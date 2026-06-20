ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Music Day Special | After Losing Vision In One Eye, Jaipur’s Sapna Pathak Conquers With 300 Stage Shows, Wins 285+ Honours

Jaipur: Like Stevie Wonder said, “Just because a man lacks the use of his eyes doesn’t mean he lacks vision,” Sapna Pathak, who lost her eyesight in an accident, did not lose track. Rather, she envisioned making things better, and she did. She accepted what was destined and rebuilt herself. Today, she has successfully rescripted her life’s purpose and lives it with renewed hope.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the eve of World Music Day, Sapna shares the nuggets of her life and how she negotiated a difficult path. “To reach your destination, merely dreaming with closed eyes is not enough; one must also walk the thorny paths to turn those dreams into reality,” she says.

World Music Day Special | After Losing Vision In One Eye, Jaipur’s Sapna Pathak Performed on 300 Stages, Won 285+ Honours (ETV Bharat)

Sapna has established herself as a singer, anchor, model and choreographer and handles multifarious activities not only for herself but also for those in the underprivileged sections of society.

The road to success was not easy, but as she says, challenges are not meant to stop people; they make them stronger from within.

When an Accident Changed Everything

After a life-altering accident left Sapna with severe damage to the vision in her right eye, she had to undergo multiple surgeries and prolonged treatment. But nothing could restore her eyesight.

“The eyes are not just a sensory organ. They are linked with confidence, personality, and much more,” says Sapna, who refused to let the setback dictate her life. She decided to make music her new purpose in life. “Because music is much more than rhythm and melody - it has the power to revive broken spirits and restore joy to life. When I started performing on stage, it was not just an artistic pursuit. It became a platform to inspire people, connect communities and encourage the younger generation to embrace art,” she explains.

World Music Day Special | After Losing Vision In One Eye, Jaipur’s Sapna Pathak Performed on 300 Stages, Won 285+ Honours (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, she has mesmerized audiences with her performances on hundreds of stages across the country.

Beauty Pageants to Social Impact

But music did not bind her entirely. She wanted to express herself in myriad ways. And she made a mark in almost everything she did. She participated in state-level beauty pageants and surprised many by winning the prestigious Mrs Rajasthan Pacific Queen 2019 title.

Her achievements also include winning Mrs UP 2018, Mrs Dynamic 2019, Mrs Gorgeous Queen 2019, Mrs Agra 2016, Karwa Chauth Queen 2018, Mrs Facebook Queen 2018 and Mrs Teej Queen 2017.

For Sapna, these titles are not merely trophies but proof that determination and self-belief can overcome every challenge. “Beauty pageants were never about glamour alone; they always carry the message that physical limitations can never confine human abilities,” says Sapna proudly.