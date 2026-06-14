World Blood Donor Day: Senior Citizens Lead By Example
While M.B. Kaushik of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad has donated blood 91 times, Rahul Sholahpurkar of West Delhi has 177 donations to his credit
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Donating blood is one of the most pious acts and some senior citizens are coming forward to set an example for others to emulate. M.B. Kaushik of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and Rahul Sholahpurkar of West Delhi are two such personalities who are leading by example at their respective ages of 64 and 67 years. Both have dedicated a significant part of their lives to donating blood and for the betterment of the society.
Kaushik, a retired Executive Engineer from Awas Vikas Parishad, has donated blood for a record 91 times so far. His blood donation journey began not with a campaign but with a personal experience when blood was arranged for his ailing mother with great difficulty in 1976. This left a deep impact on the 14-year-old Kaushik who realized that if he were over 18, he could have donated blood for his mother himself. He resolved to start donating blood regularly as soon as he was 18 and this resolve later became his life's mission.
His first donation was at the age of 19 when he saved the life of an accident victim in Bulandshahr. The satisfaction derived further strengthened his sense of social service. He recalled, “That day I realized that donating blood is truly like giving someone a new life. This incident proved to be a turning point in my life.”
Since then whenever he learnt about someone in need of blood, he would step forward. He disclosed that at that time awareness about blood donation was low and many were afraid to donate blood. Kaushik believes that to bring about change in society, one must first set an example.
After 2003, Kaushik embraced blood donation more systematically and began donating regularly. His donations symbolize the countless lives that have got a new lease. Behind every donation lies the joy of a family, the smile of a mother and the new hope for a patient.
Dispelling the notion that donating blood weakens the body. Kaushik says that regular blood donation has kept him in good health. He has no heart problems, no blood pressure or diabetes. He feels energetic and doesn't experience fatigue. Kaushik believes that regular donation helps keep the body's blood production process active and helps one stay healthy.
Recognizing his contribution, the Ghaziabad District Administration and Health Department have appointed him as the district's Blood Donation Ambassador who raises awareness and motivates people to donate blood.
Kaushik has also donated plasma on several occasions for the treatment of critically ill patients in special circumstances. This is a testament to his service, dedication and social responsibility.
He receives two to three calls daily from people in need of blood which is arranged through a small but effective group of donors that he contacts.
Kaushik recently underwent kidney stone surgery and has resumed donating blood after recovery. Medical expert Senior Physician Dr. B.B. Tyagi pointed out that a healthy person can donate blood every three months.
Meanwhile Sholahpurkar’s slogan ‘My turn is over, now it's yours’ serves as a powerful inspiration for every youth. He has donated blood a record 177 times. Although he is no longer able to donate blood himself after crossing the age of 65 and due to medical regulations, he has taken up the task of awakening society by joining forces with the Red Cross Society.
He organizes blood donation camps at various places. He is living a completely healthy, fit and happy life shattering the myths associated with blood donation.
Sholahpurkar recounted that he first donated blood at the age of 18 and has continued with the practice every three months since then. His journey began in 1977 during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp and paused at the age of 65 years due to a hernia surgery.
Sholahpurkar has since then been spreading awareness and motivating the youth to donate blood while underlining that doing so helps them stay healthy and save lives. His own hemoglobin level stands at a healthy 15.
He explained, “ When I decided to raise awareness among the young people about blood donation, my priority was to educate them about its benefits and rules. It's crucial for the young people to understand that a single drop of blood can be life-saving. However, many myths and misconceptions about blood donation persist in people's minds, which need to be addressed.”
He has collaborated with the Red Cross Society and has been urging the youth coming to donate blood to bring two more people with him or her the next time. Now, these same people are accompanied by seven to eight people for donation.
Sholahpurkar functions as the Secretary of Federation of Blood Donation of India which is India's largest blood donation platform.
He disclosed that blood donation eliminates blood pressure problems and reduces the risk of developing diabetes. “It also provides relief from heart-related diseases and maintains accurate hemoglobin levels. Furthermore, the body's immunity is strengthened. The biggest benefit is that all the blood tests are free for the donor,” he said.
He added that donating blood does not cause any kind of weakness or disease. About 350-450 ml of blood can be donated at a time which the body replaces in 48 hours.