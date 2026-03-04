ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women’s Day 2026: Female Porters At Ludhiana Railway Station Who Refuse To Give Up

Nisha, who had studied till the ninth standard, has chosen to lighten the burden of both her family and the travellers at the station.

“No government department has provided any help after my husband’s death. Many people doubt if a woman can carry heavy luggage, but once they see me working, they trust me and give me work,” she said.

The female porters or coolies at Ludhiana Railway Station not just carry the heavy luggage of passengers daily but shoulder the immense responsibility of their families after personal losses. One of them is Nisha Rani, who joined the team after her husband passed away in 2024. He took up this physically demanding job one and a half years ago to support her two sons and daughter.

Ludhiana: Amid the rush and rustle of trains, the stories of four women coolies at Punjab’s railway station are making a loud mark as they stand as an epitome of resilience and determination.

Maya (50), another woman coolie, has a similar story. She has been working at the station since 2012, when she lost her husband, leaving the family financially struggling. “At 50 years old, the burden seems heavy, but the responsibility of the house does not let me feel tired. Every year, budgets are made, but no proposals are presented for women like us. We wait, hoping someone will think about us, but year after year, no one pays attention,” Maya said.

Laja Verma (47) has been a porter for 11 years and supports her three children through this work. “I work under compulsion, staying at the station from 5 a.m. to 5 pm,” she said.

About International Women’s Day, Laja says that this day comes every year, but no one really notices it. “We work with full dedication. There isn’t even a proper place for us to sit at the station. During reconstruction, we carry luggage on the bridge, and when there is a lot, we use a cart,” she said.

Women’s Day 2026: Female Porters At Ludhiana Railway Station Who Refuse To Give Up (ETV Bharat)

The 44-year-old Sushma, whose husband was also a porter, talks about the strength women possess, even as some people in society think otherwise. “People sometimes see us as weak, but a woman who can give birth understands true strength. This work and life make us even stronger,” she said.

Praising the spirit of these women, Naresh Kumar, a porter who has worked with them for several years, said that these women should never be underestimated.

“We try to give them priority in work, and sometimes they even carry more weight than we do. They carry not just luggage but the weight of their families,” he said.

Even as Maya, Sushma, Nisha and Laja have unfortunate reasons to work as coolies, they inspire others into facing the difficult times with courage and dedication, embodying the true spirit of International Women’s Day.