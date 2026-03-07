ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women’s Day 2026: ‘Mini Brazil’ Girl Sania Kunde Chasing Football Glory From Madhya Pradesh

By Akhilesh Shukla

Shahdol: On the eve of International Women’s Day, the story of 15-year-old footballer Sania Kunde from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district stands as an epitome of hard work and dedication, inspiring others to change.

Sania comes from Vicharpur village, located near the Shahdol district headquarters. The village is popularly known as “Mini Brazil” and “Football Nursery” because it has produced a large number of players over the years, elevating the passion for the game among youngsters.

The village grounds are filled with players of all ages since early morning, with both children and adults seen playing the sport. Some even use the streets and open spaces of the village to hone their talent.

Women’s Day 2026: ‘Mini Brazil’ Girl Sania Kunde Chasing Football Glory From Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Among these players is Sania Kunde, who has been playing football with dedication and hard work for several years. Now, she has begun making a name for herself in the sport at a young age.

As a striker, Sania plays a crucial role and is responsible for scoring goals for the team. She says becoming a top striker for the Indian women’s football team is her dream. “I hope to help the country win matches at the international level,” she adds.