Women’s Day 2026: Rekha And Vandana, Female Guides From Madhya Pradesh Bringing ‘Heart Of India’ To Life

By Brajendra Patairiya

Bhopal: Every year, hundreds of tourists flock to Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the ‘Heart of India’, to experience its history, culture, and architecture up close. And there is no better way to explore the state’s tourist spots than through the eyes of a professional guide.

Only two female tourist guides of the total 71 registered in Madhya Pradesh are currently working to bring the historical sites of Madhya Pradesh to life through their unique perspectives. Among them is Rekha Chopra, who holds the distinction of being the state’s first female guide. She has been showcasing the ‘Heart of India’ to visitors for the past 36 years.

A resident of the state capital, Bhopal, Rekha is the pioneer among female guides in the region. “In 1987, when I undertook the tourist guide certification course alongside my husband, I was the first woman ever to enrol in and complete the programme," she recalls.

She had moved to Bhopal from Delhi after her marriage and initially began tutoring children; however, her father-in-law, RR Chopra, encouraged her to pursue a career as a tourist guide. So, she opted for a tour guide course alongside her husband, Rakesh Chopra, and completed it and got the top position, while her husband, Rakesh Chopra, secured the second position.

“In 1988, when I visited Sanchi for the first time with a French tour group, I realised that this was exactly what I was meant to do,” she explains.

Rekha says she learned a great deal from the questions posed by the tourists. “I was already proficient in Hindi and English, but I subsequently learnt several other languages, including French and Spanish. The advantage of this was that no matter which country the tourists hailed from, I was always the most sought-after guide.”