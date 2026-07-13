ETV Bharat / offbeat

Working Class Couple In Ahmedabad Serves Meal To Peers With Dollops Of Humanity For Just Rs 5

Ahmedabad: A couple in Ahmedabad has been engaged in feeding the working class for just Rs 5. Pankajbhai Rawal and Geetaben can be seen at the BBC Market of Kalupur carrying out the most pious of acts. The experience during the Covid outbreak inspired them to do this deed.

Coming from the working class, they understand the plight of the poor. They could have fed people free of cost but decided to charge a paltry sum of Rs 5 so that people do not feel embarrassed.

Pankajbhai disclosed, "I work as a labourer at the BBC Market in Panchkuva. Along with this, I also serve good food to people for Rs. 5. I started doing this during the Corona period when I provided breakfast, lunch, tea and water bottles to the needy. There are many labourers in this market and the surrounding area, who cannot go out and eat by paying Rs 50 or Rs 100. They cannot spend much on food.”

Pankajbhai and his wife do manual work, packing clothes inside the textile market and carrying bags of readymade garments from one place to another on their head. “We've been labourers since childhood. We earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a day. With the money we save, we cook food for 200-300 people here,” he related.

The couple normally cooks khichdi, dal rice, vegetable pulao, potato salad, vegetables, puri, dal dhokla and once a month, even something sweet. “We provide this service from 12 noon to 2 pm. A large number of people gather here to eat with 200 to 300 people visiting in two hours. We carry out this service in the name of my mother and have named it ‘Shantaben Rasoi Manav Seva’, he added.

The couple wakes up at 6 am to start cooking. Their day normally ends at 10 pm, during which they carry large bags of cloth from the BBC Market to Safal Market, with each bag weighing 50 kg to 60 kg.

“The Rs 5 we charge is as a token of respect. We don't take any donations, but people give some money voluntarily. We don't have any organisation. We just believe in serving humanity," Pankajbhai explained.