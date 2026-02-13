ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Radio Day: 78-Year-Old Odisha Repairer Who Keeps Radio's Voice Alive, Preserves A Fading Legacy

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: In the lanes of Kalipoi village of Banki in Cuttack district, 78-year-old Deshbandhu Rath carefully fixes wires and circuits of a radio. Bent with age, Rath gives his best to bring back silent radios into life. For him, radio is not just a device, he literally lives for the radios.

As the world celebrates World Radio Day, ETV Bharat speaks to Rath, who is considered a living bridge between generations, preserving a medium that once defined everyday life but is now fading in the glare of smartphones and streaming platforms.

World Radio Day: 78-Year-Old Odisha Repairer Who Keeps Radio's Voice Alive, Preserves A Fading Legacy (ETV Bharat)

Deshbandhu began repairing radios six decades ago. He started the work to earn a livelihood without realising that it would one day become his identity. Even when his eyes have started failing him due to age, he continues his work with dedication and feels he will continue repairing radio till he breathes his last.

His family, which includes two sons and two daughters, says his commitment has been unfailing. And this, when he is aware that the world around him has changed dramatically.

“Earlier, 50 to 60 radios would come for repair every day. But now, only one or two people come. The next generation does not know about the love for radio. So the instruments are disappearing,” Rath recalls.

Every day, he works with the forgotten devices and builds memories. "There was a time when radio was in every house and people used to play the instrument from morning news bulletins to late-night music. It was the only medium to get news also and that brought families together," he reminisces.

Deshbandhu Rath at work (ETV Bharat)

People oftentimes used to sleep with radios near their pillows, listening to songs, dramas, stories and voices that became part of their lives. "During floods, cyclones, fires or emergencies, radio was the only way to get timely warnings when other systems failed," he adds.