a timeless human connection. Despite technological advancements, the voice of radio remains, even today the most reliable and deeply human. No wonder, the elderly majority and few like Rath stay glued to their sets to begin and end the day.
Also Read: