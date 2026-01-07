ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why This Chamba Handkerchief Costs Rs 7 Lakh, And Why It’s Worth Every Stitch

Shimla: At first glance, it looked like a delicate piece of silk cloth, on display in a stall at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan. But the price tag attached stopped visitors to look back and doubly make sure if it was actually a whopping Rs 7 lakh! At the HIM MSME Fest 2026, this unique Chamba handkerchief became the most talked-about exhibit, carrying centuries of history, months of labour, and a fading royal art form.

Displayed under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative at the three-day festival held from January 3 to 5, the handkerchief was stitched and woven by Anjali Vakil, a national award-winning artisan from Chamba. At her stall inside Porter Hall, visitors crowded around the marvel to understand how a handkerchief could cost more than a car.

But it is not the extravagance, rather the craftsmanship that matters.

The Chamba handkerchief is not an ordinary textile. It is known for double-sided embroidery so that the design appears identical on both sides, a technique that is precise and even experts struggle to identify which is the reverse. Made on fine silk or Banarasi silk fabric using pure silk threads, every motif is hand-crafted without leaving a loose end anywhere.

“It takes us several months to complete a single handkerchief. Because everything depends on the complexity of the design,” says Anjali Vakil.

The prices typically begin at Rs 1,500, but intricate pieces, like the one on display, usually run into lakhs. According to Vakil, some commissioned works have even crossed Rs 30-40 lakh mark, depending on scale and detailing.