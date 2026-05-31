ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women In Rural Shahdol Come Up With Innovative Use Of Discarded Plastic Bottles For Drip Irrigation

Shahdol: Around 5,000 women associated with various Self Help Groups (SHG) in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol have triggered a revolution of sorts that will bring about positive results in the days to come. They have come up with a unique idea of putting discarded plastic bottles to use by using this plastic waste to create a drip irrigation system. Their initiative has caught the fancy of many in the district who are willing to replicate their model. These women from various SHGs have created over 30,000 such drip irrigation systems.

Kusum Bai of Amarha village and Shashi Tiwari of Chhatvai village are among those who now irrigate small plants using the bottle drip irrigation technique. They said that many women associated with the SHGs are taking this initiative forward, while tackling the menace of plastic waste.

Women In Rural Shahdol Come Up With Innovative Use Of Discarded Plastic Bottles For Drip Irrigation (ETV Bharat)

The women claim that using plastic bottles for drip irrigation comes with multiple benefits. To begin with, the small plants receive water drop by drop, allowing the water to permeate the soil and maintain moisture for a long time. They say that irrigation using pipes or making small beds wastes a lot of water, while bottle drip irrigation conserves water. Another advantage is that the plastic bottles that are often thrown away in the trash cause significant environmental damage and this initiative helps in environmental protection.

The initiative by the SHGs has come under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission’s Jal Ganga Conservation campaign. While the district, block and village level teams of the Mission were working on larger projects, the SHGs went on to create inexpensive, sustainable drip systems by collecting plastic bottles that lay discarded in the fields, homes and on the streets.

So far, around 5,000 women in the district have, through their efforts, created over 30,000 bottle drip irrigation models and are receiving widespread praise.