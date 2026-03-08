Women's Day 2026: From Housewife To Breadwinner Of Family, Odisha's Damayanti Samal Has Fought Odds And Emerged Victorious
Damayanti bought an auto-rickshaw to sustain her family after her husband fell ill and now earns Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Kendrapara: Damayanti Samal's blue and black auto-rickshaw is much in demand in Bachrai panchayat under Marsaghai block of Kendrapara district.
The three-wheeler is much preferred by women and girls as it is driven by a lady who with her perseverance, determination and skills turned the odds in her favour. Damayanti (45) took up driving an auto-rickshaw to sustain her family after her husband fell ill shortly after marriage.
The circumstances did not deter Damayanti rather she emerged stronger and bought an e-autorickshaw which she learnt to drive with much difficulty. She soon became an expert driver and paid off the loan of her three-wheeler and bought three more. "I earn anything between Rs 30,000 to 35,000 per month. Today's woman is not lazy or weak. In fact, women are more intelligent than men," said Damayanti who has became a role model for girls and women in her panchayat.
Damayanti was a housewife but the financial condition of her husband and his ill-health made her take the reins of her family in her hands. She bought an auto-rickshaw with government assistance and now sustains her husband and her two children.
Damayanti said learning to drive an auto-rickshaw was not easy but she kept practising and now takes passengers to as far as Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara town. "I assist people in need even at off hours. I have carried patients to hospitals at midnight," she said.
It was not easy for Damayanti to take care of her family's responsibilities by driving the three-wheeler. Despite being a trained driver, the society did not accept her. People were skeptical of her driving skills as she is a woman. But such setbacks never deterred Damayanti who carried children to and from a private school.
Damayanti soon gained the locals' trust and as perceptions changed, she became a trusted driver who would not hesitate to help people.
District Council Chief Development Officer Azambar Mohanty said, “As many as 30 auto-rickshaws are running in Kendrapara under Mission Shakti. Damayanti's self-confidence and will sets her apart from other auto-rickshaw drivers."
Also Read
Women’s Day 2026 | From Tribal Village To Train Engine: Laxmi Lakra Breaks Barriers In Indian Railways