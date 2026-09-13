Woman From Bathinda Village Uses Her ‘Different Ability’ To Transform Lives Of Others
Beyond engaging in self-employment, Sarabjit Kaur has guided over 3,000 women across 22 villages towards self-reliance by connecting them with self-help groups, reports Amandeep Ghoshal.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Bathinda: Sekhu village of Bathinda has come to be known as a village of industrious women. It stands out as an inspiring example of women's empowerment where women are not only contributing to their families' economic stability through self-employment but are also scripting a story of self-reliance.
Sarabjit Kaur of this village has demonstrated that disability is not a weakness but a 'different ability.' Beyond engaging in self-employment herself, she has guided over 3,000 women across 22 villages towards self-reliance by connecting them with self-help groups.
Women are operating 10 units covering activities such as cattle feed production, bakery, tailoring and the use of tractors along with Happy Seeders initiated by HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL). Sarabjit works as a community coordinator. Educated up to the senior secondary level, she shared, "I used to do tailoring work from my home till HMEL initiated the formation of self-help groups (SHGs). We formed the ‘Sri Guru Ravidas SHG in 2018."
HMEL provided her with an e-tricycle on which she started visiting homes across the village to raise awareness among women, inspiring them to pursue self-employment and achieve self-reliance.
Presently she conducts four to five meetings daily. "I explain to them that becoming self-reliant does not always require vast resources; rather, significant change can be initiated through small, collective efforts. These endeavors shifted the women's mindset, and today, SHGs have been established across 22 villages, involving over 3,000 women," she said.
She now receives a monthly salary that has enabled her to provide financial support to her family and ensure a good education for her son. Her dream is to see her son pursue higher education and succeed in life.
Sarabjit explained, "The women asked us how we started this work and more of them joined us. We then arranged various types of jobs for them. For instance, some women were interested in sewing and embroidery, so we provided them with machines and training. Others had a passion for cooking, so we engaged them in bakery work. Some were taught to make bags. Similarly, we received an offer to manufacture notebooks."
"Orders for products come from far and wide. To fulfill these orders, we rely on the women working as a part of SHGs. They earn a monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000,” she added.
She explained that dedicating just two hours daily amounts to 60 hours a month which is quite productive. She said that since employment opportunities are scarce in villages, forming SHGs is a way forward.
"It played a crucial role in securing a distinct status for us in society. Today, alongside managing household chores, we earn a monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 providing financial support to our families," said Satvir Kaur who was inspired by Sarabjit.
Sarabjit’s story shows that with willpower and the right opportunities, no challenge can stand in the way of a person's progress. Her journey is not merely a tale of self-reliance but also an inspiring example that has brought positive change to the lives of hundreds of women in the villages.
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