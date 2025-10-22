ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Some Himachal Villages Celebrate 'Budhi Diwali' A Month After Diwali

Kullu: While the country celebrated Diwali with much fanfare on Monday (October 20), villagers in a far corner of Himachal Pradesh will wait for a month more to mark their own Festival of Lights.

That's because in certain parts of the hilly districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur, which were unconnected by metalled roads (and hence cut-off from outside influences) until relatively recently, locals have stuck to their own centuries-old tradition of Budhi Diwali, also known as "Budhi Dayawadi" (with dayawadi signifying struggle).

While the rest of India marks Diwali on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) in month of Kartik, Budhi Diwali takes place on the new moon day of the month of Margashira. And unlike the Diwali everyone is familiar with, Budhi Diwali sticks to the original essence of Diwali. There is no bursting of loud, colourful or pollution-causing crackers; it is just large wooden torches all across the villages, accompanied by night-long dancing and revelry.

Shiv Ram Sharma, a local, said, "We observe this centuries-old tradition of Budhi Diwali with enthusiasm, when we pray for food, wealth and prosperity of the region by lighting torches and dancing in circles around the village at midnight. Afterwards, we head to the village temple, where folk dances are performed. This time, we are organising a three-day fair too."

Like all other festivals, this three-day affair is also a time of gastronomic excess, with local delicacies made and shared with guests.

An Origin Story (Or Three)

There are many legends associated with the origins of Budhi Diwali. Kullu-based literary figure Surat Thakur explained, "One story relates to the battle between demon Vritrasura and Indra. The king of Gods was armed with a thunderbolt crafted from the bones of the sage Dadhichi, who had donated them to Indra for the sole purpose of killing Vritrasura. Budhi Diwali commemorates this victory of good over evil."

He, though, added, "It is also said that Budhi Diwali marks the late arrival of the news of Lord Ram's victory over Lanka and return to Ayodhya."

Budhi Diwali is celebrated in the Ani and Nirmand subdivisions of Kullu district, and rural areas of Karsog in Mandi district. Across the Chawasi region, straddling Karsog and Kangra — the villages of Mahog, Khanyol, Kandi, Kaujoun, etc are dotted with temples dedicated to Lord Shiva — like the Mamleshwar Mahadev and Dev Thanali temples in Karsog. Here, locals light torches made of cedar and pine wood, and dance around the village to the beat of drums at night.