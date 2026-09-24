ETV Bharat / offbeat

Woman Downs 56 Panipuris In 3 Minutes, Rajkot Man Eats 17 Laddoos To Win Ganesh Festival Contest

Rajkot: The laddoos were meant to be eaten, but few expected 70-year-old Govindbhai Lunagaria to finish 17 of them, each weighing approximately 100 gms. Close to him was Nehaben who made even quicker work of the panipuris - she consumed 56 of it in three minutes. At Rajkot’s Ganesh festival, the contestants gave the crowd plenty to cheer about between chants for Bappa.

The unlikely feats came at an eating competition held during the Siddhi Vinayak Dham Ganesh Mahotsav at Race Course Ground, where around 50 participants put their gastronomic abilities to test. Organised annually in the city since 2008, the festival added an Open Saurashtra panipuri and laddoo eating competition this year. Around 50 people took part.

Govindbhai Lunagaria finished 17 laddoos (ETV Bharat)

In the laddoo contest, men had to eat five laddoos and women three in the first five minutes. A second round gave them 20 minutes to eat as many more as they could. Each laddoo weighed 100 grams and was made with pure ghee.

The panipuri contest was open only to women and Nehaben was so fast that she gave spectators little time to count. As fresh panipuris reached her plate, they disappeared almost immediately. She finished 56 in just three minutes to take first place, drawing applause from the crowd.