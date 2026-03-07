Women’s Day 2026: Rekha And Vandana, Female Guides From Madhya Pradesh Bringing ‘Heart Of India’ To Life
Rekha Chopra and Vandana Dubey hold the distinction of being the only female guides, showcasing the ‘Heart of India’ to foreigners for many years.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
By Brajendra Patairiya
Bhopal: Every year, hundreds of tourists flock to Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the ‘Heart of India’, to experience its history, culture, and architecture up close. And there is no better way to explore the state’s tourist spots than through the eyes of a professional guide.
Only two female tourist guides of the total 71 registered in Madhya Pradesh are currently working to bring the historical sites of Madhya Pradesh to life through their unique perspectives. Among them is Rekha Chopra, who holds the distinction of being the state’s first female guide. She has been showcasing the ‘Heart of India’ to visitors for the past 36 years.
A resident of the state capital, Bhopal, Rekha is the pioneer among female guides in the region. “In 1987, when I undertook the tourist guide certification course alongside my husband, I was the first woman ever to enrol in and complete the programme," she recalls.
She had moved to Bhopal from Delhi after her marriage and initially began tutoring children; however, her father-in-law, RR Chopra, encouraged her to pursue a career as a tourist guide. So, she opted for a tour guide course alongside her husband, Rakesh Chopra, and completed it and got the top position, while her husband, Rakesh Chopra, secured the second position.
“In 1988, when I visited Sanchi for the first time with a French tour group, I realised that this was exactly what I was meant to do,” she explains.
Rekha says she learned a great deal from the questions posed by the tourists. “I was already proficient in Hindi and English, but I subsequently learnt several other languages, including French and Spanish. The advantage of this was that no matter which country the tourists hailed from, I was always the most sought-after guide.”
She has received numerous awards, but she says the greatest reward of all was the moment a tourist leaves after expressing their appreciation for her services. Currently, she also manages her own travel agency.
Much like Rekha, Vandana Dubey has spent the last 24 years introducing foreign tourists to the history and distinct flavours of the state, specifically the Bundelkhand region, as she serves as a female tourist guide in Orchha in the Niwari district.
After marrying at the age of 16, she moved from Jhansi to Jatara in Tikamgarh. Due to her family’s limited financial means, they started living in a small space next to her husband’s shop in Orchha.
“I have always had a keen interest in academics. My husband encouraged me to pursue further studies, and I went on to complete my graduation. During this period, when a guide training programme was announced by MP Tourism, my husband encouraged me to apply and ensured I received the training,” she recounts.
After completing her guide training, she began working as a professional female guide in 2002.
“In addition to providing foreign tourists with information about Orchha's historical sites, I also introduce them to the authentic flavours of Bundelkhand. To this end, I now conduct cooking classes at my home. I teach foreign tourists visiting Orchha how to prepare pure vegetarian meals, and subsequently, I serve them the food they have helped prepare,” she explains.
Vandana says she initially faced difficulties communicating with foreigners; however, she gradually learnt English and, later, French as well. In 2005, during a visit to Delhi with her husband, she happened to encounter a tour group leader—a stroke of luck in those early days. He insisted on taking her along and introduced her to a group of 25 foreign guests visiting from the United States.
“Following this experience, my work as a guide provided me not only with financial stability but also with a distinct identity and recognition,” Vandana adds.
The number of tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh is on a steady rise. The state attracts a large influx of visitors from both within the country and abroad. To help these tourists explore and experience the state, there are 71 registered tourist guides currently operating in Madhya Pradesh. Out of this total, there are only two female guides.
In Madhya Pradesh, the number of tourists in the year 2025 stood at approximately 13.18 crore, whereas in 2024, the figure was 13.14 crore. Additionally, 167,000 foreign tourists visited Madhya Pradesh.
