ETV Bharat / offbeat

Woman Runner With Toddler Son In Lap Steals The Spotlight At Kashmir Marathon 2026

Srinagar: A woman carrying her sleeping baby in a carrier stole the spotlight at the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday in Srinagar leaving spectators in awe of her spirit.

Kulsum Banu participated in the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon that was flagged off by chief minister Omar Abdullah. The marathon was for half runners (21 kilometers) and full marathon of 41 kilometers, stretching along the picturesque Boulevard road along the iconic Dal Lake in the city.

Amid morning mist, the runners in their white and pink coloured bibs presented a mesmerising look. “My name is Kulsum Banu. I am from Gujarat. I am participating in the half marathon,” Banu said as her baby slept in the carrier, wearing bib number 27071.

She said her participation in the half marathon was her first and she dedicated it to the children who are training in fitness. Banu is married to a Kashmiri man, Imtiyaz Lone, who is from Gurez area of Bandipora district. Lone, a CRPF personnel, is posted in Assam.

Kulsum Banu carrying her toddler son prepares for the Kashmir half-marathon in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Banu is mother to three children; a 12 years old boy, two-year-old girl and one year boy, Muhammad, who was in her lap when she ran the 21 kilometres half marathon in the cold morning on Sunday. Banu said she kept her two elder children at home and brought the one-year-old along. Among the other runners, she began from Polo View ground, along the Zero bridge road to cover 21 kilometres.

A housewife, she lives in Bemina locality in Srinagar along with her husband and children.

Kulsum Banu carrying her toddler son at the Kashmir half-marathon in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Around 1,221 local participants, 513 runners from other parts of the country and 73 foreign runners took part in the marathon.

The marathon which flagged off at Polo View in Srinagar is aimed to put Kashmir on international sports tourism calendar and showcase peaceful Kashmir to intending tourists.