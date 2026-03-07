Women’s Day 2026: ‘Mini Brazil’ Girl Sania Kunde Chasing Football Glory From Madhya Pradesh
15-year-old Sania Kunde from Madhya Pradesh's “Mini Brazil” village inspires with dedication, excelling in football and aiming for international success in the Indian women’s team.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
By Akhilesh Shukla
Shahdol: On the eve of International Women’s Day, the story of 15-year-old footballer Sania Kunde from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district stands as an epitome of hard work and dedication, inspiring others to change.
Sania comes from Vicharpur village, located near the Shahdol district headquarters. The village is popularly known as “Mini Brazil” and “Football Nursery” because it has produced a large number of players over the years, elevating the passion for the game among youngsters.
The village grounds are filled with players of all ages since early morning, with both children and adults seen playing the sport. Some even use the streets and open spaces of the village to hone their talent.
Among these players is Sania Kunde, who has been playing football with dedication and hard work for several years. Now, she has begun making a name for herself in the sport at a young age.
As a striker, Sania plays a crucial role and is responsible for scoring goals for the team. She says becoming a top striker for the Indian women’s football team is her dream. “I hope to help the country win matches at the international level,” she adds.
Sania is currently 15 years old and studies in Class 9, and despite her young age, she has already played in three national-level football tournaments.
“Football runs in my family. My grandfather, Suresh Kunde, is regarded as the father of football in Vicharpur. My father and uncle have also played the sport, and I am happy that I am carrying forward the family legacy,” she says.
Recently, Sania got an opportunity to train in Germany along with other players from her village, including coach Laxmi Sahis, two girls—Suhani Kol and Sania Kunde—and three boys: Virendra Baiga, Pritam Kumar and Manish Ghansia.
The group trained from October 4 to October 12 last year at German football club FC Ingolstadt 04. They were invited by German coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer.
“It was a great experience in Germany. I learned a lot there. Coaches told the players that with better facilities, many of them could reach the international level,” Sania said, recalling the experience.
She considers Indian football star Sunil Chhetri her role model and likes watching his games. “He inspired me, and that’s why I also play as a striker,” she said.
Sania currently trains at the ‘Khelo India Small Centre’ in Vicharpur under coach Laxmi Sahis.
“Sania has already played national tournaments in places like Jammu and Kashmir, Chennai and Nagaland. If she continues to work hard, she can go very far,” said Sahis. “She has a great passion for football and has shown significant improvement over the years.”
Vicharpur’s football culture has also drawn national attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the village several times in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, highlighting its unique football tradition.
Today, not only boys but also many girls from the village are excelling in the sport, proving that talent knows no gender.
