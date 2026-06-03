ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Bicycle Day: Junagadh Doctors Promote Cycling For Better Health and Environment

Junagadh: More than 50 medical practitioners of Junagadh have launched an initiative to promote cycling and convert it from a hobby to a lifestyle. The initiative has been going on for the last five years with this team of doctors spreading the message of health and environment to every household through bicycles. Ordinary citizens and students in particular have been participating in events like ‘Sundays on Bicycles’ and 100 km cyclothons that are organized by the doctors.

The doctors have made it a point to cycle to the swimming pools, gyms and parks for their early morning fitness regimes. They cycle from their homes to the designated places every day. In addition to this they have been following the concept of ‘Sundays on Bicycles’ to spread the message of environment conservation while promoting public health.

The 100 km cyclothon organised by them has been witnessing an increasing interest among the local citizens, businessmen and students who participate in large numbers. In recent years, such cyclothons have also been organized in places like Somnath, Diu, Tulsishyam, Dwarka, Porbandar and Mata na Madh.

One of the cyclothon organisers, Dr K P Gadhvi, said, "My team cycles regularly. If the common people focus more on cycling, it can help in making them healthy and saving the environment."

Cyclist Kalpesh Hindocha said, "We are trying to spread the message that everyone should cycle. We have been cycling regularly and even try to do our daily essential chores on bicycles from morning till evening."