ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Love From Odisha: Meet Entrepreneur Priyanka Who 'Crafts' Her Home-Based Art Business In Hyderabad

It was during this phase that something reignited within her and she decided to hold the brush again. Instead of letting her creative instinct fade, she rebuilt it but with a full proof plan in mind. Two years back, Priyanka started her creative pursuit again - this time to earn.

Hailing from Sambalpur in Odisha, Priyanka was fond of painting since she was a kid. But studies, marriage and responsibilities made her relegate her skill into the background. After marriage in 2018, she got busy looking after her family, which meant managing her home and raising her young daughter.

Today, she has gained recognition as an entrepreneur who has a thriving home-based enterprise, crafting beautiful pieces of art revolving around Lord Jagannath, people, things and places.

Hyderabad: For Odisha-born Priyanka Mishra, a childhood passion had remained buried within the responsibilities of growing up - studies, marriage and family. But an inherent talent does not die with pressure of handling other things, rather comes back to life even after remaining dormant for years. It happened with Priyanka, now 29, whose marriage and subsequent shifting base to Hyderabad opened new vistas to give vent to her artistry.

With Love From Odisha: Entrepreneur Priyanka Who Earns Through Home-Based Art Business In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Starting from scratch, she began experimenting with different forms of art including mandala, Lippan, resin, canvas painting, customised nameplates, wall decor and other kinds of paintings. With no business setup, she leveraged social media, to launch her brand 'Darpanika Craft' on Facebook and Instagram. And there was no looking back - within a few months, there began a steady stream of orders, first from Odisha and then from across India.

"Today, I am proud of my clientele which belong to different parts of the country like Rajasthan, Kashmir, Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi," she says exclusively to ETV Bharat during an exhibition held at Taramati Baradari Resort in Hyderabad under the aegis of Utkal Youth Association as a part of Utkal Divas celebrations. Her Jagannath-themed mandala art and Lippan creations are much sought after, appealing to both Odia and non-Odia buyers. She takes about eight to 10 days to complete a piece and dispatch it.

With Love From Odisha: Entrepreneur Priyanka Who Earns Through Home-Based Art Business In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

If you are wondering what sets Priyanka apart, it is her business sense apart from her creativity. "By pricing my products between Rs 100 and Rs 6,000, which is far lower than market rates, I was able to position myself at a profitable position, competing while maintaining quality," explains she. The result was a consistent monthly income of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, all from home.

She credits her husband Chandan Kumar Dash who helped her manage everything after office hours. "He helps me with sourcing raw materials and managing packaging and deliveries. So it became a little easy for me," says Priyanaka with a sense of gratitude.

Priyanka at an exhibition organised in Hyderabad during Utkal Divas celebration (ETV Bharat)

Priyanka’s journey is not about earning huge but about the zeal to do what she always wanted to - to pursue her passion. And what came handy for her were the digital platforms. "Showcasing products and selling them online are the best part in my kind of business, particularly done by homemakers. One does not need heavy investment, but perseverance," says Priyanka, who has proved that converting skill into sustainability is doable.

With Love From Odisha: Entrepreneur Priyanka Who Earns Through Home-Based Art Business In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

“I want women to recognise their talent and use it. If there is will, there will always be a way. Self reliance will follow once you get going with any business idea or plan," she advices.