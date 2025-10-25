World Hoolock Gibbon Day: How 21 Villages In Remote Assam Are Trying To Conserve India's Only Ape Species
Barekuri in Tinsukia, Assam pay tribute to dead gibbons, plant trees to ensure survival of endangered lesser ape species.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST
Tinsukia: Across the Barekuri region of Tinsukia district near Assam's border with Arunachal Pradesh, comprising 21 villages that are part of India's only Hoolock Gibbon sanctuary, Saturday was a day of solemn celebration, marking the World Hoolock Gibbon Day. Residents of these villages share a unique coexistence with the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the sole lesser ape species among India's rich biodiversity. At a time of raging man-animal conflicts across the country, this rare example of coexistence has, of late, grown popular as an attractive tourist destination.
A youth-led conservation initiative has blossomed into a full community effort, where villagers treat the endangered apes as family, giving each one a name and sharing their joys and sorrows. The annual arrival of both the Hoolock Gibbons from the higher reaches, along with hundreds of domestic and international visitors to the Motapung Maguri Beel (wetland) highlights the area's ecological significance.
The tradition of observing World Hoolock Gibbons Day, which was initiated in Leicester, England on October 24, 2015, was enthusiastically taken up in Barekuri since 2017. This year's celebration, themed around efforts to establish a green environment, was held with a day-long agenda at the Tarajan-Denka Combined Youth Association playground. It was organised by the Barekuri Environment-Tourism Development Committee (BETDC), in collaboration with youth associations and local residents.
The event commenced with local elders paying tribute to deceased Hoolock Gibbons by lighting lamps before their photographs. Yes, the people of the Chutia community that populate this region can identified each individual gibbon by name.
A key part of the programme included an awareness meeting, where villagers were distributed saplings of high-quality (G-9) banana, guava, and mahogany. This mass tree-planting initiative aims to alleviate future food shortages for the Gibbons, birds, and other wildlife, and to effectively restore Barekuri's greenery.
A Grassroots Environmental Regeneration Effort
BETDC advisor Kamaleswar Chutia said the celebration's primary objective is to ensure the security of the remaining Hoolock Gibbon population and the preservation of the natural ecosystem. He noted the growing importance of Barekuri as a tourist hub, propelled by the Hoolock Gibbons and migratory birds at Motapung Maguri Beel.
Chutia expressed hope that the government will take specific measures to advance Barekuri's tourism potential and to protect the Hoolock Gibbon, especially given the recent attention it has received, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'Asom Gourav Award, 2024'.
Environmental activist Mohit Chutia revealed the current status of Hoolock Gibbons: "Our Barekuri region currently hosts five Hoolock Gibbon families with 21 individuals. Sadly, a Gibbon infant died on October 22." He highlighted a major concern: a food crisis due to sharply falling forest cover, which has forced the Hoolock Gibbons into contact with humans. He stressed the urgent need to plant fruit-bearing trees that can supplement the diet of these primates, and restore the green environment.
Bhagyadevi Phukan, a youth from Nagaon, Assam, who is visiting the area for World Hoolock Gibbon Day, expressed her delight: "It feels wonderful to see the Gibbons today. I hope Barekuri continues to shine globally, and the Hoolock Gibbons remain safe."
The Challenges Ahead
However, conservation efforts face significant challenges, as Barekuri's Hoolock Gibbon population has been declining alarmingly. Diplob Chutia, another young local environmental activist, provided alarming statistics: "In 2003, there were 33 Hoolock Gibbons here. Now, there are only 21 across five families. The population has decreased by 12 over the last 22 years." He added that the low number of female gibbons is a critical factor hindering breeding.
By nature, Hoolock Gibbons reproduce slowly, with a mature female giving birth only every 2-3 years, that too under 'optimal' conditions. The gibbons of Barekuri, despite being in a natural environment, often rely on food provided by humans, like bananas from gardens, which deprives them of their natural, forest-based diet.
Dilip Chetry, a Hoolock Gibbon researcher, warned that the future of Barekuri's gibbons is "dark". He attributed the low breeding prospects primarily to the scarcity of female gibbons and, critically, to their altered feeding habits.
Chetry explained, "Hoolock Gibbons thrive in a purely natural environment, finding the necessary nutrients naturally, which prevents diseases. However, the reliance on food provided by humans among the ones in Barekuri, is causing various health issues, which can ultimately lead to their deaths."
Barekuri's residents, though, remain committed to reversing this trend, through conservation and reforestation efforts.
