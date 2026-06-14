ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Blood Donor Day: Jaipur Family Celebrates Occasions By Donating Blood

Jaipur: Giving is a noble deed, but it becomes all the nobler when one indulges in it to celebrate a happy occasion. A family in Jaipur has been doing just this, making every celebration memorable by donating blood. Pankaj Dayama has now decided to donate 101 units of blood with the help of his family members, relatives, friends and acquaintances by the time his daughter gets married. The Dayama family has conveyed a great humane message by this deed.

For several years, Pankaj Dayama and his family have linked every happy occasion with blood donation and have saved the lives of those in need while also establishing a positive tradition in society. They believe that celebrations like weddings, birthdays and anniversaries are not just about personal happiness but also about fulfilling one's social responsibility.

Pankaj disclosed, “These occasions shouldn't just be celebrations but also a means of service. With this thought in mind, our family has made blood donation a tradition on every special occasion. Whether it's a family member's birthday or a couple's wedding anniversary, blood donation is a must on that day. This initiative has inspired not only the family members, but also our friends, relatives and acquaintances who are also coming forward to donate blood.”

The family has decided to make his daughter’s wedding memorable and unique. Stating that a daughter's wedding is one of the biggest and most emotional occasions in life, he has decided to donate 101 units by the day of the wedding, which is to be fixed soon.

The family has made blood donation a habit and has donated around 60 units of blood till now. They have helped save many precious lives. Pankaj has himself donated blood 35 times till now and plans to continue with this noble deed. He is supported by his wife and other family members in this endeavour with the belief that one unit of blood can save the life of a stranger. They feel that blood donation is a great humanitarian act through which one can save the life of others at no monetary cost.

According to doctors, blood donation has many health benefits. Pre-donation screening provides information about a person's haemoglobin level, blood type and other blood-related information. Regular donation also helps prevent diseases like heart attack and stroke. It helps the body produce new blood, keeping a person healthy.