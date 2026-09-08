With Love From Mangaluru: How Healing Finds A New Language Through Dr Anita Mishra's Awadhi Journey
Karnataka-born Dr Anita's journey from struggling with Awadhi to embracing it reflects how language can connect cultures, communities and regions across India, reports Anurag Singh.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
Gonda: When gynaecologist Dr Anita Mishra moved from Karnataka's Mangaluru to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh after marriage, she could not comprehend what hathwa jhanjhanat hai or mund pirat hai, typical language women patients used, while explaining their problems. It was but natural for someone who was born and brought up in the erstwhile Mangalore, a city in the southern region of the country. For Dr Mishra, it was like a rewiring of a new programme to understand the Indo-Aryan local language - Awadhi - that was in contrast to what she grew up hearing and speaking.
Amidst uncertainty, she entered a world where the language was unfamiliar but today, years later, Awadhi has become her favourite language and an enduring link with the people she serves.
Recollecting her understanding of the language, Dr Mishra recently uploaded a video on her social media handle that had her entire audience in splits. It also garnered appreciation for her ability to take on the challenge of learning a new language to serve people better.
"My journey from struggling to understand patients to finding warmth and poetry in their words makes me feel I am connecting two worlds," she says.
Married to Gonda-based doctor Punoday Mishra, Dr Anita Mishra feels it is also an example of national integration, where she embraces a region’s language, understands its people, culture and way of life.
The doctor couple now runs Gonda Medical Centre, a nursing home in the city’s Patel Nagar locality.
"When I began practising in Gonda, many patients from rural areas described their health problems in Awadhi. I was new to Hindi, let alone Awadhi. I often failed to understand what they were saying. My husband would translate their words before I could proceed with the consultation," she says.
Instead of allowing language to remain a barrier, Dr Mishra began learning Awadhi through her daily interactions with patients. Gradually, the expressions that once puzzled her became familiar.
She learnt to understand phrases such as hathwa jhanjhanat hai for a tingling sensation in the hands, mund pirat hai for a headache, petwa marodat hai for abdominal cramps and karejwa jarat hai for a burning sensation in the chest.
"Other expressions include jeev ghabrat hai for feeling anxious, kamariya tootat hai for severe backache, jeev michlat hai for nausea and ankhiya phadphadat hai for twitching of the eyes - all of which started making sense after a while," she adds.
These words eventually helped her understand not only her patients’ symptoms but also their emotions and cultural background.
"Awadhi has now become my favourite language. I feel very happy when someone speaks it. When patients describe their symptoms to me in Awadhi, it feels as though they are reciting poetry," Dr Mishra explains.
For her, however, learning Awadhi is not something that can be completed through a prescribed course. "The more you learn Awadhi, the more there is to discover, and the more you speak it, the happier you feel. Learning Awadhi is a lifelong journey," she said.
Dr Mishra is also known for her interest in dance. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a video showing her dancing in a PPE kit to lift the spirits of patients went viral on social media. In 2021, she also won the Mrs India title. She had earlier been selected at the Uttar Pradesh-level competition and later participated in the national final alongside 23 other contestants.
Yet her journey with Awadhi offers a recognition of a different kind. By accepting the language spoken by her patients, Dr Mishra has made healthcare communication easier and formed a deeper bond with the community. "It takes only the willingness to listen and understand someone in the language closest to their heart," she concludes.
Also Read: