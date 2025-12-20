Women-E-Rickshaw Drivers Of Varanasi Stand Out As Examples Of Self Reliance
These 15 women have been provided e-rickshaws under Holicity Project to take the tourists around the prominent places of the city
Varanasi: Fifteen women in Varanasi have turned into a pillar of support for their families by driving e-rickshaws. They have overcome social boundaries to emerge as examples in self-reliance.
These women have partnered with the Holicity Project being implemented in the city as a part of the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Project Co-ordinator Amrita Singh disclosed that the Holicity Project was launched in Varanasi on January 1, 2024. “Our goal was to empower women whose standard of living is low. Most of the women involved in this work are local women,” she said.
Stating that most of these women support their families. “We aim to give these women an opportunity to show their Kashi to the tourists visiting Varanasi," Amrita said while explaining that short tours are organised for the tourists that include visits to temples, ghats, aartis and more. Each woman is paid Rs 500 per ride, and they also receive tips.
One of the women, Nirmala Devi, disclosed, “My husband hasn't been with me since 2009. I have three children, while one of my daughters is married. I also have a little granddaughter. My husband didn't support me.”
She began doing odd jobs for wages as low as Rs 50. She used to cover long distances on foot, marketing articles and also working night shifts. She got support from her sister and father.
When presented with an offer to drive an e-rickshaw, she lapped it up and got trained. She also involved some more women in the drive.
“At first, the women refused to drive rickshaws. I explained how it could be beneficial for their lives and would give them a chance to move ahead in life. I trained to drive rickshaws, and now I also train others,” she disclosed.
Exuding self-confidence, she pointed out, “Rickshaws are a huge help when it comes to meeting the household expenses. We get support from the people and the Police. We are not bothered about what society thinks about us. We faced some hurdles coming from the auto drivers and others, but we have been persistent in our vocation.”
Another driver, Anjali, who is a single mother, related, “I've enjoyed driving e-rickshaw. Booking is done online. Foreign tourists are the only ones who ride our vehicles, and we get great feedback from them. My daughter is happy to see me work.”
She struggled to make ends meet when she was left to fend for herself and her daughter. She did various jobs, including that of a domestic help. “The e-rickshaw has been a huge help. It's a significant boost to income. I get Rs 500 per ride, and customers also leave tips.”
Meanwhile, Sigra resident Rashmi Singh has found the freedom that she craved by driving the e-rickshaw. A matriculate, she was not supported by her husband to run the house. "I started working as a domestic help to support my son. I longed for a job that brought me respect and freedom of choice. Driving an e-rickshaw has given me that freedom. I do this work with independence, and it has made me self-reliant. I am able to educate my son,” she said.
These women e-rickshaw drivers of Varanasi have been provided with free e-rickshaws. They now stand out as examples in self-reliance and confidence for others to emulate.
