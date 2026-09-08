ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Love From Mangaluru: How Healing Finds A New Language Through Dr Anita Mishra's Awadhi Journey

Gonda: When gynaecologist Dr Anita Mishra moved from Karnataka's Mangaluru to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh after marriage, she could not comprehend what hathwa jhanjhanat hai or mund pirat hai, typical language women patients used, while explaining their problems. It was but natural for someone who was born and brought up in the erstwhile Mangalore, a city in the southern region of the country. For Dr Mishra, it was like a rewiring of a new programme to understand the Indo-Aryan local language - Awadhi - that was in contrast to what she grew up hearing and speaking.

Amidst uncertainty, she entered a world where the language was unfamiliar but today, years later, Awadhi has become her favourite language and an enduring link with the people she serves.

Recollecting her understanding of the language, Dr Mishra recently uploaded a video on her social media handle that had her entire audience in splits. It also garnered appreciation for her ability to take on the challenge of learning a new language to serve people better.

With Love From Mangalore: Healing Finds A New Language Through Dr Anita Mishra Awadhi Journey (ETV Bharat)

"My journey from struggling to understand patients to finding warmth and poetry in their words makes me feel I am connecting two worlds," she says.

Married to Gonda-based doctor Punoday Mishra, Dr Anita Mishra feels it is also an example of national integration, where she embraces a region’s language, understands its people, culture and way of life.

The doctor couple now runs Gonda Medical Centre, a nursing home in the city’s Patel Nagar locality.

"When I began practising in Gonda, many patients from rural areas described their health problems in Awadhi. I was new to Hindi, let alone Awadhi. I often failed to understand what they were saying. My husband would translate their words before I could proceed with the consultation," she says.