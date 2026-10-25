Woman Runner With Toddler Son In Lap Steals The Spotlight At Kashmir Marathon 2026
A mother of three, Kulsum Banu's love for running warmed spectators' hearts on a chilly autumn morning in Srinagar.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Srinagar: A woman carrying her sleeping baby in a carrier stole the spotlight at the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday in Srinagar leaving spectators in awe of her spirit.
Kulsum Banu participated in the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon that was flagged off by chief minister Omar Abdullah. The marathon was for half runners (21 kilometers) and full marathon of 41 kilometers, stretching along the picturesque Boulevard road along the iconic Dal Lake in the city.
Kulsoom from Gujarat stole the spotlight at the third Kashmir Marathon as she ran with her infant in her lap. The event was flagged off by CM Omar Abdullah. @OmarAbdullah @KashmirMarathon #kashmirmarathon https://t.co/wYWpyaOnL5— ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir (@ETVBharatJK) October 25, 2026
Amid morning mist, the runners in their white and pink coloured bibs presented a mesmerising look. “My name is Kulsum Banu. I am from Gujarat. I am participating in the half marathon,” Banu said as her baby slept in the carrier, wearing bib number 27071.
She said her participation in the half marathon was her first and she dedicated it to the children who are training in fitness. Banu is married to a Kashmiri man, Imtiyaz Lone, who is from Gurez area of Bandipora district. Lone, a CRPF personnel, is posted in Assam.
Banu is mother to three children; a 12 years old boy, two-year-old girl and one year boy, Muhammad, who was in her lap when she ran the 21 kilometres half marathon in the cold morning on Sunday. Banu said she kept her two elder children at home and brought the one-year-old along. Among the other runners, she began from Polo View ground, along the Zero bridge road to cover 21 kilometres.
A housewife, she lives in Bemina locality in Srinagar along with her husband and children.
Around 1,221 local participants, 513 runners from other parts of the country and 73 foreign runners took part in the marathon.
The marathon which flagged off at Polo View in Srinagar is aimed to put Kashmir on international sports tourism calendar and showcase peaceful Kashmir to intending tourists.
Amid the October chill of a crisp autumn morning, CM Omar flagged off the Full Marathon (42.195 km) at 6:30 am, followed by the Half Marathon (21 km) at 7:45 am.
Hon’ble Chief Minister J&K, Jenab Omar Abdullah, flags off the Kashmir Marathon 2026 in Srinagar, marking the beginning of the third edition of this prestigious sporting event. #kashmirmarathon #kashmirmarathonexpo #kashmirmarathon2026 #kashmir #marathon https://t.co/zxmy7Kusku— Kashmir Marathon (@KashmirMarathon) October 25, 2026
The marathon run takes participants through some of Srinagar’s most iconic landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Polo View, Zero Bridge, Gupkar, Road, Boulevard, the Jhelum riverfront, Dal Lake, SKICC, Foreshore Road, Kashmir University and the Mughal Gardens.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the Kashmir Marathon is emerging as a flagship sporting event, strengthening Jammu & Kashmir’s position as a global sports tourism destination, boosting tourism and inspiring a culture of fitness and healthy living across the region.
A total of 68 medals were awarded by LG Manoj Sinha at the prize distribution ceremony, comprising 34 medals each in the Full Marathon and Half Marathon categories. The Lieutenant Governor noted that every medal represented dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of a dream.
In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the true spirit of a marathon lies not only in its winners but also in every participant who completes the race. He stated that those who finish after hours of sustained effort often overcome equally challenging battles and deserve equal recognition for their determination and courage.
The first two editions were held after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025 in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow.
The winners of the marathon were foreign athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya. A Kashmiri runner from Beerwah area Budgam district won the half marathon as the first finisher. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed prizes to winners at Polo Ground.
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