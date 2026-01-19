ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Immense Soccer Talent, India's 'Mini Brazil' Desperately Needs Proper Playground And Essential Facilities

Shahdol: Vicharpur village of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh has made a mark in the world of soccer. The residents of this village are passionate about the game, and new players keep emerging from here on the national scene despite the paucity of resources, such as a good football ground.

The village has seen coaches from Germany and Cambodia coming here to train the players and local coaches. It was the German coach Dietmar Beiersdorf who first visited Vicharpur to witness the children's passion for football. The place has come to acquire the name of being a ‘Mini Brazil’ for its incredible talent. Vicharpur is adjacent to the Shahdol district headquarters.

Anil Singh, a former player and a present coach, said, "The arrival of foreign coaches in the village has brought about significant changes. The children's playing style is changing, and their confidence and expectations are growing. But the basics remain unchanged."

He further stated, "Coaches from Cambodia came and explained many nuances to the players. They explained how to prepare young players at what age. But the biggest problem is where the children are supposed to practice. There's no development happening on this front."

He went on to explain, "The playground in Mini Brazil is essentially a pile of sand. The children here are forced to play in the dust, but no one is paying attention to this. If there is a good playground, the children will be able to practice well."

In October last year, five players, Saniya Kunde, Suhani Kol, Pritam Kumar, Virendra Baiga, Manish Ghansiya and a coach, Laxmi Sahis, had travelled to Germany to train at the FC Ingolstadt 04 club. After returning, a remarkable change has been observed in these players. Those who didn't speak much are now training others.

"But upon their return, the players are forced to play on the same dusty field," Anil said.

Cambodian coach Charlie Pomeroy arrived in Vicharpur on January 15 for two days, where he attended a two-hour session with the coaches and players. He was deeply impressed and said that if given good training from the beginning, the players can achieve wonders.