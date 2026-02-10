Why Is Faskuda, Sambalpur's Forgotten Execution Island Erased From India's Freedom History?
Once a gallows for Odisha’s rebels, Faskuda is now in ruins, raising urgent questions about how many sacrifices remain excluded from India’s national memory.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
By Badsah Jusman Rana
Sambalpur: Faskuda is replete with stories of chains, gallows and courage buried in its historical past. But not many are aware. It was the place, an island in the midst of the Mahanadi river, where freedom fighters were executed during the British rule. Today, ironically, the place remains hazy in the memory of people in Western Odisha district Sambalpur but erased from India’s historical consciousness when the nation celebrates its freedom under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Faskuda lies near Kacheri Chowk, between Sambalpur town and the Shankar Math area, that once served as a colonial jail and execution ground where many freedom fighters and rebels were imprisoned and hanged during the 19th century. Though it has immense historical significance, the site remains neglected, its importance not recognised and past fading into obscurity.
It is spread over nearly 80 acres in the middle of the river. Locals are familiar with the island, yet its history remains largely undocumented and officially unrecognised.
According to Sambalpur-based historian Deepak Panda, a jail existed on the island during the rule of the Sambalpur princely state. It was surrounded by water and the location was chosen intentionally so that prisoners, particularly hardened criminals, will have no route to escape.
"When the British took over Sambalpur, they used the island prison to house freedom fighters. Records indicate that in 1852, the colonial administration spent Rs 300 on lighting and ventilation so that the prison can be regularly used," he added.
However, Faskuda’s darkest chapter began when during the 1857 uprising, resistance against British rule intensified in the region under the leadership of Veer Surendra Sai. Many of the freedom fighters are believed to have been executed on the island. Among them were Ujal Sai, Surendra Sai’s brother; Kanhai Naik of the Kolabira landlord family, Khageswar Naik, Madho Singh, a cattle landlord and others including Karunakar Singh Naik’s kin, Dayal Singh, Shukru Mohanty, Bibhu Dafadar, Narsingh Ghatwa, Jagbandhu Babu and Rehenu Biswal.
Pages from history also point to the brutal tenure of a British officer, who served as District Magistrate and was bestowed with commissioner-level powers. He is remembered for ordering executions on the basis of mere suspicion. Many unidentified people too were hanged during this period without any reason or logic.
Of the 11 freedom fighters arrested at Kudopali on December 30, 1857, four were executed at Faskuda though the remaining were confined in the island jail, which was functional till 1892. Since a new prison was built, the island jail was abandoned later. Over time, its structures fell into disrepair.
When the Sambalpur Ring Road was constructed, much of the remaining jail structure was demolished and soil from the island was used for the project. Today, the jail is in ruins reminding of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters here.
The Veer Madho Singh Memorial Committee has urged the state government to declare Faskuda a national-level memorial. Committee member Jayabrat Dey says the site deserves recognition for its role in India’s freedom struggle.
“This was the place where freedom fighters like Madho Singh and Kunjal Singh were executed. It should not be considered just as Sambalpur’s history but national history,” he said. The committee has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking protection of the site and development of a memorial across the 80-acre island.
Local residents have voiced demand too, questioning why such an important place remains excluded from mainstream historical narratives or even textbooks.
According to Dr Sanjiv Mishra, a doctor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) and social worker, many regional resistance movements remain out of freedom struggle narrative because early historians focused mainly on metropolitan centres like Bombay and Kolkata.
“Just as the story of Kudopali eventually reached the public, Faskuda too will get recognition. Hundreds were executed here during the Sambalpur uprising of 1857,” he said with a hope that the place will be remembered as a significant historical site.
Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said that no instructions have yet been received from the state government regarding the preservation or development of the site. “But we can assure that appropriate steps will be taken at the right time once we receive any direction in this regard,” he said.
Faskuda today lies uncared for, as a mute spectator to the past sacrifices and the flowing Mahanadi ever since. Locals and historians believe that the forgotten execution island will find its rightful place in India’s freedom narrative depending on political will, public memory and historical responsibility.
