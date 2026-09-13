ETV Bharat / offbeat

Woman From Bathinda Village Uses Her ‘Different Ability’ To Transform Lives Of Others

Bathinda: Sekhu village of Bathinda has come to be known as a village of industrious women. It stands out as an inspiring example of women's empowerment where women are not only contributing to their families' economic stability through self-employment but are also scripting a story of self-reliance.

Sarabjit Kaur of this village has demonstrated that disability is not a weakness but a 'different ability.' Beyond engaging in self-employment herself, she has guided over 3,000 women across 22 villages towards self-reliance by connecting them with self-help groups.

Women are operating 10 units covering activities such as cattle feed production, bakery, tailoring and the use of tractors along with Happy Seeders initiated by HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL). Sarabjit works as a community coordinator. Educated up to the senior secondary level, she shared, "I used to do tailoring work from my home till HMEL initiated the formation of self-help groups (SHGs). We formed the ‘Sri Guru Ravidas SHG in 2018."

Sarabjit Kaur at her SHG (ETV Bharat)

HMEL provided her with an e-tricycle on which she started visiting homes across the village to raise awareness among women, inspiring them to pursue self-employment and achieve self-reliance.

Presently she conducts four to five meetings daily. "I explain to them that becoming self-reliant does not always require vast resources; rather, significant change can be initiated through small, collective efforts. These endeavors shifted the women's mindset, and today, SHGs have been established across 22 villages, involving over 3,000 women," she said.