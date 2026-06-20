World Music Day Special | After Losing Vision In One Eye, Jaipur’s Sapna Pathak Conquers With 300 Stage Shows, Wins 285+ Honours
Sapna rebuilt her life through music, earned honours, accolades and created platforms for many underprivileged talent, reports Jaswant Solanki.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Jaipur: Like Stevie Wonder said, “Just because a man lacks the use of his eyes doesn’t mean he lacks vision,” Sapna Pathak, who lost her eyesight in an accident, did not lose track. Rather, she envisioned making things better, and she did. She accepted what was destined and rebuilt herself. Today, she has successfully rescripted her life’s purpose and lives it with renewed hope.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the eve of World Music Day, Sapna shares the nuggets of her life and how she negotiated a difficult path. “To reach your destination, merely dreaming with closed eyes is not enough; one must also walk the thorny paths to turn those dreams into reality,” she says.
Sapna has established herself as a singer, anchor, model and choreographer and handles multifarious activities not only for herself but also for those in the underprivileged sections of society.
The road to success was not easy, but as she says, challenges are not meant to stop people; they make them stronger from within.
When an Accident Changed Everything
After a life-altering accident left Sapna with severe damage to the vision in her right eye, she had to undergo multiple surgeries and prolonged treatment. But nothing could restore her eyesight.
“The eyes are not just a sensory organ. They are linked with confidence, personality, and much more,” says Sapna, who refused to let the setback dictate her life. She decided to make music her new purpose in life. “Because music is much more than rhythm and melody - it has the power to revive broken spirits and restore joy to life. When I started performing on stage, it was not just an artistic pursuit. It became a platform to inspire people, connect communities and encourage the younger generation to embrace art,” she explains.
Over the years, she has mesmerized audiences with her performances on hundreds of stages across the country.
Beauty Pageants to Social Impact
But music did not bind her entirely. She wanted to express herself in myriad ways. And she made a mark in almost everything she did. She participated in state-level beauty pageants and surprised many by winning the prestigious Mrs Rajasthan Pacific Queen 2019 title.
Her achievements also include winning Mrs UP 2018, Mrs Dynamic 2019, Mrs Gorgeous Queen 2019, Mrs Agra 2016, Karwa Chauth Queen 2018, Mrs Facebook Queen 2018 and Mrs Teej Queen 2017.
For Sapna, these titles are not merely trophies but proof that determination and self-belief can overcome every challenge. “Beauty pageants were never about glamour alone; they always carry the message that physical limitations can never confine human abilities,” says Sapna proudly.
The Greatest Honour Is People’s Trust
An inspiration for many, Sapna has contributed to art, education, social service and cultural activities, for which she has received more than 285 honours nationally and internationally.
Among her major awards are the National Achievers Award, Samaj Ratna Award, Shakti Swarupa Award, Chaudhary Charan Singh Samman, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman, and Youth Icon Award.
Recently, she was conferred the title of “Most Inspirational Woman on Earth” in recognition of the work she has done while battling challenges.
Yet, Sapna believes that more than awards, it is the trust people place in her and her ability to bring positive change to their lives that matter.
Music Became Her Lifeline
Ask her about a message she would like to give on World Music Day, and Sapna says.”Music is an important medium of expression that brings about change.” Rightly so. Her accomplishments include performances on more than 300 stages across India, anchoring over 125 shows, serving as a judge at more than 110 events, choreographing over 90 stage productions and participating in hundreds of cultural programmes.
Making Her Mark in Television, Films and Literature
Apart from music and modelling, Sapna has showcased her acting skills in the popular television show ‘Savdhaan India’ and has also worked in a few Bollywood films.
She is equally passionate about writing. Her poems, articles, and literary works are regularly published in reputed national and international magazines. She is also actively involved in education. As the Director of Power Education, she lends help to economically weaker students preparing for competitive examinations.
“It has been nearly 15 years that I have been working in education, career guidance and motivational development. Providing the right direction and opportunities can transform someone’s future,” she states assertively.
Sapna says countless talented youngsters fail to achieve recognition due to financial constraints and lack of opportunities. This inspired her to establish Musical Safar India, an initiative dedicated to providing platforms to emerging and underprivileged talents across the country.
The organisation provides aspiring artists with a platform and organises cultural activities and social initiatives. “True talent is never dependent on wealth or privilege; it only needs guidance and an opportunity to shine,” she adds.
The ‘Eighth Vow’ with Her Husband
Sapna attributes her success to the support she has received from her husband, Vijendra Pathak. She believes marriage should not be limited to the traditional seven vows.
“We added an ‘eighth vow’ to our relationship - and that meant standing by each other in fulfilling each other’s dreams,” she says with a smile.
Reflecting on the difficult phases of treatment, stage struggles and new ventures, she says her husband supported her at every step. “In fact, companionship became the greatest strength of my life,” she concludes.
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