White Tiger To Enhance Dehradun Zoo's Glory, Red Panda Exchange With Odisha Finalised

A wildlife exchange plan has been finalised between the states, and it is hoped that Dehradun will soon receive a white tiger, after years of hard work and constant dialogue by the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The initiative will not only give a new direction to wildlife conservation in the state, but is also expected to be a major tourist attraction. Under the agreement, Uttarakhand will give Odisha two red pandas from the Nainital Zoo, and a pair of gurals.

Dehradun: Good news for Uttarakhand, and especially Dehradun Zoo. After years of effort, the state of Odisha has finally agreed to give a rare white tiger to the state, in exchange for two red pandas and a pair of gural birds from Uttarakhand.

Efforts to bring white tigers to Dehradun Zoo had been ongoing for a long time, but the process was stalled due to Odisha's lack of consent. But with the changed situation, both states have sought the consent of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), so that the wildlife transfer can be carried out in accordance with regulations.

R K Mishra, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) at the Uttarakhand Forest Department, said, "An official letter has been received from Odisha. The process of bringing white tigers to Uttarakhand will be made public soon. The Forest Department has been working towards this for a long time, and positive results are now emerging."

Among large predators, the Dehradun Zoo currently houses two Bengal tigers, two leopards, and a rescued bear. The bear is not currently on display, pending permission from the CZA. It has now begun work on a special enclosure for white tigers.

After the arrival of the two Bengal tigers, Dehradun Zoo had witnessed a significant increase in tourist footfall. It is believed that the arrival of the white tiger will multiply the zoo's appeal, and lead to a further surge in tourist numbers. With the wait for the white tiger now almost over, tourists in Uttarakhand should soon be able to see this rare and beautiful species up close.