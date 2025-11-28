ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women-Led Initiative Recycles Thamirabarani River Waste Into 5,000 Mats A Month

By R.Manikandan

Tirunelveli: Civilizations have thrived near rivers since ages. But over the years, rivers have faced the extremes of human negligence. Particularly those rivers where rituals are conducted close to temples face the maximum harm from polyester packs, rotten flowers, puja leftovers. And the Thamirabarani river is no exception which has been choking not only by human waste, industrial and residential discharge but also by discarded clothes thrown by people who come to offer prayers.

But the good news is, women in the area have found a way to fish out the clothes and are converting these garments into mats with the help of an NGO.

The river which starts in the Pothikai Hills, crosses the Karaiyar forest area and flows from Papanasam through Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi, Gopalasamudram, Seevalapperi, and Srivaikundam, before merging with the sea at Punnaikayal in Thoothukudi district. The river flows for a total distance of 128 kilometers making it vulnerable to human interference. Besides lack of a proper sewage management plan in urban areas, waste discharged from residences flowing into the river, have all affected its health. Although efforts were made by social activists and the government to protect the Thamirabarani, nothing yielded result.

It is here that the initiative of the women under the aegis of an NGO came as a relief. In collaboration with the government, the NGO took up the responsibility of cleaning the river and converting discarded clothes into useful products. Taking women as catalysts, the organisation collected clothes from the river and recycled into mats.

Upon learning about the unique initiative, the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team travelled to Shiva temple Papanasam, situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats. Since it was a new moon day, the temple saw more devotees than usual who had gathered with their families to offer thithi to their ancestors.

Most devotees took a dip in the water Thamirabarani river opposite the temple, worshipped their ancestors, and later, some placed their old clothes in an iron cage set up by the temple administration. Others left them in the river. While filming these scenes, the team moved to the southern part of the river, where sanitation workers were collecting old clothes floating in the water using iron rods.

An elderly man named Arunachalam from Papanasam, given the task of collecting clothes thrown into the river, said he has taken a tender by paying Rs 2.50 lakh per year to the temple administration. He collects clothes floating in the river with the help of sanitation workers, cleans and dries them, and gives them to a an organisation. In lieu, he gets Rs 6 per kilogram of clothes.

Asked about the work, another worker Bharat Mani, who collects old clothes from the river, said, “We have been continuously telling people on loudspeakers not to throw clothes in the river. But people do not listen. We have put an iron cage to put their clothes in but only a few people adhere. So we are removing clothes from the river with great difficulty. We can easily remove them when the water level goes down. But when the water level rises, it becomes difficult to fish out the clothes.”