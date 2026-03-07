ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Women’s Day: Women Tourist Guides Promote Tourism And Conservation In Gir National Park

Junagadh: Breaking a gender barrier, women tourist guides at the Gir National Park of Gujarat have set an example over the last nine years. Presently there are 30 female guides working in Sasan and Devaliya Safari Parks.

These women were officially appointed as guides in 2017. Before them, there were no females working in this capacity. This intervention was made to provide employment to local women and empower them.

Each female guide has the opportunity to accompany tourists into the jungle at least twice a day when the safaris are held. They not only show the lions to the tourists but also explain their nature, habitat and behaviour in the wild.

They also tell the tourists what to do and what not to do if a lion approaches their vehicle. Additionally, they provide detailed information about the other animals, birds, trees, insects and the overall ecology of Gir. This way they are introducing the tourists to the nature of Gir.