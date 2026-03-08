ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women’s Day 2026 | From Tribal Village To Train Engine: Laxmi Lakra Breaks Barriers In Indian Railways

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: Traditionally a male-dominated field, Indian Railways is now witnessing a quiet movement as women are increasingly making their mark. A strong example of this change is Laxmi Lakra, the first female loco pilot of Northern Railway, whose journey from a small tribal village in Jharkhand to the driver’s seat of a train engine reflects a unique tale of determination, courage, and self-belief.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Lakra’s story inspires thousands of young girls who dream big despite limited resources.

Lakshmi Lakra was born in Dera Toli, a small village in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district. She comes from a humble tribal family. Her father, Fagu Lakra, worked as a labourer to support the household.

Laxmi Lakra boarding a train (ETV Bharat)

The family had two sons and two daughters, with Laxmi being the third child. Amid a tough financial situation, her father strongly believed in education. “We’ll eat one less roti, but we won’t let our children’s education stop,” Fagu Lakra often told his children.

After completing her schooling in her village up to the tenth grade, Lakra went on to pursue an ITI diploma due to her interest and got entry into the railways as a loco pilot.

Lakra said that her curiosity about trains began during childhood visits to her grandmother’s house, where steam-powered trains would run between Ranchi and Lohardaga.