Why Jammu Kashmir Higher Education Enrolment Lags Despite Strong Primary-Level GER
J&K higher education enrolment remains weak despite strong primary-level participation, with GER falling sharply at secondary, higher secondary and tertiary levels.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s primary education enrolment surpasses many states and union territories, but concerns are rising over the state of higher education among institutions and educationists.
The General Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the primary education level in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018-19 to 2025-26 is performing well, comparable to states like Arunachal Pradesh; Assam; Delhi (UT); Goa; and Telangana, according to the Union Ministry of Education’s recent report to Parliament.
Quoting data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE), the Ministry said that Jammu and Kashmir has 24,228 schools with a total enrolment of 2,657,883 students. The registration has also increased from 87.22 per cent in 2018-19 to 114.4 per cent in 2025-26, fluctuating around 100 per cent over the eight years.
However, the Ministry said that student enrolment begins to decline at the secondary level, with the GER fluctuating from 59.34 per cent in 2018-19 to 67.1 per cent in 2025-26, averaging around 55 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir is grouped with states like Bihar, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh, where enrolment percentages fall below 70 per cent.
The GER is computed as the ratio of student enrolment to total population in that age group based on the 2011 population projection.
The enrolment sees further decline at the higher secondary level in the same period and ranges between 43.18 and 46.8 per cent, performing with states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bihar.
With enrolment, the retention rate at the higher secondary level from the year 2019-20 to 2025-26 also shows further decline to 34.6 per cent and 39.1 per cent, respectively, which is almost similar to Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya. The retention rate, however, is almost the same among boys and girls, ranging from 74 in 2018-19 to 75 in 2025-26.
As the enrolment sees a decline in the higher secondary level, the GER in higher education becomes more worrisome. The ministry that shared the findings of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) of 2023–24 said the enrolment percentage fell to 21.5 per cent during the 2023–24 academic years, which is lower than the national average of 30 per cent and comparatively better than Bihar, whose percentage is 17.7; Assam; Bihar; Chhattisgarh; Gujarat; Jharkhand; Nagaland; Odisha; and Tripura. But lower than Himachal Pradesh at 46.4 per cent, Punjab at 30.8 per cent, Haryana at 35.1 per cent and Delhi at 53 per cent.
The ministry said that AISHE 2023–24 reveals a total of 59,553 higher education institutions, comprising 1,278 universities, 46,468 colleges, and 11,787 standalone institutions whose total enrolment reached 4.50 crore in the country.
It said maximum enrolment is reported in undergraduate programmes with 76.8 per cent of total enrolment (3.5 crore students), followed by postgraduate (12.9 per cent) and diploma/certificate levels (7.4 per cent). Female student enrolment accounts for 49.7 per cent of the total enrolment (2.2 crore).
Higher education scenario in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir has 16 universities, including eight academic universities, two agriculture universities, one management and finance university, two medical universities, two paramedical universities and two technical universities.
These institutions, per the AISHE 2023–24 report, had 20,199 postgraduates in regular mode out of the total 60,158 in the UT. Of them, 39,764 students are in distance mode. The number of PhDs enrolled in these institutions is 5,260.
In the standalone institutions (which are not affiliated with universities), Jammu and Kashmir has 35 nursing colleges (both government and private) with an enrolment of 4,204, while 6,461 are enrolled in 57 paramedical colleges.
The total number of colleges in the union territory is 336; of them, 151 are private, and 184 are government. The total number of undergraduates in Jammu and Kashmir is 252,643. AISHE says the average enrolment in these colleges at the undergraduate level is 544, lower than the national average enrolment of 670.
Educationists and those who teach in the institutions cite various reasons for this decline in enrolment in higher education.
Showkat Ahmad, a lecturer at the higher secondary school, said that enrolment at the primary level is performing better because primary education is more accessible in Jammu and Kashmir than other higher levels.
“At the higher level, economic, social, geographical and other family-related constraints play their role,” he told ETV Bharat, adding that lack of awareness among students about higher education opportunities also dissuades them from going into higher educational institutions.
Mommina Jan, a research scholar in the Department of Education at the University of Kashmir, said that the cost of education increases as students go from lower to higher education levels. While academic degrees are not costly, pursuing professional degrees like management, finance, and technology raises the costs. Many students leave education after college and begin work to support their families,” she said.
Dr Rabia Naseem Mughal, a senior lecturer in the education department, said that despite educational reforms made in the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF), for many students learning still feels like a routine obligation rather than something joyful, meaningful and connected to life.
“Education is viewed only as a route to a job and earning, while the larger purpose of education, like happiness, confidence, brotherhood, compassion, creativity, citizenship and a fulfilling life, gets lost in the monotony of teaching and the learning process,” Naseem said.
She said the sharp fall after Class 10 is also due to uncertain employment after higher education. Students now run towards private coaching centres to find a place in vocational and professional courses after the higher secondary level rather than joining colleges. “Our challenge, therefore, is not merely to enrol children, but to make education worth staying for,” she said.
Dr Shahid Ahmad, a research scholar at the University of Kashmir, said that to increase higher education enrolment, Jammu and Kashmir requires not merely more colleges but stronger school-to-college transition mechanisms. “An affordable and accessible higher education, vocational and skill pathways, career counselling, scholarships and better linkage between higher education and employment will attract students towards higher education," he said.
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