Women-Led Initiative Recycles Thamirabarani River Waste Into 5,000 Mats A Month
Every new moon, heaps of clothes choke Thamirabarani. Now, an NGO and local women are rescuing the river by turning those clothes into something useful.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
By R.Manikandan
Tirunelveli: Civilizations have thrived near rivers since ages. But over the years, rivers have faced the extremes of human negligence. Particularly those rivers where rituals are conducted close to temples face the maximum harm from polyester packs, rotten flowers, puja leftovers. And the Thamirabarani river is no exception which has been choking not only by human waste, industrial and residential discharge but also by discarded clothes thrown by people who come to offer prayers.
But the good news is, women in the area have found a way to fish out the clothes and are converting these garments into mats with the help of an NGO.
The river which starts in the Pothikai Hills, crosses the Karaiyar forest area and flows from Papanasam through Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi, Gopalasamudram, Seevalapperi, and Srivaikundam, before merging with the sea at Punnaikayal in Thoothukudi district. The river flows for a total distance of 128 kilometers making it vulnerable to human interference. Besides lack of a proper sewage management plan in urban areas, waste discharged from residences flowing into the river, have all affected its health. Although efforts were made by social activists and the government to protect the Thamirabarani, nothing yielded result.
It is here that the initiative of the women under the aegis of an NGO came as a relief. In collaboration with the government, the NGO took up the responsibility of cleaning the river and converting discarded clothes into useful products. Taking women as catalysts, the organisation collected clothes from the river and recycled into mats.
Upon learning about the unique initiative, the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team travelled to Shiva temple Papanasam, situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats. Since it was a new moon day, the temple saw more devotees than usual who had gathered with their families to offer thithi to their ancestors.
Most devotees took a dip in the water Thamirabarani river opposite the temple, worshipped their ancestors, and later, some placed their old clothes in an iron cage set up by the temple administration. Others left them in the river. While filming these scenes, the team moved to the southern part of the river, where sanitation workers were collecting old clothes floating in the water using iron rods.
An elderly man named Arunachalam from Papanasam, given the task of collecting clothes thrown into the river, said he has taken a tender by paying Rs 2.50 lakh per year to the temple administration. He collects clothes floating in the river with the help of sanitation workers, cleans and dries them, and gives them to a an organisation. In lieu, he gets Rs 6 per kilogram of clothes.
Asked about the work, another worker Bharat Mani, who collects old clothes from the river, said, “We have been continuously telling people on loudspeakers not to throw clothes in the river. But people do not listen. We have put an iron cage to put their clothes in but only a few people adhere. So we are removing clothes from the river with great difficulty. We can easily remove them when the water level goes down. But when the water level rises, it becomes difficult to fish out the clothes.”
The discarded items include sarees, shirts, skirts, dhotis, trousers, and chudidars, many of which get buried under the water. The workers collect them in bulk and tie them up. "A maximum of 100 bundles of clothes accumulate in a day, which amounts to about 10 tons per month. These bundles are then taken to the Arunachalpuram area," Bharat stated.
Of the clothes collected, cleaned and dried, only cotton sarees, dhotis, lungis, and skirts are taken to make foot mats. Other clothes like polyester are shredded in a machine and sent for reuse. Two women work on cutting cotton clothes into small pieces on a special machine.
One of them, Kamala, who was engaged in cutting clothes, said, “My hometown is Madurai. I came here to work as a weaver. At first, I could not find any work. It was an NGO that gave me work. Here, I am happy to be working in the field in which I was interested in.”
Later, the shredded clothes are taken to V.K. Puram where they are transformed into colourful foot mats. Fifteen women, in toto, are involved in this work.
Padma, who was involved in mat production, said, “I used to work in an office earlier. It was not convenient for me to take care of my children due to the strict timings. But here, I come at 10 am and get the liberty of picking up children from school. I go home at my convenience. This makes this job very suitable for me. I can also take care of my children. Earlier, I was dependent on my husband’s income. Now, I am self-sufficient.”
Tamilarasi, a woman officer of the NGO that produces mats, said, “The government started this project as an effort to clean the river. The mats made here are taken to various parts of the district for sale. Two female employees cut 40 kg of cloth each and send it here every day. Currently, the price is not good enough at the sale point because one mat sells for only Rs 18. But if the government helps us further and removes the difficulty in selling, more women will get employment.”
The women make 20 mats each per day, which makes it to an average of 5,000 mats per month. All of them are taken to shops and supermarkets in areas like Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, and Cheranmahadevi where they are sold. The women also handle the marketing work. "Thus, this project not only protects the Thamirabarani river but also provides employment to local women," the official stated.
The Thamirabarani river is also known as the Porunai River. The Porunai civilization of Tamil Nadu, which is almost 3,000 years old, originated on the banks of this river. About 86,000 acres of agricultural land are irrigated by the Thamirabarani, which is also the source of drinking water for three districts — Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi.
The Thamirabarani originates in the Pothikai Hills and flows for about 25 kilometers through a dense forest area before reaching the Papanasam Karaiyar Dam. The tributaries Manimutharu and Chervalaru also join here. Since the Papanasam temple is considered a place to wash away sins, devotees take a dip in the river and leave their clothes there.
