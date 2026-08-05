ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Are Marriages Becoming A Short And Swift Affair?

Hyderabad: Marriage solemnization and celebrations are undergoing a change in the present times where the two parties are keen to get over with things at a fast pace. People are willing to shell out extra money or premium costs to save on time and prolonged celebrations.

The phenomenon can be gauged from a recent example where a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) met a young woman from Uppal as part of a formal marriage proposal. Citing possible visa-related issues, he wanted the wedding ceremonies to be completed within a month. Initially, the bride’s parents rejected the proposal, but the prospective groom spoke to the girl directly over the phone and persuaded her to agree. She then convinced her parents, and the marriage was completed within a month.

This is a growing trend of couples and families opting to get married soon after finalizing an alliance instead of waiting for several months. Specialised marriage bureaus catering specifically to such requirements have started sprouting and charge additional fees for such marriages.

Priests say that many people who have already settled in their careers prefer not to wait once they find a suitable alliance. The families approach them seeking the earliest possible auspicious date (muhurtham) for the wedding. Family counsellors and mental health experts too feel that the number of such ‘quick marriages’ is on the rise.

Experts attribute the trend to several factors including love, family values, personal beliefs, emotional needs and social pressure. While there is nothing inherently wrong with completing the marriage process quickly, experts caution that families should not compromise on due diligence in their eagerness to fix the wedding.

Urban lifestyles, demanding work schedules and living away from family have increased feelings of loneliness among some youngsters. Experts say that such individuals believe that a life partner will provide emotional security and help them cope with loneliness and stress.

In some cases, family pressure also plays a major role, particularly when parents begin looking for a match soon after their son or daughter secures a job.

Peer pressure is another factor behind the trend. Seeing friends, colleagues and relatives of the same age getting married can create a fear of being left behind. Repeated queries from relatives can further increase the pressure.

One of the priests explained, “Once both the families are satisfied with an alliance, they ask us to identify the earliest possible muhurtham and proceed with the wedding.”

However, mental health experts caution that the decision to marry should not be based solely on emotions, loneliness or pressure from family members. Factors such as mutual understanding, financial stability, personality compatibility, career expectations, family values and long-term goals should also be discussed and assessed before finalizing the marriage.