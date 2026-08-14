ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Jammu Kashmir Higher Education Enrolment Lags Despite Strong Primary-Level GER

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s primary education enrolment surpasses many states and union territories, but concerns are rising over the state of higher education among institutions and educationists.

The General Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the primary education level in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018-19 to 2025-26 is performing well, comparable to states like Arunachal Pradesh; Assam; Delhi (UT); Goa; and Telangana, according to the Union Ministry of Education’s recent report to Parliament.

Quoting data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE), the Ministry said that Jammu and Kashmir has 24,228 schools with a total enrolment of 2,657,883 students. The registration has also increased from 87.22 per cent in 2018-19 to 114.4 per cent in 2025-26, fluctuating around 100 per cent over the eight years.

However, the Ministry said that student enrolment begins to decline at the secondary level, with the GER fluctuating from 59.34 per cent in 2018-19 to 67.1 per cent in 2025-26, averaging around 55 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir is grouped with states like Bihar, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh, where enrolment percentages fall below 70 per cent.

The GER is computed as the ratio of student enrolment to total population in that age group based on the 2011 population projection.

Representational Image (ANI)

The enrolment sees further decline at the higher secondary level in the same period and ranges between 43.18 and 46.8 per cent, performing with states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bihar.

With enrolment, the retention rate at the higher secondary level from the year 2019-20 to 2025-26 also shows further decline to 34.6 per cent and 39.1 per cent, respectively, which is almost similar to Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya. The retention rate, however, is almost the same among boys and girls, ranging from 74 in 2018-19 to 75 in 2025-26.

As the enrolment sees a decline in the higher secondary level, the GER in higher education becomes more worrisome. The ministry that shared the findings of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) of 2023–24 said the enrolment percentage fell to 21.5 per cent during the 2023–24 academic years, which is lower than the national average of 30 per cent and comparatively better than Bihar, whose percentage is 17.7; Assam; Bihar; Chhattisgarh; Gujarat; Jharkhand; Nagaland; Odisha; and Tripura. But lower than Himachal Pradesh at 46.4 per cent, Punjab at 30.8 per cent, Haryana at 35.1 per cent and Delhi at 53 per cent.

The ministry said that AISHE 2023–24 reveals a total of 59,553 higher education institutions, comprising 1,278 universities, 46,468 colleges, and 11,787 standalone institutions whose total enrolment reached 4.50 crore in the country.

It said maximum enrolment is reported in undergraduate programmes with 76.8 per cent of total enrolment (3.5 crore students), followed by postgraduate (12.9 per cent) and diploma/certificate levels (7.4 per cent). Female student enrolment accounts for 49.7 per cent of the total enrolment (2.2 crore).

Higher education scenario in J&K