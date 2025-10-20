ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Sammu Villagers In Himachal Pradesh Don't Celebrate Diwali

Hamirpur: Diwali, India’s most widely celebrated festival, will be observed on October 20th across the country with great enthusiasm. However, in Sammu village, located in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, Diwali has not been celebrated for hundreds of years. Locals attribute this to a longstanding curse.

For centuries, neither festival preparations nor any special food have been made. Many villagers continue to believe that any attempt to celebrate Diwali is said to bring fire, disaster, or untimely death.

Sammu village, Hamirpur (ETV Bharat)

Sachin, a resident, said, "No one cooks special food on Diwali here. If someone tries, something bad happens. There was a time when someone died unexpectedly. Only then do we light lamps in our homes."

Sammu is about 25 kilometres from the Hamirpur district headquarters. While lamps may be lit, no fireworks are burst, and no festive dishes are prepared.

Locals claim that despite attempts to "lift the curse" through rituals, the tradition persists. Many stay indoors on Diwali.