Why You Must Try 50-Rupee Bael (Wood Apple) Tea On Your Next Trip To Bodh Gaya

Ranjan, who holds a B.Com degree and a diploma in Spanish, makes this very special tea and wins hearts. ( ETV Bharat )

In Bodh Gaya, its taste is currently on everyone's lips. To prepare this special tea, Ranjan first cuts the raw bael fruit into slices and then dries them until they become hard. After that, he prepares the tea from it.

People from countries like Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka visiting Bodh Gaya Temple are fascinated with this fruit tea. This tea is more expensive than regular tea.

Gaya: On the road leading to the main gate of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, 30-year-old Ranjan is selling bael fruit (wood apple) tea and dried wood apple slices. Ranjan, who holds a B.Com degree and a diploma in Spanish, makes this very special tea and wins hearts.

Ranjan Kumar has worked in several companies and has been to Thailand during his job. That's where he first tasted bael tea. After that, he learned the recipe for bael tea and started making it when he returned to India.

A worker at the stall making the Bael tea. (ETV Bharat)

"I learned the recipe for making bael tea in Thailand, and after coming back here, I tried making it at home. Especially the foreign tourists who come here, they drink a lot of it,” says Ranjan Kumar.

Song Roop, a resident of Tibet, while drinking bael tea at Ranjan's stall, says he gets this tea for Rs. 30 to 50 per cup. He consumes it throughout the year. When he is in Ladakh, he drinks a lot of it during the winter season.

Meanwhile, Matuk from Ladakh says that he consumes this tea in Ladakh. This wasn't available in Bodh Gaya before, but now it is. He's drinking bael tea for the first time in Bodh Gaya. He's drinking it because drinking this tea also helps control his blood sugar.

The Bael tea stall in Gaya. (ETV Bharat)

It's not just Ranjan Kumar who sells bael tea. Devotees visiting the Buddha temple on Dungeshwari Hill in Gaya are also offered bael tea to relieve the fatigue from climbing the stairs. Bodh Gaya tourist guide Rakesh Kumar says that because bael tea is so beneficial, those who know about it consume it regularly.

Customers enjoying the Bael tea. (ETV Bharat)

“The longer you boil it, the more flavourful and deep red it becomes," says Rakesh Kumar, the guide.

The Bael tea being made. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Rajkumar Prasad, a renowned general physician in Gaya, explains, “Bael is rich in calcium and fibre. Regular consumption of bael tea provides many health benefits and helps prevent several diseases. Bael tea is very beneficial for diabetes.”