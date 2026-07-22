ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Will My New School Have a Saheli Kaksh?’ How A Safe Space Is Changing Lives Of Girls In Bihar

Gaya: For 14-year-old Ananya Kumari, leaving school is not simply about saying goodbye to friends, teachers and familiar classrooms. It means leaving behind a place where she feels safe. A Class 10 student at Plus Two High School Sarai Tand in Gaya, Ananya dreams of becoming a doctor but the thought of leaving her present school fills her with an unexpected fear - what if her new school does not have a ‘Saheli Kaksh’?

For Ananya, the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ is much more than a room. It is a space that has given her something she had never experienced before - a sense of security while going through a subject that is still surrounded by silence and embarrassment in many homes.

Paintings and illustrations within the Saheli Kaksh create awareness about menstrual hygiene (ETV Bharat)

Ananya explains, “I feel safe in this school. It provides me with security through the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ (a dedicated room for girls). Here we can sit and rest during periods."

Coming from a rural background where there is still hesitation in discussing these matters, Ananya and her friends feel the special arrangements and initiatives helps them spend difficult period days every month.

What is ‘Saheli Kaksh’?

For generations, menstruation remained a subject spoken about in whispers in many homes. Girls have often been expected to quietly endure the pain and discomfort, while for many, the answer has been to stay away from school. But with UNICEF’s assistance, ‘Saheli Kaksh,’ a safe corner or room for girls has been introduced in government middle and higher secondary schools across Bihar. The idea is simple - to give girls a private, safe and supportive space where they can rest, manage their periods and continue education.

Ankur Kumari, the Model School In-charge, explains that the room is equipped with a bed, four chairs, a sanitary pad vending machine, a disposal machine, a TV, a cupboard and indoor games such as chess and carrom. A toilet is attached and medicines are also available. As part of the initiative, the organisation also provides fruits for the girls.

A bed ready in the Saheli Kaksh (ETV Bharat)

“Hemoglobin tests are conducted in the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ and special attention is paid to hygiene. To ensure the girls do not become irritable during this time, painting competitions are also organized from time to time," says Ankur Kumari.

The most important change, however, is not visible but felt - in the way the girls now speak. Ankur explains that slogans regarding menstruation have been painted on the school walls. "A conversation that once remained confined to silence inside homes has now moved into classrooms, school corridors and villages. We can now discuss the subject as and when needed," she says.

Plus Two High School Sarai Tand is located one kilometre from the village of Sarai Tand in Gaya where girls usually stayed back at home during menstrual cycle. But nobody was openly talking about why.

Girls' dropout rate has reduced during menstrual cycle (ETV Bharat)

To address this issue, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) and UNICEF, with the support of the SBI Foundation and through the ‘Sahbhagi Shikshan Kendra’ under the ‘Gram Seva Yojana’, established the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ in 2023. Since then change crept in gradually but unmistakably. Girls began attending school even during their periods because they now had a safe and private space to turn to.

Sharing his experience, a teacher from Plus Two High School Sarai Tand said when he first heard about the ‘Saheli Kaksh’ he found it odd. This is a rural area where not just girls, but women from any household feel uncomfortable discussing menstruation. "Since male students also attend the school, I wondered how the girls would feel sitting in that room. However, conversations about periods gradually began and a change became visible. A female teacher was assigned the responsibility and she spoke to the students in the Saheli Kaksh during their periods and helped them overcome their hesitation," he explains.

Pad vending machine installed in Saheli Kaksh (ETV Bharat)

Niranjan Kumar Nirala, Principal of Plus Two High School Sarai Tand says, “I am happy that the girls of my school are challenging societal mindsets. When their sanitary pads run out, they come and tell me and we make the arrangements.”

The school has 335 students on the rolls, with approximately 114 girls in classes 10 through 12 who are in puberty. "Previously, we did not discuss menstruation. Only in specific situations would a female teacher inform us, and then we would make the necessary arrangements,” he said explaining how things and mindsets have changed with time.