Why Sammu Villagers In Himachal Pradesh Don't Celebrate Diwali
Sammu is about 25 kilometres from the Hamirpur district headquarters. While lamps may be lit, no fireworks are burst, and no festive dishes are prepared.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Hamirpur: Diwali, India’s most widely celebrated festival, will be observed on October 20th across the country with great enthusiasm. However, in Sammu village, located in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, Diwali has not been celebrated for hundreds of years. Locals attribute this to a longstanding curse.
For centuries, neither festival preparations nor any special food have been made. Many villagers continue to believe that any attempt to celebrate Diwali is said to bring fire, disaster, or untimely death.
Sachin, a resident, said, "No one cooks special food on Diwali here. If someone tries, something bad happens. There was a time when someone died unexpectedly. Only then do we light lamps in our homes."
Locals claim that despite attempts to "lift the curse" through rituals, the tradition persists. Many stay indoors on Diwali.
Savitri Devi, an elderly woman, explained, "This tradition is very old. Generations have passed, but no one has celebrated Diwali. A woman in our village committed sati and cursed that no one could celebrate Diwali here. Even today, fear of that curse keeps the festival away." Sati was a draconian Hindu practice in which a widow would immolate herself on her deceased husband's funeral pyre. The practice was banned during the British regime.
The villagers recount that hundreds of years ago, a pregnant woman lost her soldier husband on Diwali day. Overcome with grief, she committed sati on his funeral pyre and cursed the village never to celebrate Diwali again. From that day, the village only worships the idol of Sati and avoids Diwali celebrations.
Deshraj, a resident, said, "No one prepares for Diwali because celebrating it is taboo here. Attempts to break the tradition always ended in mishap, such as fires or deaths. Thus, no one dares to celebrate Diwali.”
Children grow up aware that Diwali is not celebrated due to the woman’s curse. Anita, a villager, shared, "We haven’t celebrated Diwali for years. Elders insist it brings disaster if anyone celebrates."
Seventy-five-year-old Raghuveer Singh Rangra expressed sorrow at the lost tradition. "We feel the joy of Diwali, but cannot celebrate. No decorations, no lights. It has been over 100 years, but the curse holds strong."
Vidya Devi, another villager, said, "Every year when Diwali comes, my heart fills with joy because everywhere there is hustle and bustle in homes, but in our village, no one lights a lamp on this day."
