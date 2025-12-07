Women Loco Pilots Write New Chapter On Equal Opportunity, Technical Capability And Self Reliance
The journey had started on December 7, 1999, when an all-women railway crew operated an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local train in the Delhi Division
Published : December 7, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Women have emerged as equal partners in the development journey of the country contributing to every sector. Indian Railways are no different as women have undertaken different roles over the years. One of the most challenging ones has been that of loco pilots.
It was on December 7, 1999, that for the first time in Indian Railways' history, an all-women railway crew operated an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local train in the Delhi Division, creating history that opened new avenues. Until then, railway operations had been considered a largely male-dominated area, but this initiative proved that women could demonstrate competence in every technical and responsible field.
Deepti Kushwaha, a Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in Delhi Division of Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat that she was recruited in 2022. "Passengers feel proud when they see a woman driving a train. They talk to us and boost our morale. Yes, there are challenges, but the department listens to us and tries to find solutions," she said.
On the precautions required for operating a train, she explained that signals must be carefully monitored along with the condition of the coaches, the alertness of fellow loco pilots. "The responsibility of ensuring the safety of thousands of passengers further increases the responsibility," she pointed out.
Spokesperson of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, disclosed, "Northern Railways has a total workforce of approximately 1.25 lakh with approximately 9,000 women serving in various departments. Women are no longer confined to clerks or offices but are also excelling in frontline and highly challenging roles such as station masters, control officers, gangmen, guards and loco pilots."
He pointed out that women are becoming role models with their competence. The participation of half the population will be crucial for a developed India, he underlined.
Senior Assistant Loco Pilot Gunjan was recruited in 2019. She underlined that an improvement in the railway facilities is drawing more women to the Indian Railways. Gunjan explained, now washrooms are set up in the engines which is proving to be very helpful.
"In the coming days, when all engines will have this facility, the problem faced by women will be further reduced," she said while flagging the safety of women and disclosing that safe conveyance is required when returning from duty. She said that facilities related to sanitation and maintenance should be improved further.
Lakshmi Lakra has completed two decades operating the railway engines. She joined as an assistant loco pilot in 2005 and is now a loco pilot. She shared, "When I joined, facilities were almost nonexistent. There was no separate space for women in the running room and train operations were considered difficult for women. But today, the situation has completely changed. Separate running rooms, train amenities and the support of colleagues are all making the environment better."
Lakshmi further related, "I began operating goods trains in 2011 and passenger trains in 2016. There were initial challenges but when you move forward, the positive response from passengers and colleagues is deeply inspiring. I never gave up and worked diligently and honestly."
The all women crew trial of the year 1999 has today become a story whose inspiring results are reflected in every railway division.
Improved facilities, including washrooms in engines, separate running rooms, safe conveyance, equal opportunities in technical training and increased participation in frontline postings have led to a steadily increasing number of women loco pilots in the Railways. Women are piloting everything from EMUs to Express and Freight trains. Women loco pilots are not just piloting trains but are also writing a new chapter on equal opportunity, technical capability and self-reliance within the Indian Railways.
Also Read