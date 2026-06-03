World Bicycle Day: Older Generation Sets an Example Through Decades of Pedalling
Four elderly individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been cycling for decades. Be it work or any other activity, cycling remains vital aspect of their lives.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Addanki/Talluru/Kamalapuram/Porumamilla: The benefits of using a bicycle require no special mention. At one time, it was the primary mode of personal transportation. Later, with the advent of motor vehicles, the prominence of bicycles waned.
However, many people today continue to use bicycles to protect both the environment and their own health. In keeping with this spirit, World Bicycle Day is observed annually on June 3 to raise public awareness on cycling. Let us read about a few individuals who have been commuting by bicycle for decades, thereby making their own valuable contribution to environmental conservation.
He Started Cycling in 1956... And Is Still Pedaling in 2026!
Sannapureddy Subbaramireddy, a resident of Venkatapuram in the Addanki Mandal of Prakasam district, feels an unparalleled sense of enthusiasm whenever he takes a ride on two wheels. He has shared a bond with his bicycle for nearly 70 years.
Subbaramireddy purchased his first bicycle in 1956, when he enrolled in high school. Everyday, he would ride it for four kilometres to attend school in Addanki and then ride back home. Subsequently, he joined a local tobacco company as a junior employee. He performed his duties while commuting a distance of 20 to 30 kilometres daily. He has been residing in Addanki for the last three decades.
Now aged 82, he continues to commute daily to his job at a rice mill—a distance of 5 kilometres—entirely by bicycle. He attributes his freedom from any health issues to cycling.
From Student Days to Retirement...
Palakondrayudu is a retired employee hailing from the town of Kamalapuram in Kadapa district. He served in various courts across the district during his career. From his student days right up until his retirement, he relied exclusively on a bicycle for his commute.
Even now, at the age of 68, he continues to ride his bicycle. He often remarks that cycling is an excellent form of exercise—a fact he believes is the reason no ailments have afflicted him to date. He also actively works to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling among others.
Every Day, From Home to College—By Bicycle...
Ravikumar, a 63-year-old resident of Kamalapuram town in the Kadapa district, works as an employee at a private college. He commutes daily between his home and the college—both ways—on his bicycle. During his student days as well, he completed his education by cycling to and from his school and college. Ravikumar asserts that it is precisely because of this habit that he remains healthy today, free from any physical aches or pains.
Cycling Since 1991...
Dadapir, a resident of Reddikottala in the Porumamilla Mandal of Kadapa district, is a government school teacher. He has served at various institutions, including Adi Andhra Palem, the Reddikottala ST Colony, and the Reddikottala Zilla Parishad High School. He travels to school by bicycle every day. He has been continuing this journey since 1991. Dadapir asserts that by using a bicycle daily, one keeps illnesses at bay and remains in perfect health.
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