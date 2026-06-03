ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Bicycle Day: Older Generation Sets an Example Through Decades of Pedalling

Addanki/Talluru/Kamalapuram/Porumamilla: The benefits of using a bicycle require no special mention. At one time, it was the primary mode of personal transportation. Later, with the advent of motor vehicles, the prominence of bicycles waned.

However, many people today continue to use bicycles to protect both the environment and their own health. In keeping with this spirit, World Bicycle Day is observed annually on June 3 to raise public awareness on cycling. Let us read about a few individuals who have been commuting by bicycle for decades, thereby making their own valuable contribution to environmental conservation.

He Started Cycling in 1956... And Is Still Pedaling in 2026!

Sannapureddy Subbaramireddy, a resident of Venkatapuram in the Addanki Mandal of Prakasam district, feels an unparalleled sense of enthusiasm whenever he takes a ride on two wheels. He has shared a bond with his bicycle for nearly 70 years.

Subbaramireddy purchased his first bicycle in 1956, when he enrolled in high school. Everyday, he would ride it for four kilometres to attend school in Addanki and then ride back home. Subsequently, he joined a local tobacco company as a junior employee. He performed his duties while commuting a distance of 20 to 30 kilometres daily. He has been residing in Addanki for the last three decades.

Now aged 82, he continues to commute daily to his job at a rice mill—a distance of 5 kilometres—entirely by bicycle. He attributes his freedom from any health issues to cycling.

From Student Days to Retirement...