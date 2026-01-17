ETV Bharat / offbeat

Where There Is God's Will: 103-Year-Old Odisha Woman Padmabati Begs & Builds Temples

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: At 103, when most people struggle with health issues and old-age concerns, Padmabati Das of Balianta in Odisha’s Khordha district continues her decades-long mission of building temples using the money she receives as alms. The centenarian who does not have a house of her own, has been staying in one corner of the same temple she has built and cooks alone to feed herself.

Dedicated to God, Padmabati has been building temples for more than 25 years, which has been her life's mission. Many people, she acknowledges, have also been helping her to carry out the work of constructing temples.

Odisha Centenarian Padmabati Seeks Alms And Helps Build Temples (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Dhavalahar, Padmabati walks with the support of a stick and moves from one village to another, collecting donations for temple construction and renovation. She cannot even see well with one eye. But she refuses to rest. She left her home years ago to dedicate her life to religious service and continues to contribute to the construction of new temples as well as the completion of half-built ones.

Padmabati lost her husband Indramani Nath when she was 90 years old but she had left her home even when her husband was alive, in pursuit of achieving spiritual peace. She has a son and two daughters who are married and busy with their lives.