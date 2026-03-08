Women’s Day 2026 | From Tribal Village To Train Engine: Laxmi Lakra Breaks Barriers In Indian Railways
Laxmi Lakra, the first female loco pilot of Northern Railway, inspires young girls with her journey of courage, determination, and family support.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: Traditionally a male-dominated field, Indian Railways is now witnessing a quiet movement as women are increasingly making their mark. A strong example of this change is Laxmi Lakra, the first female loco pilot of Northern Railway, whose journey from a small tribal village in Jharkhand to the driver’s seat of a train engine reflects a unique tale of determination, courage, and self-belief.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Lakra’s story inspires thousands of young girls who dream big despite limited resources.
Lakshmi Lakra was born in Dera Toli, a small village in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district. She comes from a humble tribal family. Her father, Fagu Lakra, worked as a labourer to support the household.
The family had two sons and two daughters, with Laxmi being the third child. Amid a tough financial situation, her father strongly believed in education. “We’ll eat one less roti, but we won’t let our children’s education stop,” Fagu Lakra often told his children.
After completing her schooling in her village up to the tenth grade, Lakra went on to pursue an ITI diploma due to her interest and got entry into the railways as a loco pilot.
Lakra said that her curiosity about trains began during childhood visits to her grandmother’s house, where steam-powered trains would run between Ranchi and Lohardaga.
“Seeing the trains and engines aroused my curiosity,” she said. “My interest grew further when diesel and electric engines replaced steam locomotives, and I became eager to understand how train engines functioned.”
Her family and friends told her it was a job meant for men, but Lakra treated the remark as motivation. “If men can do this job, women can do it too,” she said.
In 2005, Lakra appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam and was selected through RRB Chandigarh as an assistant loco pilot in Northern Railway. Her selection was historic, as she became the first woman to hold the position in the zone.
“The initial years were challenging as basic facilities for women were limited, and there were no separate rooms for female staff in running rooms,” she said. “I often had to spend time in the office because there was no accommodation for women,” she recalled.
Despite challenges, she didn’t give up and progressed in her career. In 2011, she was assigned the responsibility of driving freight trains, and in 2016, she began operating passenger trains across the vast railway network.
In 2025, she was promoted to the chief loco inspector position due to her dedication. She now trains and guides other loco pilots and assistant loco pilots in safety, signal understanding and speed control.
Lakra credits her family for supporting her journey, especially her husband and two daughters.
“My husband left his private job to manage the household so that I can focus on work,” she said.
On International Women’s Day, Lakra had a message for women: “Women should never underestimate themselves. If they pursue a goal and work hard, no destination is far away.”
Also Read