ETV Bharat / offbeat

Of Shattered Dreams And Disillusionment: Most Women Naxalites Chose Path Out Of Compulsion, Some Out Of Love

The average age of women Naxalites who have surrendered is between 18 and 22 years ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Naxalites are losing their foothold not only in Jharkhand and other states of the country, following a sustained anti-Naxal campaign by the central government. The constant vigil and sustained operations by security forces have left the Naxalites with only one viable option if they want to survive--lay down the arms.

A few days ago, on May 21, a group of 27 Naxalites surrendered at the police headquarters in Jharkhand. They included several women Naxalites--Rekha Munda, Basumati, Vandana, Sunita, Basanti, Anisha, Sapna, Vimali and Niti Mai.

The scenes that unfolded during the surrender ceremony spoke volumes about the untold and often-overlooked sufferings of these women Naxalites.

In the pale eyes of some, a glimmer of hope could be discerned, on the hardened faces of others, a faint—yet undeniable—sense of suppressed relief surfaced. Some, in that moment, unburdened themselves of the weight of the weapons they had cradled in their arms, thereby reclaiming their own future.

There are various narratives regarding the role of women within Naxalite organisations in Jharkhand. However, it is an undeniable reality that while a few women within the organisation rose to positions of proximity to the leadership, the lives of the vast majority of the rest were utterly ruined after joining the movement.

The stories of these women Naxalites are diverse and poignant. While some joined the organisation after falling in love, and in the footsteps of their partners, the others headed to the jungle on their own free will, driven by their ideological allegiance to the organisation. The one image that shook everyone during the recent surrender ceremony in Jharkhand was that of Shanti.

Some women Naxalites surrendered with their infant born in the jungles (ETV Bharat)

Shanti—once synonymous with terror in the Saranda forests—surrendered while cradling her child in her arms. Shanti was accompanied by her husband, Naxalite Binj Hansda (alias Darshan). Shanti and Darshan married while still being members of the organisation, and they subsequently had a child.

Shanti revealed she wanted to leave the organisation even before her child was born so that she could provide a better future for her child. She endured immense hardships in the jungle during her pregnancy. Shanti recounted that amid this struggle—when her child was barely a month old—a fierce encounter took place in Saranda, resulting in the deaths of 17 Naxalites, including five women cadres.

Following this encounter, Shanti persuaded her husband to surrender at any cost. Filled with anxiety for the safety of their child, the Naxalite couple contacted the police and, against all odds, managed to escape from the jungle and surrender.

Shanti stated that she had initially believed the CPI (Maoist) was on the path of revolution. However, once she joined the organisation, all her dreams were shattered.

In 2018, having fallen in love with a young man from her village, Basumati voluntarily joined the organisation. She believed that by joining the group, she would accomplish something significant. However, that was not to be.

Basumati revealed that every woman Naxalite within the organisation had only two primary duties: first, performing sentry duty, and second, cooking two meals a day for the entire squad.