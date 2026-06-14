ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Blood Donor Day: Senior Citizens Lead By Example

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Donating blood is one of the most pious acts and some senior citizens are coming forward to set an example for others to emulate. M.B. Kaushik of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and Rahul Sholahpurkar of West Delhi are two such personalities who are leading by example at their respective ages of 64 and 67 years. Both have dedicated a significant part of their lives to donating blood and for the betterment of the society.

Kaushik, a retired Executive Engineer from Awas Vikas Parishad, has donated blood for a record 91 times so far. His blood donation journey began not with a campaign but with a personal experience when blood was arranged for his ailing mother with great difficulty in 1976. This left a deep impact on the 14-year-old Kaushik who realized that if he were over 18, he could have donated blood for his mother himself. He resolved to start donating blood regularly as soon as he was 18 and this resolve later became his life's mission.

His first donation was at the age of 19 when he saved the life of an accident victim in Bulandshahr. The satisfaction derived further strengthened his sense of social service. He recalled, “That day I realized that donating blood is truly like giving someone a new life. This incident proved to be a turning point in my life.”

Since then whenever he learnt about someone in need of blood, he would step forward. He disclosed that at that time awareness about blood donation was low and many were afraid to donate blood. Kaushik believes that to bring about change in society, one must first set an example.

After 2003, Kaushik embraced blood donation more systematically and began donating regularly. His donations symbolize the countless lives that have got a new lease. Behind every donation lies the joy of a family, the smile of a mother and the new hope for a patient.

Dispelling the notion that donating blood weakens the body. Kaushik says that regular blood donation has kept him in good health. He has no heart problems, no blood pressure or diabetes. He feels energetic and doesn't experience fatigue. Kaushik believes that regular donation helps keep the body's blood production process active and helps one stay healthy.

Recognizing his contribution, the Ghaziabad District Administration and Health Department have appointed him as the district's Blood Donation Ambassador who raises awareness and motivates people to donate blood.

Kaushik has also donated plasma on several occasions for the treatment of critically ill patients in special circumstances. This is a testament to his service, dedication and social responsibility.

He receives two to three calls daily from people in need of blood which is arranged through a small but effective group of donors that he contacts.

Kaushik recently underwent kidney stone surgery and has resumed donating blood after recovery. Medical expert Senior Physician Dr. B.B. Tyagi pointed out that a healthy person can donate blood every three months.