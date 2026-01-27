ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Gajapati Tribals In Odisha Rely On 'Kai' Red Ant Chutney As A Winter Immunity Booster

By Harihara Patnaik Guma (Gajapati): Long before luxury hotels began plating it as an exotic delicacy, Kai Chutney belonged only to the forest where tribal communities consumed this fiery red ant paste as a shield against hunger, a source of strength and an everyday staple in the lunch plate. Today, the chutney is not only GI-tagged but its aroma has travelled far beyond mud kitchens to find space on curated menus at food festivals and urban restaurants. Once confined to the tribal belts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, Kai Chutney also sneaked into the tribal areas of southern Odisha’s Gajapati district, especially in the Guma Block, crossing regional and social boundaries. Here tribal families have been consuming it for generations as a nutritious food rooted in tradition. The dish originally from the Mayurbhanj district was officially awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2024. Why Gajapati Tribals In Odisha Rely On Red Ant Chutney As A Winter Immunity Booster (ETV Bharat) During a visit to Sari village to report on local issues, this living food culture came as a revelation when villagers were seen sitting down to meals of pakhala rice (fermented watered rice) and hot mandia jau (millet porridge), accompanied by Kai Chutney. Prepared from red ants collected in hill forests, the chutney, members of the Bhuyan tribal community explained, is a reflection of tribals' faith on local immunity booster. While moving through forests, they identify location of ant colonies on trees, collect the ants carefully and heat them briefly over fire. The ants are then ground on stone with onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and salt to form a pungent chutney.