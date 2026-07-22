‘Will My New School Have a Saheli Kaksh?’ How A Safe Space Is Changing Lives Of Girls In Bihar
Saheli Kaksh is helping girls manage menstruation with dignity, reducing absenteeism, challenging stigma and carrying conversations about menstrual health in schools, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Gaya: For 14-year-old Ananya Kumari, leaving school is not simply about saying goodbye to friends, teachers and familiar classrooms. It means leaving behind a place where she feels safe. A Class 10 student at Plus Two High School Sarai Tand in Gaya, Ananya dreams of becoming a doctor but the thought of leaving her present school fills her with an unexpected fear - what if her new school does not have a ‘Saheli Kaksh’?
For Ananya, the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ is much more than a room. It is a space that has given her something she had never experienced before - a sense of security while going through a subject that is still surrounded by silence and embarrassment in many homes.
Ananya explains, “I feel safe in this school. It provides me with security through the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ (a dedicated room for girls). Here we can sit and rest during periods."
Coming from a rural background where there is still hesitation in discussing these matters, Ananya and her friends feel the special arrangements and initiatives helps them spend difficult period days every month.
What is ‘Saheli Kaksh’?
For generations, menstruation remained a subject spoken about in whispers in many homes. Girls have often been expected to quietly endure the pain and discomfort, while for many, the answer has been to stay away from school. But with UNICEF’s assistance, ‘Saheli Kaksh,’ a safe corner or room for girls has been introduced in government middle and higher secondary schools across Bihar. The idea is simple - to give girls a private, safe and supportive space where they can rest, manage their periods and continue education.
Ankur Kumari, the Model School In-charge, explains that the room is equipped with a bed, four chairs, a sanitary pad vending machine, a disposal machine, a TV, a cupboard and indoor games such as chess and carrom. A toilet is attached and medicines are also available. As part of the initiative, the organisation also provides fruits for the girls.
“Hemoglobin tests are conducted in the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ and special attention is paid to hygiene. To ensure the girls do not become irritable during this time, painting competitions are also organized from time to time," says Ankur Kumari.
The most important change, however, is not visible but felt - in the way the girls now speak. Ankur explains that slogans regarding menstruation have been painted on the school walls. "A conversation that once remained confined to silence inside homes has now moved into classrooms, school corridors and villages. We can now discuss the subject as and when needed," she says.
Plus Two High School Sarai Tand is located one kilometre from the village of Sarai Tand in Gaya where girls usually stayed back at home during menstrual cycle. But nobody was openly talking about why.
To address this issue, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) and UNICEF, with the support of the SBI Foundation and through the ‘Sahbhagi Shikshan Kendra’ under the ‘Gram Seva Yojana’, established the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ in 2023. Since then change crept in gradually but unmistakably. Girls began attending school even during their periods because they now had a safe and private space to turn to.
Sharing his experience, a teacher from Plus Two High School Sarai Tand said when he first heard about the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ he found it odd. This is a rural area where not just girls, but women from any household feel uncomfortable discussing menstruation. "Since male students also attend the school, I wondered how the girls would feel sitting in that room. However, conversations about periods gradually began and a change became visible. A female teacher was assigned the responsibility and she spoke to the students in the Saheli Kaksh during their periods and helped them overcome their hesitation," he explains.
Niranjan Kumar Nirala, Principal of Plus Two High School Sarai Tand says, “I am happy that the girls of my school are challenging societal mindsets. When their sanitary pads run out, they come and tell me and we make the arrangements.”
The school has 335 students on the rolls, with approximately 114 girls in classes 10 through 12 who are in puberty. "Previously, we did not discuss menstruation. Only in specific situations would a female teacher inform us, and then we would make the necessary arrangements,” he said explaining how things and mindsets have changed with time.
