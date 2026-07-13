Working Class Couple In Ahmedabad Serves Meal To Peers With Dollops Of Humanity For Just Rs 5
They could have fed people free of cost but decided to charge a paltry sum of Rs 5 so that people do not feel embarrassed
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A couple in Ahmedabad has been engaged in feeding the working class for just Rs 5. Pankajbhai Rawal and Geetaben can be seen at the BBC Market of Kalupur carrying out the most pious of acts. The experience during the Covid outbreak inspired them to do this deed.
Coming from the working class, they understand the plight of the poor. They could have fed people free of cost but decided to charge a paltry sum of Rs 5 so that people do not feel embarrassed.
Pankajbhai disclosed, "I work as a labourer at the BBC Market in Panchkuva. Along with this, I also serve good food to people for Rs. 5. I started doing this during the Corona period when I provided breakfast, lunch, tea and water bottles to the needy. There are many labourers in this market and the surrounding area, who cannot go out and eat by paying Rs 50 or Rs 100. They cannot spend much on food.”
Pankajbhai and his wife do manual work, packing clothes inside the textile market and carrying bags of readymade garments from one place to another on their head. “We've been labourers since childhood. We earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a day. With the money we save, we cook food for 200-300 people here,” he related.
The couple normally cooks khichdi, dal rice, vegetable pulao, potato salad, vegetables, puri, dal dhokla and once a month, even something sweet. “We provide this service from 12 noon to 2 pm. A large number of people gather here to eat with 200 to 300 people visiting in two hours. We carry out this service in the name of my mother and have named it ‘Shantaben Rasoi Manav Seva’, he added.
The couple wakes up at 6 am to start cooking. Their day normally ends at 10 pm, during which they carry large bags of cloth from the BBC Market to Safal Market, with each bag weighing 50 kg to 60 kg.
“The Rs 5 we charge is as a token of respect. We don't take any donations, but people give some money voluntarily. We don't have any organisation. We just believe in serving humanity," Pankajbhai explained.
Geetaben related that the couple saw the plight of laborers during the Covid-19 pandemic. “They were finding it very difficult to even get food. Their condition was dire, so we started feeding them for free to help them. Later we decided to continue with the service by charging just Rs 5 to maintain people's dignity,” she said while pointing out that the happiness this service brings to the couple is priceless. She said that despite various problems like availability of water, the service has not stopped even for a single day.
"We really like what the couple is doing for fellow labourers. It is a matter of pride. The people are thankful for their service,” said Yogesh Khurana, a businessman.
Krish is one of the labourers who comes regularly to have food from the couple. “If we go out to eat, it costs Rs 50 to Rs 100 per meal which is quite expensive for us labourers. So, we come here daily. Pankajbhai and his wife bring different items by rotation,” he said.
Pankajbhai's brother, Arvindbhai said that not only labourers, even taxi drivers, auto rickshaw drivers and those commuting by bicycles also stop to have lunch being served by the couple.
“Workers coming to earn their livelihood from Nadiad and Mahmudabad don't bring lunch. They eat here and are often joined by small traders,” he said.
Madhuben is one of the workers in the area who has been having the food served by the couple for the last four years. “The food at other places cost more and I don't have that much money. Here, I get excellent food for Rs 5,” she said.
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