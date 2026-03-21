ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Puppetry Day: Rajasthan Folk Art Struggles For Survival In Digital Age

Jaipur: The art of puppetry, once a cultural icon, is struggling for survival in the face of growing influence of digital entertainment, television and mobile phones. World Puppetry Day, being marked today (March 21), is an occasion to draw attention to the importance of this ancient folk art.

Puppeteers lack adequate platforms and financial support, affecting their livelihoods. In a hereditary profession, the new generation is moving away from this art. Observers say that in the absence of timely intervention, encouragement and government support, this precious cultural heritage could gradually disappear. The artists want a theatre to be built and dedicated to their art in Jaipur.

Old timers recall that colourful puppet dances were once a common sight in the streets and tourist destinations of Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Besides being a source of entertainment, they were a vibrant medium of propagating Rajasthani culture and folklore. But today, the artists are struggling to make ends meet.

Puppeteer Gajagadi Bhat said earlier, he used to get regular work at weddings, fairs, festivals and tourist destinations. But such opportunities are dwindling now. “Rising inflation and declining incomes have made life difficult. Many families have abandoned this profession and turned to manual labour or other work,” he said.

Another artist, Kalu Bhat, pointed out that the growing influence of mobile phones, Internet and digital entertainment, has had a profound impact on traditional arts. “While today's youth is drawn to social media and OTT platforms, interest in folk entertainment like puppetry is waning. Changing tourism patterns are also a major factor. Previously, tourists were interested in observing local culture up close, but now they are more focused on modern experiences. This has directly impacted the income of puppeteers,” he said.

The biggest challenge facing Jaipur's puppeteers is that their progeny is not interested in this art. Economic insecurity and a lack of stable income are driving young people away from this profession. Kalu said he doesn't want his children to enter this field, as it does not offer a secure future. The art is on the brink of extinction, he said.