For Rashmi Kumari, the silence surrounding menstruation once had a deeply personal cost. "My mother was not alive when I first experienced period pain. I knew nothing about it and didn’t know whom to talk to or how to explain what was happening to me. But now open conversations about menstruation and the associated issues are taking place both at home and outside. At least in my school, these things are discussed,” she says.
Two years ago, Abhilasha Verma could not even speak to her father about menstruation. Today, she says her father brings her sanitary napkins.
“My school teacher educated me on using pads, dietary habits during menstruation and how to maintain hygiene. Before that, I didn’t know about sanitary pads; my grandmother had given me a cloth to use for hygiene and after using it, I hadn’t stepped out of the house for days,” adds Abhilasha.
The change can be witnessed beyond the school gates. Abhilasha’s mother says, “Today’s daughters have shown that there is no need to feel ashamed about periods. This change became possible because of the ‘Saheli’ room at school.”
Boys, too, are part of the change
The change is not limited to girls. Sandeep, a student at Plus Two High School Sarai Tand, says earlier, the school focused solely on academics; now, the safety of girls is also being prioritised. "It is heartening to see that, alongside academics, discussions are taking place about their health and hygiene. A subject that was once considered exclusively a women’s issue is now becoming part of a larger conversation about health, dignity and education," he says.
A movement against stigma
Sudhakar, a UNICEF official in Gaya informs that menstruation is no longer a reason for dropping out. ‘Saheli Kaksh’ facilities have been established in over 50 schools across Bihar, specifically in four blocks of Purnia, as well as in Nalanda, Madhubani and Gaya. These rooms provide facilities for self-learning and other essential amenities for girls.
“If girls face any discomfort during their periods, they can rest here. Apart from a changing area, facilities for sanitary disposal and toilets are also available. The focus is not just on the girls’ education but also on their health," adds Sudhakar.
The larger objective is clear - a girl should not have to choose between her education and her period.
Spreading awareness - and rewarding those who do
Amit Kumar, Managing Coordinator at Sahbhagi Shikshan Kendra, explains that his organisation conducts awareness campaigns at Sarai Tand school.
“Activities ranging from essay writing to painting competitions are organized and the top five participants are awarded bicycles. Just recently, five girls received bicycles. The objective is to foster awareness and shift societal mindsets, extending the impact from the school to the home and the community,” he says.
Mamta Kumari, a teacher at the school, who witnessed this transformation firsthand recalls feeling uncomfortable when she first joined the school in 2024.
“But today, during menstruation, we can go and sit in the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ and then return to class feeling refreshed. Additionally, special sessions regarding periods are held for female students every month, where girls can speak openly.”
A model waiting to expand
Shalini Thakur, a resident of Gaya, explained that the Bihar government’s Education Department, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ initiative in government schools in 2023. It began in the Purnia district of Bihar under the initiative of the then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
When these rooms were first established, the government stated that the model piloted in Purnia would be implemented in schools across the entire state. However, there has reportedly been no expansion of the initiative over the past three years.
Addressing the issue of ‘Saheli Kaksh’ in schools, Gaya District Education Officer Krishna Murari Gupta stated that girls in the district benefit from the Bihar government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Kishori Swasthya Yojana’ (Chief Minister’s Adolescent Girls’ Health Scheme), which covers aspects such as these support rooms and menstrual health. Furthermore, girls receive Rs 300 annually for sanitary pads directly in their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
“Female students studying in classes 7 through 12 in government schools receive this amount for sanitary napkins every year. Regarding the ‘Saheli Kaksh,’ individual schools in the district also undertake such initiatives at their own level,” he added.
For Ananya, moving to a new school is fun but also a reason of worry. She is not sure if the new school will give her the same support as her old one. A place where she can ask for a sanitary pad without fear. A space where menstruation is not treated as a secret.
“Even though I may be moving to a different school now, I will carry with me the sense of safety, trust and the dream I found in this ‘Saheli Kaksh’” she says looking at the room one last time, the place where silence began to break.
Also Read: