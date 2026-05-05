ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women From Chhindwara Village Prepare Seed Balls To Make Land Green

Chhindwara: The women of Panjra village in Chhindwara have prepared a magical ball that converts barren patches of land green where it falls. With a view to save the continuously decreasing forests and the desolate earth, these women prepare seed balls that help in ensuring greenery while also giving material benefits. A journey that started with two women is now a caravan of several women residents of the village. These women prepare such balls, taking some time off from their household chores.

They mix farm soil, ash from their stoves and cow dung manure. All these ingredients are then kneaded, and small balls filled with plant seeds are prepared in the shape of laddus. These balls are then dried.

Shanta Baghel, who prepares these balls, said, "We only need to make some effort to make these balls as they can be made free of cost since all the material being used is easily available in homes. After planting these balls, we will be able to make the earth green. This will provide us with good air and a beautiful environment."

Meera Baghel, who has been making these seed balls for the last two months, said, "Women spend most of their days at home doing household chores. We took some time out and thought, ‘Why not do something that would generate some income and also contribute to social service?' Some people told us that we could make seed balls to beautify the environment. And then, we found ample seeds from the trees planted around our homes and in our fields."

She went on to explain that the women incorporate these seeds from the surrounding area into the laddus so they can easily thrive in the local climate.

"We are also preparing them for sale to the public. If anyone wishes to purchase them, they can plant them in their fields or in the barren land," she added.