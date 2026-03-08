ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women's Day 2026: From Housewife To Breadwinner Of Family, Odisha's Damayanti Samal Has Fought Odds And Emerged Victorious

Damayanti Samal ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Damayanti Samal's blue and black auto-rickshaw is much in demand in Bachrai panchayat under Marsaghai block of Kendrapara district. The three-wheeler is much preferred by women and girls as it is driven by a lady who with her perseverance, determination and skills turned the odds in her favour. Damayanti (45) took up driving an auto-rickshaw to sustain her family after her husband fell ill shortly after marriage. The circumstances did not deter Damayanti rather she emerged stronger and bought an e-autorickshaw which she learnt to drive with much difficulty. She soon became an expert driver and paid off the loan of her three-wheeler and bought three more. "I earn anything between Rs 30,000 to 35,000 per month. Today's woman is not lazy or weak. In fact, women are more intelligent than men," said Damayanti who has became a role model for girls and women in her panchayat. Damayanti Samal (ETV Bharat)