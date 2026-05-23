Of Shattered Dreams And Disillusionment: Most Women Naxalites Chose Path Out Of Compulsion, Some Out Of Love
What were the dreams, and what did reality turn out to be? Prashant Kumar talks to surrendered women Naxalites about their life in the jungles
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST|
Updated : May 23, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Ranchi: Naxalites are losing their foothold not only in Jharkhand and other states of the country, following a sustained anti-Naxal campaign by the central government. The constant vigil and sustained operations by security forces have left the Naxalites with only one viable option if they want to survive--lay down the arms.
A few days ago, on May 21, a group of 27 Naxalites surrendered at the police headquarters in Jharkhand. They included several women Naxalites--Rekha Munda, Basumati, Vandana, Sunita, Basanti, Anisha, Sapna, Vimali and Niti Mai.
The scenes that unfolded during the surrender ceremony spoke volumes about the untold and often-overlooked sufferings of these women Naxalites.
In the pale eyes of some, a glimmer of hope could be discerned, on the hardened faces of others, a faint—yet undeniable—sense of suppressed relief surfaced. Some, in that moment, unburdened themselves of the weight of the weapons they had cradled in their arms, thereby reclaiming their own future.
There are various narratives regarding the role of women within Naxalite organisations in Jharkhand. However, it is an undeniable reality that while a few women within the organisation rose to positions of proximity to the leadership, the lives of the vast majority of the rest were utterly ruined after joining the movement.
The stories of these women Naxalites are diverse and poignant. While some joined the organisation after falling in love, and in the footsteps of their partners, the others headed to the jungle on their own free will, driven by their ideological allegiance to the organisation. The one image that shook everyone during the recent surrender ceremony in Jharkhand was that of Shanti.
Shanti—once synonymous with terror in the Saranda forests—surrendered while cradling her child in her arms. Shanti was accompanied by her husband, Naxalite Binj Hansda (alias Darshan). Shanti and Darshan married while still being members of the organisation, and they subsequently had a child.
Shanti revealed she wanted to leave the organisation even before her child was born so that she could provide a better future for her child. She endured immense hardships in the jungle during her pregnancy. Shanti recounted that amid this struggle—when her child was barely a month old—a fierce encounter took place in Saranda, resulting in the deaths of 17 Naxalites, including five women cadres.
Following this encounter, Shanti persuaded her husband to surrender at any cost. Filled with anxiety for the safety of their child, the Naxalite couple contacted the police and, against all odds, managed to escape from the jungle and surrender.
Shanti stated that she had initially believed the CPI (Maoist) was on the path of revolution. However, once she joined the organisation, all her dreams were shattered.
In 2018, having fallen in love with a young man from her village, Basumati voluntarily joined the organisation. She believed that by joining the group, she would accomplish something significant. However, that was not to be.
Basumati revealed that every woman Naxalite within the organisation had only two primary duties: first, performing sentry duty, and second, cooking two meals a day for the entire squad.
The women Naxalites explained that cooking in the jungle is an extremely arduous task. Preparing meals for over 60 people using firewood alone presents a formidable challenge in itself.
Vandana, a woman Naxalite, explained that sentry duty is the most perilous assignment in the jungle. It was a standing order from the top leadership of the Naxalite organisation that only women cadres would perform sentry duties.
As sentries, they were required to maintain constant vigil throughout the day, as the movement of security forces within the jungle had intensified significantly. Naturally, if an encounter were to occur, the women Naxalites would invariably become the first casualty.
The women Naxalites recounted that in January, when an exchange of fire broke out between them and the police, five women who were on sentry duty were killed.
The specific role of a sentry is to maintain constant surveillance on police movements and to alert their comrades if a police patrol appears to be approaching or passing anywhere near their camp.
The majority of the women Naxalites who surrendered on May 21 are quite young. Under the government's surrender policy, all of them are now required to stay in an open jail, where they will also have the opportunity to live with their families. During interactions, most women Naxalites expressed their resolve to strive for a better life.
The average age of women Naxalites who have surrendered is between 18 and 22 years. Except for Shanti, the others are unmarried. Consequently, it is the dream of each of them to settle down and raise a family of their own once they have completed their jail term.
The women Naxalites who surrendered revealed that they had no direct communication with the organisation's top leaders. They would catch a glimpse of them only occasionally, typically during special meetings. According to the surrendered women, the number of women members within the organisation has now dwindled to just four or five.
In fact, this year proved to be an extremely grim one for women Naxalites. It marked a first in the history of the Naxalite movement when six women Naxalites were killed in two different encounters in Jharkhand.
In Saranda, five women Naxalites were killed in a single encounter. Earlier in March, notorious Naxalite Natasha was also killed in an exchange of fire in Chatra.
It was only after the deaths of these six Naxalites that other women Naxalites began surrendering in large numbers. In the Chatra encounter, apart from Natasha, Sahdev Mahto, who carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, Buddhadev, and one more person were killed.
Sahdev Mahto was passing through the Keradari forest in Hazaribagh along with several of his associates when the Hazaribagh police received intelligence input regarding their movement.
Consequently, they launched an operation against them in coordination with the Chatra police. A CoBRA team was deployed. In the interim, the Naxalites crossed the Hazaribagh border and entered Chatra.
A confrontation ensued between the police and the Naxalites deep within the forest. In the exchange of fire, four Naxalites were killed on the spot.
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