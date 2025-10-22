Why Some Himachal Villages Celebrate 'Budhi Diwali' A Month After Diwali
In parts of hilly districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, locals have stuck to their centuries-old tradition of Budhi Diwali.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Kullu: While the country celebrated Diwali with much fanfare on Monday (October 20), villagers in a far corner of Himachal Pradesh will wait for a month more to mark their own Festival of Lights.
That's because in certain parts of the hilly districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur, which were unconnected by metalled roads (and hence cut-off from outside influences) until relatively recently, locals have stuck to their own centuries-old tradition of Budhi Diwali, also known as "Budhi Dayawadi" (with dayawadi signifying struggle).
While the rest of India marks Diwali on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) in month of Kartik, Budhi Diwali takes place on the new moon day of the month of Margashira. And unlike the Diwali everyone is familiar with, Budhi Diwali sticks to the original essence of Diwali. There is no bursting of loud, colourful or pollution-causing crackers; it is just large wooden torches all across the villages, accompanied by night-long dancing and revelry.
Shiv Ram Sharma, a local, said, "We observe this centuries-old tradition of Budhi Diwali with enthusiasm, when we pray for food, wealth and prosperity of the region by lighting torches and dancing in circles around the village at midnight. Afterwards, we head to the village temple, where folk dances are performed. This time, we are organising a three-day fair too."
Like all other festivals, this three-day affair is also a time of gastronomic excess, with local delicacies made and shared with guests.
An Origin Story (Or Three)
There are many legends associated with the origins of Budhi Diwali. Kullu-based literary figure Surat Thakur explained, "One story relates to the battle between demon Vritrasura and Indra. The king of Gods was armed with a thunderbolt crafted from the bones of the sage Dadhichi, who had donated them to Indra for the sole purpose of killing Vritrasura. Budhi Diwali commemorates this victory of good over evil."
He, though, added, "It is also said that Budhi Diwali marks the late arrival of the news of Lord Ram's victory over Lanka and return to Ayodhya."
Budhi Diwali is celebrated in the Ani and Nirmand subdivisions of Kullu district, and rural areas of Karsog in Mandi district. Across the Chawasi region, straddling Karsog and Kangra — the villages of Mahog, Khanyol, Kandi, Kaujoun, etc are dotted with temples dedicated to Lord Shiva — like the Mamleshwar Mahadev and Dev Thanali temples in Karsog. Here, locals light torches made of cedar and pine wood, and dance around the village to the beat of drums at night.
According to mythology, Lord Parashurama founded Nirmand hill in Kullu, locally called Kashi. It is said that while the Lord was travelling with his disciples, a demon disguised as a snake attacked them. When Lord Parashurama destroyed it with his axe, relieved locals began celebrating the demon's slaying as Budhi Diwali. That's the Mahabharata connection.
But Wait, There's More
Ravi Sharma, a retired school teacher who lives in Nirmand village of Kullu, said, "During Budhi Diwali, there is a nightlong celebration with torches, dancing and singing to the accompaniment of drums. Along with stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and the legend of King Bali, a recreation of the battle between the armies of Vritrasura and Indra is performed by the locals, with both teams competing for a single burning torch."
He added, "The fairs held last for three to seven days, with the mythological performances continuing late into the night, were accompanied by songs sung in the local dialect. Folk dances are performed and a variety of local dishes are prepared at the village fairs."
King Bali Too?
It is said that the hilly regions marked Diwali even before the advent of the Ramayana mythology. Then, it was associated with the mythological demon King Bali, who was known to be as powerful as he was generous. The legend goes that Lord Vishnu, in the form of Vamana, had asked King Bali to give him land to create the universe equivalent to three of his steps.
He went on to measure the entire universe with his first two steps. When the Lord asked King Bali where he could place his third step, the demon king offered him his head. That's when Lord Vishnu ordered King Bali to reside in the underworld, and Diwali began to be marked in many areas between Kullu to Shimla.
For them, the lighting of lamps on Diwali began much later, to mark Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.
