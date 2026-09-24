Woman Downs 56 Panipuris In 3 Minutes, Rajkot Man Eats 17 Laddoos To Win Ganesh Festival Contest
Nehaben won the panipuri contest in three minutes, while a 70-year-old man and a mother-daughter pair claimed laddoo honours at Rajkot’s Ganesh festival.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Rajkot: The laddoos were meant to be eaten, but few expected 70-year-old Govindbhai Lunagaria to finish 17 of them, each weighing approximately 100 gms. Close to him was Nehaben who made even quicker work of the panipuris - she consumed 56 of it in three minutes. At Rajkot’s Ganesh festival, the contestants gave the crowd plenty to cheer about between chants for Bappa.
The unlikely feats came at an eating competition held during the Siddhi Vinayak Dham Ganesh Mahotsav at Race Course Ground, where around 50 participants put their gastronomic abilities to test. Organised annually in the city since 2008, the festival added an Open Saurashtra panipuri and laddoo eating competition this year. Around 50 people took part.
In the laddoo contest, men had to eat five laddoos and women three in the first five minutes. A second round gave them 20 minutes to eat as many more as they could. Each laddoo weighed 100 grams and was made with pure ghee.
The panipuri contest was open only to women and Nehaben was so fast that she gave spectators little time to count. As fresh panipuris reached her plate, they disappeared almost immediately. She finished 56 in just three minutes to take first place, drawing applause from the crowd.
The men’s laddoo contest produced its own surprise. Govindbhai, a resident of Sarpadal village who weighs 50 kg, ate 17 laddoos, or 1.7 kg in all, to finish first ahead of younger contestants. Crediting is performance to his faith in Ganpati Bappa, he said the organisers may keep an extra plate ready for him next year.
There was a family celebration in the women’s category. Savitriben Yadav, 44, and her daughter Komalben, 23, shared first place after eating 11 laddoos each. Savitriben has won the contest for six consecutive years and has a personal best of 17 laddoos.
“This is Ganpati Bappa’s blessing and the magic of the pure ghee used in the laddoos,” Savitriben said. She said she was particularly happy that her daughter had become a champion alongside her.
City BJP president and organiser Dr Madhav Dave said the festival was intended to bring people together as well as celebrate religious traditions. The eating contests, he said, had become popular with visitors.
At Race Course Ground, chants for Bappa rang out as spectators cheered the contestants on. For a few minutes, the quickest route to a festival victory ran through a plate of panipuri and 'unlimited' laddoos.
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