Digitisation Of Ancient Manuscripts Nears Completion At Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute (RORI) at Jodhpur has undertaken an initiative aimed at digitisation of thousands of ancient texts and documents on religion, culture, astrology and other subjects. Across the various branches of the Institute located at Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Bikaner and Kota, there exists a collection of 124,000 texts and documents, 95% of which have been digitised till now.

RORI Director Gomti Sharma said once all the documents are digitised, they will be made available online "in accordance with the government guidelines."

She explained that the efforts at preservation of these texts have been on since 1956 and the digitisation work is in its final stages.

Senior Research Officer at the Institute, Kamal Kishore Sankhla said, "The collection of manuscripts at the Institute ranges from the 12th to the 20th centuries, covering 24 subjects, including religion, medicine, astrology, architecture and fiction. These were written on copper, leather, cloth, wood and paper. The Institute has preserved them."

He said that 300 researchers visit all the branches of the Institute annually, gathering factual information related to their respective subjects.