ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan: Marriage Of Two Convicts To Turn Jodhpur's Mandore Open Jail Into A Wedding Venue

Jodhpur: Thanks to an order of the Rajasthan High Court, the Mandore Open Jail in Jodhpur is all set to become a wedding venue. In what is being termed as a landmark in India’s legal history, the Court has given permission to two convicts serving a life sentence to marry inside the prison.

Mula Ram is serving his term for the murder of his neighbour, while Seema Ghadse is serving life for murdering her husband. A division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar, issued the order allowing their marriage, while disposing of Nagaur resident Mula Ram's temporary suspension petition.

Mula Ram has been serving his sentence since January 16, 2017. His lawyer Kaluram Bhati said he wishes to marry Seema, who is currently on a 40-day parole. The petition stated that marriage would strengthen the rehabilitation and reform process for both, and allow them to live a normal family life in future.

The High Court cited a previous decision that recognised prisoners' marital and childbearing rights as within the scope of Article 21. According to Justice Bhati, the wedding could take place on July 22. The court ruled that the marriage of two consenting adults is a fundamental right protected under Article 21 of the Constitution (Right to Life and Personal Liberty), serving a core objective of prisoner rehabilitation.