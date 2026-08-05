Why Are Marriages Becoming A Short And Swift Affair?
People are willing to shell out extra money or premium costs to save on time and prolonged celebrations
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marriage solemnization and celebrations are undergoing a change in the present times where the two parties are keen to get over with things at a fast pace. People are willing to shell out extra money or premium costs to save on time and prolonged celebrations.
The phenomenon can be gauged from a recent example where a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) met a young woman from Uppal as part of a formal marriage proposal. Citing possible visa-related issues, he wanted the wedding ceremonies to be completed within a month. Initially, the bride’s parents rejected the proposal, but the prospective groom spoke to the girl directly over the phone and persuaded her to agree. She then convinced her parents, and the marriage was completed within a month.
This is a growing trend of couples and families opting to get married soon after finalizing an alliance instead of waiting for several months. Specialised marriage bureaus catering specifically to such requirements have started sprouting and charge additional fees for such marriages.
Priests say that many people who have already settled in their careers prefer not to wait once they find a suitable alliance. The families approach them seeking the earliest possible auspicious date (muhurtham) for the wedding. Family counsellors and mental health experts too feel that the number of such ‘quick marriages’ is on the rise.
Experts attribute the trend to several factors including love, family values, personal beliefs, emotional needs and social pressure. While there is nothing inherently wrong with completing the marriage process quickly, experts caution that families should not compromise on due diligence in their eagerness to fix the wedding.
Urban lifestyles, demanding work schedules and living away from family have increased feelings of loneliness among some youngsters. Experts say that such individuals believe that a life partner will provide emotional security and help them cope with loneliness and stress.
In some cases, family pressure also plays a major role, particularly when parents begin looking for a match soon after their son or daughter secures a job.
Peer pressure is another factor behind the trend. Seeing friends, colleagues and relatives of the same age getting married can create a fear of being left behind. Repeated queries from relatives can further increase the pressure.
One of the priests explained, “Once both the families are satisfied with an alliance, they ask us to identify the earliest possible muhurtham and proceed with the wedding.”
However, mental health experts caution that the decision to marry should not be based solely on emotions, loneliness or pressure from family members. Factors such as mutual understanding, financial stability, personality compatibility, career expectations, family values and long-term goals should also be discussed and assessed before finalizing the marriage.
Marriage bureau representatives advise parents to personally verify the educational, professional, financial and family backgrounds of the prospective bride or groom before fixing the wedding date.
“At the same time, keeping an alliance pending for several months after both sides have agreed is also not advisable in every case. The important thing is to complete the necessary verification before taking a decision,” said a marriage bureau representative.
The growing number of highly qualified women is also influencing the matchmaking process, particularly in the medical profession.
“In the Telugu states, the number of women completing MBBS and MD courses is higher than men in some batches. Women who complete postgraduate study sometimes find it difficult to find a suitable match within their own community and according to their preferred educational and professional criteria,” said the marriage bureau representative.
“Parents of such women are sometimes willing to pay higher fees to marriage bureaus if they can find a suitable alliance quickly, particularly when they are looking for a groom with specific medical qualifications,” he said.
The demand for quick alliances is also being reported in the technology sector. Marriage bureaus say that families often have specific expectations regarding the educational qualifications, profession and income of a prospective bride or groom.
A city-based marriage bureau representative said, “Some families are willing to pay a premium for an alliance involving a woman with a strong educational and professional background in computer science or software engineering. In one instance, parents offered a fee of Rs 10 lakh to arrange a marriage for their son with a woman who had graduated from BITS and was working for an annual salary package of around Rs30 lakh.”
Such cases indicate that some families are willing to pay more not merely to find a suitable alliance but to find one within a specific timeframe.
Experts, however, stress that the speed at which a marriage is arranged should never become more important than the quality of the decision. A quick wedding may be perfectly appropriate when both individuals and families have completed the necessary checks and are genuinely comfortable with the alliance. But rushing into marriage without understanding the person, their expectations and their background can create problems later.
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