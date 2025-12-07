ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women Loco Pilots Write New Chapter On Equal Opportunity, Technical Capability And Self Reliance

New Delhi: Women have emerged as equal partners in the development journey of the country contributing to every sector. Indian Railways are no different as women have undertaken different roles over the years. One of the most challenging ones has been that of loco pilots.

It was on December 7, 1999, that for the first time in Indian Railways' history, an all-women railway crew operated an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local train in the Delhi Division, creating history that opened new avenues. Until then, railway operations had been considered a largely male-dominated area, but this initiative proved that women could demonstrate competence in every technical and responsible field.

Women Loco Pilots Write New Chapter On Equal Opportunity, Technical Capability And Self Reliance

Deepti Kushwaha, a Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in Delhi Division of Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat that she was recruited in 2022. "Passengers feel proud when they see a woman driving a train. They talk to us and boost our morale. Yes, there are challenges, but the department listens to us and tries to find solutions," she said.

On the precautions required for operating a train, she explained that signals must be carefully monitored along with the condition of the coaches, the alertness of fellow loco pilots. "The responsibility of ensuring the safety of thousands of passengers further increases the responsibility," she pointed out.

Spokesperson of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, disclosed, "Northern Railways has a total workforce of approximately 1.25 lakh with approximately 9,000 women serving in various departments. Women are no longer confined to clerks or offices but are also excelling in frontline and highly challenging roles such as station masters, control officers, gangmen, guards and loco pilots."