Why Is Faskuda, Sambalpur's Forgotten Execution Island Erased From India's Freedom History?

By Badsah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur: Faskuda is replete with stories of chains, gallows and courage buried in its historical past. But not many are aware. It was the place, an island in the midst of the Mahanadi river, where freedom fighters were executed during the British rule. Today, ironically, the place remains hazy in the memory of people in Western Odisha district Sambalpur but erased from India’s historical consciousness when the nation celebrates its freedom under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Faskuda lies near Kacheri Chowk, between Sambalpur town and the Shankar Math area, that once served as a colonial jail and execution ground where many freedom fighters and rebels were imprisoned and hanged during the 19th century. Though it has immense historical significance, the site remains neglected, its importance not recognised and past fading into obscurity.

It is spread over nearly 80 acres in the middle of the river. Locals are familiar with the island, yet its history remains largely undocumented and officially unrecognised.

According to Sambalpur-based historian Deepak Panda, a jail existed on the island during the rule of the Sambalpur princely state. It was surrounded by water and the location was chosen intentionally so that prisoners, particularly hardened criminals, will have no route to escape.

"When the British took over Sambalpur, they used the island prison to house freedom fighters. Records indicate that in 1852, the colonial administration spent Rs 300 on lighting and ventilation so that the prison can be regularly used," he added.

However, Faskuda’s darkest chapter began when during the 1857 uprising, resistance against British rule intensified in the region under the leadership of Veer Surendra Sai. Many of the freedom fighters are believed to have been executed on the island. Among them were Ujal Sai, Surendra Sai’s brother; Kanhai Naik of the Kolabira landlord family, Khageswar Naik, Madho Singh, a cattle landlord and others including Karunakar Singh Naik’s kin, Dayal Singh, Shukru Mohanty, Bibhu Dafadar, Narsingh Ghatwa, Jagbandhu Babu and Rehenu Biswal.

Pages from history also point to the brutal tenure of a British officer, who served as District Magistrate and was bestowed with commissioner-level powers. He is remembered for ordering executions on the basis of mere suspicion. Many unidentified people too were hanged during this period without any reason or logic.