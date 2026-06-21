ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Music Day: Rajasthani Culture Expert Calls For Connecting Youth With Folk Music And Instruments

Jaipur: At a time when music is increasingly confined to digital platforms and electronic instruments, there are individuals dedicated to preserving centuries-old folk traditions. One of these personalities is Vinod Joshi of Jaipur who hails from Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. His Jajam Foundation is not only preserving folk music but also working tirelessly to gain recognition and financial strength for folk artists.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat on the occasion of World Music Day that falls on June 21, Joshi while talking about the rare and traditional musical instruments of Rajasthan at his foundation explained that these instruments are living documents of Rajasthan's folk life, culture, tradition and social structure.

“For centuries, they have been associated with specific castes and communities who craft them themselves and pass on the art from generation to generation,” he said while adding that these instruments have the capacity to move their listeners the moment artists take the stage with them. Their sound brings out melodies along with the depth of history, tradition and folk life.

Vinod Joshi's musical instruments (ETV Bharat)

According to Joshi, “Every musical instrument in Rajasthan has its own social and cultural significance. Apart from music, they are associated with special occasions, rituals and religious ceremonies. For example, the ‘Dhoom Dhadaaka’ instrument played by the Sahariya community which is on the verge of losing its original identity was once a key part of the community's identity and celebrations.”|

He believes that these instruments contain the essence of folk life. If they are not preserved, future generations will be deprived of this precious cultural heritage.

He claims that his collection is not a ‘museum’ but a ‘folk journey’. It is a journey of living tradition that continues from the past to the present and on to the future. He says that to keep Rajasthan's culture, history and music alive, it is essential to explain the importance of these musical instruments to the society and connect the new generation with them.