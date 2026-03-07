International Women’s Day: Women Tourist Guides Promote Tourism And Conservation In Gir National Park
Presently there are 30 female guides working in Sasan and Devaliya Safari Parks
Published : March 7, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Junagadh: Breaking a gender barrier, women tourist guides at the Gir National Park of Gujarat have set an example over the last nine years. Presently there are 30 female guides working in Sasan and Devaliya Safari Parks.
These women were officially appointed as guides in 2017. Before them, there were no females working in this capacity. This intervention was made to provide employment to local women and empower them.
Each female guide has the opportunity to accompany tourists into the jungle at least twice a day when the safaris are held. They not only show the lions to the tourists but also explain their nature, habitat and behaviour in the wild.
They also tell the tourists what to do and what not to do if a lion approaches their vehicle. Additionally, they provide detailed information about the other animals, birds, trees, insects and the overall ecology of Gir. This way they are introducing the tourists to the nature of Gir.
These female guides have proven to be invaluable in ensuring the safety and comfort of the tourists, especially the women visiting the area. Female guides Annie D'Souza and Mariam Qureshi told ETV Bharat, “We educate the tourists not only on the wildlife but also on the Gir pilgrimage sites, the nature of the traditional Maldhari community residing here and their life. This also gives the tourists an insight into the traditional culture of the Gir region.”
Officials disclosed that the Forest Department's primary objective behind this scheme was to provide employment to the local women. This initiative was taken to provide women in the Gir region with work in their own region and enable them to become financially independent. Today, these 30 female guides earn between Rs 400 to Rs 700 per safari. These payments are according to their different grades. They are in a position to earn a good income by conducting two safaris a day.
Officials said that this work not only empowers these women financially but also promotes the nature and culture of the Gir region, both domestically and internationally. They are now an inspiration among the local community. They have demonstrated that they can excel in any task, provided they are given an opportunity. These women guides of Gir are playing a vital role in Gir's conservation and promoting tourism. Gir National Park is the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions and is visited by a large number of tourists every year.
