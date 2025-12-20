ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women-E-Rickshaw Drivers Of Varanasi Stand Out As Examples Of Self Reliance

Varanasi: Fifteen women in Varanasi have turned into a pillar of support for their families by driving e-rickshaws. They have overcome social boundaries to emerge as examples in self-reliance.

These women have partnered with the Holicity Project being implemented in the city as a part of the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Project Co-ordinator Amrita Singh disclosed that the Holicity Project was launched in Varanasi on January 1, 2024. “Our goal was to empower women whose standard of living is low. Most of the women involved in this work are local women,” she said.

Stating that most of these women support their families. “We aim to give these women an opportunity to show their Kashi to the tourists visiting Varanasi," Amrita said while explaining that short tours are organised for the tourists that include visits to temples, ghats, aartis and more. Each woman is paid Rs 500 per ride, and they also receive tips.

One of the women, Nirmala Devi, disclosed, “My husband hasn't been with me since 2009. I have three children, while one of my daughters is married. I also have a little granddaughter. My husband didn't support me.”

The women with their E-Rickshaws. (ETV Bharat)

She began doing odd jobs for wages as low as Rs 50. She used to cover long distances on foot, marketing articles and also working night shifts. She got support from her sister and father.