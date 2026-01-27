Why Gajapati Tribals In Odisha Rely On 'Kai' Red Ant Chutney As A Winter Immunity Booster
Once a forest survival food, GI-tagged Kai Chutney has travelled from tribal kitchens to modern dining tables carrying generations of indigenous knowledge, nutrition and belief.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
By Harihara Patnaik
Guma (Gajapati): Long before luxury hotels began plating it as an exotic delicacy, Kai Chutney belonged only to the forest where tribal communities consumed this fiery red ant paste as a shield against hunger, a source of strength and an everyday staple in the lunch plate. Today, the chutney is not only GI-tagged but its aroma has travelled far beyond mud kitchens to find space on curated menus at food festivals and urban restaurants.
Once confined to the tribal belts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, Kai Chutney also sneaked into the tribal areas of southern Odisha’s Gajapati district, especially in the Guma Block, crossing regional and social boundaries. Here tribal families have been consuming it for generations as a nutritious food rooted in tradition. The dish originally from the Mayurbhanj district was officially awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2024.
During a visit to Sari village to report on local issues, this living food culture came as a revelation when villagers were seen sitting down to meals of pakhala rice (fermented watered rice) and hot mandia jau (millet porridge), accompanied by Kai Chutney.
Prepared from red ants collected in hill forests, the chutney, members of the Bhuyan tribal community explained, is a reflection of tribals' faith on local immunity booster. While moving through forests, they identify location of ant colonies on trees, collect the ants carefully and heat them briefly over fire. The ants are then ground on stone with onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and salt to form a pungent chutney.
Babula Bhuyan described the process and said, “We collect Kai from different trees, heat it on fire because that way impurities can be burnt, then we grind it with ginger, chilli, onion, garlic, and salt. We eat it with hot mandia jau or pakhala. It is not just a side dish but our favourite because it helps cure many diseases.”
The villagers believe Kai Chutney builds strength and immunity - qualities essential in forested regions where daily life involves hard physical work. Padin Bhuyan said, “Eating this helps with knee and joint pain and strengthens eyesight. It cures cold, cough and fever. Our ancestors consumed it, and we continue the tradition. We use it as both food and medicine.”
Faith in Kai Chutney deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even during corona, no one in our area was affected. We believe Kai Chutney saved us,” Padin Bhuyan claimed.
The belief is not limited to Sari village alone. Dipalish Bhuyan said Kai Chutney is consumed across tribal communities, regardless of age. “People eat it because it has strong medicinal value. We have been eating it since ages. It works faster than many market medicines. Because of this food, our health remains good and our skin glows,” he said.
Beyond belief, Kai Chutney is also stated to be nutritious. Rich in protein, it is considered helpful for muscle development and gives energy. It is eaten with onion, garlic and chilli and aids in digestion when eaten with fermented rice or millet porridge.
What was once survival food has now become a sought after dish in culinary circles. Local resident Balakrishna Patra said Kai Chutney’s journey from forest to festival was long overdue. “Tribal communities everywhere have consumed Kai Chutney since ancestral times. Recently, it was showcased as an Odia dish at a food festival in Mumbai, where it attracted a lot of attention. It is delicious and good for health. Anyone can consume it,” he added.
Dr Debashish Marandi, a medical practitioner, from Mayurbhanj says Kai Chutney is a common dish among tribal households, particularly during winters. "Rich in protein, the chutney is also filled with vitamin C which helps to boost their immunity. It provides energy and is rich in anti-oxidants besides Vitamin E which makes it a complete nutritious food. It protects them from cough and cold," he said.
