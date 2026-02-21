Digitisation Of Ancient Manuscripts Nears Completion At Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute
A Senior Research Officer at the Institute said the collection of manuscripts ranges from the 12th to the 20th centuries, covering 24 subjects.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute (RORI) at Jodhpur has undertaken an initiative aimed at digitisation of thousands of ancient texts and documents on religion, culture, astrology and other subjects. Across the various branches of the Institute located at Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Bikaner and Kota, there exists a collection of 124,000 texts and documents, 95% of which have been digitised till now.
RORI Director Gomti Sharma said once all the documents are digitised, they will be made available online "in accordance with the government guidelines."
She explained that the efforts at preservation of these texts have been on since 1956 and the digitisation work is in its final stages.
Senior Research Officer at the Institute, Kamal Kishore Sankhla said, "The collection of manuscripts at the Institute ranges from the 12th to the 20th centuries, covering 24 subjects, including religion, medicine, astrology, architecture and fiction. These were written on copper, leather, cloth, wood and paper. The Institute has preserved them."
He said that 300 researchers visit all the branches of the Institute annually, gathering factual information related to their respective subjects.
The Jodhpur Directorate houses numerous astonishing manuscripts. These include the horoscope of Thakur Aushan Singh's daughter, Yashkunwari, born in 1905. It was created in vibrant colour at the time and is 314 feet and 9 inches long. A full roll of this horoscope is on display at the Institute.
Similarly, there are handwritten texts in the Mewar style with fine print stretching several feet in length. There are also other religious texts, including the Bhagavad Gita, that are handwritten in exquisite detail in Vikram Samvat 1869. The Bhagavad Gita is 13 feet 9 inches long and 9 inches wide.
Then there are 300-year-old invitation letters of Jain saints written in Sanskrit, Prakrit and folk languages. These were sent to Jain saints in the 18th century. They also describe contemporary society, culture and urban splendour of the time. There are colourful illustrations that meticulously depict the contemporary religious sites, social environment, lifestyle and commercial activities.
The saints assessed the city's status and granted permission for their hosting. The letter from Udaipur is the longest, measuring over 8 meters in length and is 30 centimetres wide.
The collection also includes an illustrated book on the love story of Dhola and Maru, from Rajasthan. Prince Dhola of Narwar and Princess Marwan of Poongal, also known as Maru, are depicted in numerous couplets and poems. These depictions are about their love and separation. The poem ‘Dhola-Maru Ra Doha Prem’ is deeply ingrained in Rajasthani folklore. Circumstances create a distance between the two, but Maru's faith remains unshaken. Distressed by separation, Maru enlisted migratory birds like pigeons and cranes as his messengers.
